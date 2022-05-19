Academic Purgatory
Back in January, I briefly returned to the site to post a piece on how I did at community college during my semester away from the blog (not well, in case you missed it). And since I am once again returning to the blog after yet another semester, I thought I’d update y’all on how spring semester went in comparison to fall semester.
Honestly, not much better.
I was taking Intro to Anthropology, as well as Physical Geology, with anthropology being online and geology being in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It seemed so manageable, so much easier than every previous semester I had ever been through, and yet I only passed one out of the two. Much to my surprise, the one I ended up passing was geology, which was honestly a lot harder than anthropology (in my opinion).
The semester started out the same as any other; with me in sixth gear, showing up to every class, completing every assignment to the absolute best of my ability, and I even made flashcards! I was managing to do everything I was supposed to be doing, and on time no less, even though I hated doing it.
I had an A in both classes until the middle of March, the halfway point of the semester. And then they both started slipping, as they always do. As per usual, I just got so tired of doing weekly assignments, watching video after video, completing lab after lab. I was just fed up with the never-ending onslaught of shit I didn’t care about.
And it’s not that I don’t find anthropology or geology interesting, or that I don’t like learning about some of the content, I just don’t want to write papers or be tested over it. It seems so meaningless to be tested on whether or not I can identify diorite or muscovite. Are they cool rocks? Sure. Do I think it’s essential to learn their chemical composition and then be graded over it? Not really.
I eventually stopped logging onto my anthropology class entirely, and watched from afar as my grade plummeted from an A to an F, simply because I didn’t do any of the assignments. I didn’t even bother to look at what the assignments were! I just knew I didn’t want to do them, so I didn’t.
As for geology, I only slid to a C before I realized I should maybe try to pass at least one class out of the entire year of failure, so I have something, anything, to show for the past year.
So how did I manage to pass geology? Well, every test was open book, and every lab was group work. I never really learned anything. I just scraped by on what info I could find in the book and the hard work of my fellow classmates. If it hadn’t been for the girl sitting next to me, and the entire textbook at my fingertips, I genuinely don’t think I would’ve come even remotely close to passing.
I have nothing to show for my semester of geology, other than knowing that olivine crystallizes at 1200 degrees, whilst quartz crystallizes at 600 degrees. Truly remarkable.
On the bright side, I wasn’t the only one that had no idea what the hell was going on in class. In fact, before every class, all ten of my classmates and I would talk about how we didn’t understand a single thing, how we just bullshitted every question, squeaked by on answers we found online, none of it truly made any sense to us. We just needed to pass, that doesn’t mean we actually had to learn anything.
And that’s how all of college is, actually. You just need an A. You don’t need to know what the fuck is going on, as long as you pass, and then you get your little paper. That’s all that matters in the end. That damn piece of fucking paper. The bane of my existence and the object of all my desires (anyone watching Bridgerton?).
I’m so sick of striving for something that says “I’m worthy”. Because without that thing, I feel worthless. And the longer it takes me to get it, the more semesters I waste, the more F’s I get along the way, the worse I feel.
Who am I without that paper? A failure? A waste of space? It feels that way.
If it hurts so bad, why don’t I just pass? Why can’t I just do what needs to be done? Why can’t I do the one thing that would make this feeling go away forever? I just want it to be over, and it feels like it never will be. There’s always more. After my associates, I’ll need a bachelors, because lord knows there’s nothing you can do with just an associates nowadays. And honestly, is a bachelors even worth anything anymore? You practically need a masters to make a decent salary at this point.
In my farewell post back in August, I said all I had to do was pass eight classes. Four in the fall, four in the spring, and I would finally have my associates. But I only passed one. One fucking class out of what was supposed to be eight. I was supposed to be done right now. But there’s still seven classes to go. And five of those classes are ones I already took that I failed that I now have to retake! So that feels very not good.
So, I passed one class, making it the first I’ve passed since Fall Semester 2019 at Miami. So at least that’s something.
Currently, I’m debating whether or not to go back in the fall. Originally, I was supposed to do classes over the summer, but I think I might go insane if I do, so instead I am going to do lots of fun things this summer and try to enjoy life a little!
But, yeah, that’s where I’m at right now, in degree-less limbo. A purgatory of the same courses over and over again. A vast expanse of transcripts filled with F’s and W’s.
We’ll see how long I remain there.
-AMS
Hey Athena,
I just want to comment as a dad who has a daughter who has struggled with school as you are. I really just want to say that it gets better. You’re still growing and are in a world that is far more chaotic than what your dad and I grew up in (I grew up outside of Dayton). It’s hard to know what is important and what is just ticking boxes. So cut yourself some slack ( a very 80s concept) and be compassionate with yourself.
With lots of empathy. A fan.
I am so sorry to read that you’re feeling like a failure — but it’s just a square peg in a round hole situation. Clearly an academic situation is not for you right now — and may never be. That’s OK as your worth as a human being is not whether you have an AA or a BA or even a PhD, but whether you are a kind soul and are making the world a better place. I let my son drop out of high school because it was such a bad fit. He is a very happy 25 year old musician now. Focus on doing what you love and maybe just leave the whole academia thing alone for now. It really is not for everyone.
Reading your travails with college, Athena, sounds a lot to me like the experiences Profoundly Gifted kids have dealing with the meaningless grind of schoolwork meant for average children. Tammy and I volunteered for a PG organization for several years back in the Nineties/early Aughts, which is why your story sounds much like ones we heard quite a bit.
I’m not up on college, but it sounds to me like you might be better off taking or or two intensive shorter classes at at time rather than the regular carrying 12-18 credits a semester. There has to be a college program that runs more along those lines which might get you over the hump of feeling you just keep failing.
Actually, I Googled it, and there is! It’s called a “quarter system” and only lasts ten weeks rather than a semester’s fifteen. Have you considered looking into something like that?
Your writing and clear self-analysis proclaim your intelligence and analytical skills. Why not figure out what you want to do in the world and then only take classes that help you do that? I have two computer science degrees, but who cares about that? Most of what I studied turned out to be useless other than as resume filler. I think you figured it out sooner than I did. Good luck!!
Do you have an exercise routine? I did my masters primarily online (like three or four in-person classes out of 10), and while there are definitely disadvantages to the format the big advantage is that (at least in my program) lectures were recorded. So I would just download them all to my iPhone and instead of listening to music while on the treadmill (or whatever) I’d learn about international tax law and other such riveting subjects.
It seems like one of the major sticking points is an overwhelming desire to be doing something else whenever you’re doing schoolwork (and believe me, I sympathize). But maybe you can actually do something else at the same time.
Athena,
Hi. 38 year old who had the same problem as you. I’ve gotten associates, but nerfed out on the bachelor’s.
At this point, I’d be advising you to look into what you can tolerate for a paycheck. My passions were music and baking. Got a music Associate’s, and a sociology associate’s as well. Now, I am working for an accountancy practice and enjoy the client contact and data entry. Is it my dream? No. Is it something I’m good at and tolerable long-term? Yep. I’m three classes from a management degree so when Covid lets up a little, I’m going to try to finish it.
I have another friend who also stopped her music career and now is an insurance agent and loves it.
I just wanted to tell you that I see you.
Best,
Elizabeth
Have you heard of HealthyGamerGG? It’s run by a psychiatrist on twitch and youtube. What you’re going through sounds similar to what he went through and the videos might help you. There’s also coaching you can pay for, though I haven’t tried it so I don’t know if it’s any good. It might at least help you understand why this is happening.
I have read a lot of your posts on here. You appear to me to be intelligent, insightful, articulate, and at least focused enough to write a couple thousand words on a regular basis.
Maybe the problem is with the school, not you? Or maybe school just isn’t your path to success, regardless of what you are “supposed” to do?
Caveat: I completely identify with your school experience. My first year of college, I was an English major. I love reading and writing. I had already read half of the syllabus. I flunked out. Three years later, I went to art school. I barely made it through two years, and only by taking classes which largely allowed me to buy art supplies and play with them.
Some people aren’t cut out to be students. Do what you love, and do it well. Measure your success in how happy you are, not in degrees, dollars, or the approval of others.
Hey friend–
I think you’re doing a great job learning that you don’t want to do geology as a career- well done!! And ditto Anthro. Cool. 2 things sorted. These auditions for future careers are telling you that it’s not a love match.
Regrouping and figuring out how you want to use your energy and how you want to engage in your community is going to be a useful thing to do now that this semester is over. Hope you find some interesting leads.
–Your preferred Arisia Auntie and Finder of Boys on Beaches.
From what you’ve written, it sounds to me like you are going to college “just to go to college” — no real goals. Sometimes it’s a good idea to hold off on college for awhile and try other things until you have a better idea of where you want your life to go.
I see college as quite a valuable resource in that it can expose you to a lot of different areas that you might not have considered before. I went to school for aerospace engineering and made it through my junior year before I realized that I really didn’t want to be an engineer. But I invested the time, got good grades, and finished my degree. My diploma got me in the door for my first job (if nothing else, it’s a great key to opportunities) and from there I worked my way into a variety of non-engineering jobs, some of which didn’t even exist when I first graduated. Most of what I learned in college from books and lectures I’ve never used directly but it exposed me to other things which I could take advantage of later on in life, including perserverance, self discipline, mental organization, and analytical thinking among other things.
As far as your experience with geology and anthropology go, you never know where the opportunity to learn such things will take you; they can apply to all sorts of things that may not be so directly connected such as art, design, and literature, as well as other technical and scientific fields which may at the moment seem unrelated. (I experienced that with chemistry and now really wish I had paid more attention as it would be useful for one of my outside interest.)
A final word of advice, don’t go to school for grades, go to school to gain understanding — that makes all the difference. My college roommate was from Hong Kong and was a straight-A student in the electrical engineering program. In a discussing grades with him we covered a number of things but most of it distilled down to that point and it really made a big difference in my final years of college _ even when taking courses I was no longer interested in.
You are in a stage a life where you have some golden opportunities to explore, try different things, and meet people from other cultures and nationalities; take advantage of that.
Best wishes to you in the future as you search for what is right for you.
Real live academic, big fan your dads works and always like your posts. I’ve had more students not fail, but vanish the last two semesters, I’t’s not easy right now, but Your blog posts are very well written, If you need any info about college at all, ask your parents to google me, I’m easy to find, feel better and take care.
A degree does not make someone worthy of better. Lack of a degree does not make someone UNworthy of better. I have a degree – and I’m not using it. I have a great job that I love (most of the time). I make a decent wage, and I’m almost guaranteed not to lose my job (healthcare). My husband does not have a degree and he gets paid insane money to do what he loves – drive trains. Why drive yourself crazy for a piece of paper that says nothing about who YOU are, when there are so many options open that don’t require it? My son chose not to go to college – and we supported him in that because that piece of paper, for the majority of people at this time, and in this country, is an over-valued waste.
I feel for you. I don’t have any advice, not because I can’t think of anything, but because I rather doubt that my problems are the same as yours, and what does and doesn’t work for me almost certainly won’t speak to you.
I’ll just note that I get the impression we share some traits – smart, introspective, a sense of values that comes from somewhere other than the approval of others – and I had a horrible time with school, too.
It was a different sort of horrible. I would have been the first to graduate from college from my family. I got a free ride (which isn’t a free ride, but, hey) from an elite school. At 18, I had no idea how to relate to elite rich kids. I had not idea what I wanted to be doing. And I was worried about the loans building up.
I told myself I’d take time off and go back. It never happened. Instead, I moved to California about the time this thing called the web happened. As a smart, nerdy person, I made a carrier out of figuring out how to make computers do what I told them. Now it is 30 years later, and I wish I could say I don’t worry about my career, but I do, because I’m a human. But truth be told, I’m fine. I make a large multiple of what anyone else in my family does. They’re probably happier because I’m just not wired for 2.4 houses and a kid game, and that game is an easy way to find contentment. But that has nothing to do with school.
Of course now is different, but there are still lots of ways to make your own path. I do wish I had a degree – there are things I wanted to try that were foreclosed by that. But it didn’t doom me shit work and misery.
There are many, many ways to go through life, and all of us choose against most of them.
Thanks for sharing where you are right now. I think it’s great when people share their fails as well as wins – helps us all feel a little more human. I had a similar spectacular start to higher education. For whatever (ha) it’s worth – what worked for me (eventually) was doing community college 1 class at a time, and deciding up front a C was the goal. For a long time it was just my hobby. Sometimes I even passed, but I had to take calc 3 times. Then when I finally stacked up enough credits for an associates, my lower division work for a BS was done – and most of what was left was upper division courses where I actually cared about subject. Another piece of advice – major in what you love, not what brings a paycheck. Which ended up being math for me – despite said calc failures – and bonus, hardly any upper division papers to write!
Also, I wouldn’t worry too much about the masters: a bachelors still means something. Yeah, the market has been flooded a bit, but it remains The Credential: a piece of paper that says you are allowed to apply to jobs that pay living wages. It’s total bullshit, but it’s been this way for a long time and it’s not going to change in the foreseeable future.
You are… 23, according to your profile. My brother (actually, I think I mentioned him in another thread) is planning to return to school in fall ’22 to get his associate’s (in construction management, I believe), and he’s 26. Assuming everything goes smoothly, he will be 28 when he gets his AAS, and if he decides to get a bachelors (which I doubt, but he might) he’d be about 30 by the time he graduates. You have plenty of time and nothing to be ashamed of.
Yup. This is the college experience in a nutshell. Keep jumping through hoops for years even though you don’t give a shit. The way people are educated in a topic bores them so bad that they don’t want to keep learning even in stuff they ARE interested in. Art history is the most pointless because they make you memorize and regurgitate all this detailed shit about paintings that you literally will never remember again. WHAT IS THE POINT? As you said, “we just needed to pass, that doesn’t mean we actually had to learn anything.” Do I remember most of what my degrees are about (two bachelor’s)? OF COURSE NOT. Who does?!
I really enjoyed the rant of this, actually, it was very eloquent. I’m pretty sick of college myself because I work at one and see how the sausage is made. I am the provider of “the damn piece of fucking paper” and I’m really tired of them.
Though I do note that adult life is pretty much a “never-ending onslaught of shit I don’t care about.” My job definitely is. I think college is to inure you to putting up with that stuff for the rest of your life. And the “damned piece of paper” is unfortunately used to rule you out of jobs these days, so it feels like a mandatory hell that doesn’t end.
Don’t go back to school this summer or fall. I don’t think you are going to end up in dire straits if you don’t. It’s so clearly NOT WORKING for you to slog through BS you can’t make yourself care about it, and it’s just a waste of time and making you feel guilty about it. I don’t think your parents are going to force the issue or kick you out if you don’t go, thank goodness, so that’s not an issue. Traditional college is not working, so… don’t.
Maybe this place might be more your speed? https://www.evergreen.edu/academics I don’t know anything about them really, but I know there’s the occasional super unusual college out there that might not be as irritating as traditional colleges are.
If it helps any, you are still smarter than most of the people I deal with at college. You can actually write coherently and frankly, most of my clientele CANNOT. I’m talking can’t write a coherent email, don’t know where they live, can’t spell their degree name right (and it was economics). I had someone harassing me about their law degree and they misspelled every third word. How the hell my big shot “prestigious” college employer lets these people graduate, I have NO idea.
So even if you can’t jump through the hoops for the piece of paper, you’re still smarter than THOSE people.
I dropped out of college twice, and it was totally the right thing to do. When I stopped trying to be in a “good” major and did what I truly wanted, it worked out so much better. Got my bachelor’s nine years after I started, no regrets. (If I’d known about ADHD at the time – the 80’s – it might have helped too.)
Something isn’t fitting for you. Trying to change yourself through sheer willpower doesn’t work – or at least it never has for me, and I’ve tried it a LOT. Happy is better!
I feel kind of bossy giving advice, but it’s just so hard to watch Sisyphus pushing a rock up a hill….
You are doing fine. College just isn’t for you right now. The people I know who did the best at college are the ones who waited a long time to go. Until they knew why they were going.
You are spending so much time and energy trying to do this thing you don’t even want to do.
In the meantime, figure out what type of life makes you happy and how to make a living while you live that life.
FWIW, I don’t see why you should keep trying to Do College when it is such a poor fit for you, unless or until you know you definitely want to do something for which it’s definitely essential to have the degree. And you should stop beating yourself up about it not being for you!
I know there’s a lot of pressure to go to college and get a degree, especially when you’re actually smart (which I’ve always thought of you that way). And it seems like that’s the only path. It’s not. And if you feel the need, maybe it’s not the right path now. No that’s perfectly fine. You can live a happy, full, exciting life crammed to the bring with success without ever getting a degree. And let me disabuse you of the notion that “a higher degree = more money.” That’s also bullshit. I hold a bachelors in Fine Arts for graphic design, and I’ve been relatively successful for 32 years. But when I was 45 I got and Associate to work as an X-ray tech, which I’ve been doing over 7 years AND I MAKE MORE PER HOUR taking x-rays. My wife has 2 bachelors, a masters, and I PhD, and except for 2 years in the 90s I have made more than her every year. So anyway, my advice is to find what you want to do, and then find a way to do that. Taking 1 class a semester is perfectly fine. And don’t take online classes. They’re harder, and you don’t get as much. And if you do continue with classes, identify how YOU learn best (not always what the school thinks is best, ie. I probably would have failed if I joined study groups). But honestly, as someone with multiple degrees married to someone with more degrees, “you need college to be successful” is a pernicious lie.
And one of these days I will successfully edit my posts first and eliminate the typos and horrendous crimes against grammar. See, I r a college gradiet.
Hi Athena, I’m a college professor and my heart just aches for you. So many of my students — especially in the last 3 years — have gone through similar experiences, and I struggle to think of how to help them. There’s no easy answer, and no suggestion will work for every individual. What I worry about most are students who believe that a poor grade means THEY’RE a failure, which is a damn lie that our culture tells us! The main thing, I’ve observed, is to quiet that critical voice in your head that yells at you about what you OUGHT to be doing, and find that voice in your heart that tells you what you really WANT to do. It’s not as easy to hear as some people think. Wishing you the best.
I went back to college after a divorce. Although I studied hard, I clutched on math tests, getting B’s on them until I took a seminar in the Experimental College called “Fear of Success.” What I discovered there was that my clutching was about being afraid I’d become a macho-pig math person like the profs if I did really well in math.
So, maybe you might find it productive to consider your trials in school from another angle: what are the consequences if you succeed? Are you resisting success for some subconscious reason you haven’t recognized yet?
(After taking lots more math, I considered getting a degree in math, until I checked out the job openings on the department bulletin board. They were all for actuaries, and I couldn’t picture myself making book on other people’s accidents and deaths at an insurance company for a living.)
So… I loved college. My first 3 semesters I just took classes I wanted to take. Then I sat down and figured out which major would get me the most credit for the classes I had already taken. (In the end, two majors and a minor later, plus 2 classes away from a minor in dance but I didn’t respect the teacher so I decided not to, I graduated with a BA from a small liberal arts school in Ohio that isn’t Kent). I think I may be one of the last generations who were told that getting a degree wasn’t about getting a job; it was about getting an education, and that was an end in itself. But also, my college debt wasn’t crippling. After a year doing AmeriCorps and some luck, it was paid off by the time I was 24.
My little sister, at 38, still hasn’t finished her associates degree. Her school experience sounds a lot like what you’ve shared. She starts well, and then…. nah.
I wanted to affirm that there is life without a Bachelor degree …. you need luck (and passing as white and middle class helps)… but my sister worked her way up from working 3 jobs at once (one was a pizza place where she worked for tips and dinner) to being the district manager for a chain of upscale boutiques in New York City.
I’m sad that higher education is turning into just another service industry; I don’t think it is inevitable in this late stage capitalism world. I’m hoping it will transform again before it dies.
That’s a tough spot. You are probably getting all kinds of advice. My two cents: I got out of my becalmed place when I did actual physical work. Banging boards together with a hammer, cutting wood, watching a structure come together. Learning through doing might come to your rescue now. Hugs, daughter of a guy whose writing I like. Also, when all else fails, I love a good road trip.
Hi Athena, I can relate. Screw college. Have you ever thought about an apprenticeship program, or just finding someone willing to give you on-the-job training? You might be surprised what trade or career you find an interest in, and not every good-paying job requires a college education. Even literary agents don’t have a required educational track they must follow in order to be successful. Other possibilities are out there.
You might be at the wrong institution. The thing I loved about college was that I didn’t have busy work. Even in classes with homework exercises, the homework was optional. I was great at Hebrew and so I didn’t need to do a worksheet to practice. The work should lead to something. I’m guessing the difference in crystallization temps relates to where and how they form. Was that conveyed to you? Was the importance of that conveyed to you?
Have you ever been evaluated for ADHD? I don’t recall reading about it in any of your academic related pieces. Highly intelligent people with ADHD often cruise through high school and then stumble in college. After all, high school is highly organized for you and things are urgent.
There’s always self study. I know a lot about a lot (though I claim expertise only in a couple narrow fields). I read all the time about things that interest me, enough that I can at least ask intelligent questions of experts so I can learn more. I won’t say degrees don’t matter. They do. But they matter less than they used to.
College is not a goal. It is a means to an end. So, what is your actual goal? Do you need college to get there? If not, why do something you hate? It is clear that you have the skills and talent to excel, so what is lacking is the will. In my experience, when the will is lacking, there is a reason-often, a good one.
College is not for everyone, despite the extensive marketing campaigns that make it seem that way. There have even been a few successful people who dropped out of college. Like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, and Elon Musk. And my friend’s 26-year-old son.
Your goal should be to earn a living, preferably doing what you love, or at least enjoy. If you can’t do that, then earn a living to support what you love. Don’t guilt yourself into doing what you hate.
“I just don’t want to write papers or be tested over it.”
That sounds like the point. Given that, and the very solid evidence that it’s not just a mood, I think I’d drop college indefinitely and take another route.
It doesn’t really matter what the “rational” approach is if it is isn’t working for you.
The fact that you’re doing stuff you hate is a sign that you’re not in the right place. You may want to look at different majors, or you may want to look at things that aren’t college. But you will never do well when you hate what you’re doing. You don’t have to love it, but you shouldn’t hate it.
As a general rule, I recommend working a basic McJob for a while, just to learn how hard one has to work to be poor. But in your particular case, I both don’t really know you nor your true situation, so that’s just generic advice.
As far as degrees go, a master’s is vastly overrated. Employers use your BS/BA mostly to prove that you are capable of working on larger projects with limited direction. Most academic fields are PhD or nothing, and the masters is just a step. And for the few fields where you actually are expected to directly apply your diploma (mostly engineering and technical fields), employers tend to treat a master’s as equivalent to 1-2 extra years of job experience – good to have but not critical. Extremely technical positions usually require PhDs or direct prior experience. There may be areas I’m not aware of, but in general a masters shouldn’t be a goal, just a step on a planned path.
And before I forget – welcome back! It’s good to hear your voice again. Not that your father can’t be amusing, but you see things differently and that’s refreshing.
Hey, Athena. It takes a lot of guts to publicly share your struggles so good on you. Like a lot of people here said, getting an F doesn’t mean you’re a failure. Instead, for you, F just stands for “Fuck this!”. From someone who also struggled in college (A’s in the classes I loved, D’s and F’s in the classes I didn’t care about) and eventually dropped out, it’s entirely possible to have a great life without a degree.
I’m just some random old guy on the internet so I’m certainly not qualified to give you advice. But I will say I hope you don’t beat yourself up over something that might not be a good fit for you right now.
Fuck school. Go do something now. Like write for the blog, get a miserable low wage job slinging fries, become a TikTok influencer, whatever. Just do it. Don’t wait.
Maybe school will happen some day, maybe it won’t. It doesn’t matter. You are still you, and you can do things.
I vote for living your life now, not waiting until school is over to do it. That’s what a counselor at my school said to me forty years ago, and I’ve tried to do that ever since. It’s been ok.
If you aren’t actually learning anything, there’s really no point in being there. It’s a waste of your money and time. And not everyone learns well in the way a specific college/university presents its material. Do things that teach you things and that you can retain the information.
Welcome back!
My 2 cents: just keep yourself busy, paid, unpaid, or applying yourself to a new hobby. Put the misery of school in the rearview window. You’ve tortured yourself enough!
Hi Athena. College prof. here. Since you’ve left comments open, I’ll comment. I think it’s always going to be really hard to do work on classes with no point. So you need to find classes with a point. Which probably means taking some time to figure out what you want to do, then figure out classes you need to take in order to do it. If you want to explore different subjects to see if they’re interesting, try the online course platforms like coursera or udacity. You can do as much work as you want to there, without judgement.
The only thing that interferes with my learning is my education….. Albert Einstein.
Try practicing “curiosity” and learning just for the joy of discovering something new each day. Taking courses at a school is that path to train your mind.
Thank you for your honesty in sharing your life with us. Hang in there. You are obviously smart, you were holding A’s half-way through the semester. Then something clicks, you ask yourself why? This may be a message that this is not for you?
You’re right, college is the path to a well paying job, but… it’s a path to a job that requires a college degree. There are other paths that can lead to jobs that pay as well. That may be your destiny. Something unique that works for you.
So yes, your journey will be a bit tougher as you find your way. I’m sure you parents will assist where they can and are your biggest cheerleaders. Take this time to rest up. Then, look again at the landscape and what you may want to try? College courses to explore interests but not for a degree? With that knowledge try and find a way to enter that field?
I’ll stop there. You’re smart and you’ll get it. So happy you are writing for us, I enjoy your writing. Take care.
Hi Athena –
With respect to school, I am the absolute opposite of you: I loved school so much that I went ALL THE WAY and September is still my favorite month because that’s when I associate school starting.
All the way to a PhD. I’ve taught at college level. (Geology, no less :).
All of the best students I had were older students, coming late to college because they had crap grades/couldn’t hack it/didn’t want to earlier. But when they came – they wanted it. They knew what they wanted to do with it. Maybe not with a geology degree, but they knew what they needed the class credits for.
I’d recommend letting it go. Take a class here and there only in subjects your are keenly interested in, if you feel like it. If and when you feel ready, interested, and motivated then get back on the college track. You may not ever get there, and that’s more than fine. You have better uses for your time and energy.
Hi Athena. Just chiming in here to reinforce what others have said: college may not be for you right now. Maybe not ever. Who knows, really? Only you can really decide that.
But you’re also still young. You’re trying things out, figuring out what you like to do, and seeing what works and what doesn’t. College is like that: take all these courses that will probably not have any impact on your future career, and maybe if you’re lucky, you’ll find one that does.
(95% of the courses I took, including in my major, are irrelevant to my current career.) But you don’t need a degree to figure out what you like to do.
What you’re experiencing are setbacks, not dead ends. They may be detours to something else. Young folks in Europe and Australia often take a gap year after high school, to travel around, party, see the world and figure out their place in it. You’re obviously very intelligent, a good writer (with undoubtedly a teacher many of us wished we’d had), and a good thinker. The question is what your place in this world is going to be. Figure that out, and if it requires a college degree, you might find more motivation in that you’d be aiming toward something you’re passionate about.
But not everyone needs, nor should need, a college degree. I’ve worked with a couple of very passionate, very capable people (one in newspapers, one a historian) who didn’t have college degrees. They made it work, and were happy as a result. You can make it work, too, once you figure out what “it” is. And just maybe, the answer to that can’t be found in an anthropology seminar.
Just to share an experience:
I started college when I was 17. I went to a hoity-toity small private liberal arts college in southern California, and started out as a Russian Studies major (I took Russian all through high school, and spent a semester abroad in Siberia during my Sophomore/Junior year of high school), with an anthropology minor (I was interested in archaeology and linguistics).
The institution was a poor fit for me. I lacked the maturity to bother going to (or completing) courses which didn’t interest me, and there were way too many social distractions outside of class. By the end of two years, my transcript was made up almost entirely of As and Fs, in about equal number. When my GPA slipped below 2.0, I was invited not to return.
I spent a summer completing an archaeological field school through the community college where my father taught, and managed to get my overall GPA back up above 2.0 so that I could successfully apply to the state university in Reno. I switched majors to anthropology, with a minor in mathematics (I wanted to study statistics, with an eye toward quantitative techniques in archaeology; UNR, being in a major casino town, has a great math/stats department).
After another three years of classes, I managed to accumulate almost all of the classes and credits I needed to graduate (though, to be clear, I was still a terrible student—my transcript still consisted mostly of As and Fs, but with enough As to get my GPA back up over a 3.0). Unfortunately, during what should have been my last semester, I had to take a Theory of Anthropology course from an old silverback in the department. He and I did not get along. We clashed personality-wise, and he had a view of anthropological theory which I found really unbearable (I come from an old skool Marxist / structuralist kind of thinking; he was very post-modern). I wrote a lot of papers that he didn’t like, and failed the class (in retrospect, they were kind of immature and ranty; I got what I deserved). I went into his office to discuss this before grades were turned in, he called me arrogant, I made comment about pots and kettles, and he kicked me out of his office.
At this point, I dropped out of college and went to work for the school district running an elementary school computer lab. I liked that work, but it paid poorly, so, after three years of that, I made another run at college, this time majoring in mathematics with a minor in education (so that I could go back to the school district and teach mathematics at the high school level).
This time, it finally took.
I had matured to the point that I was able to convince myself to complete the work I didn’t want to do, and had a better handle on my own mental health. While it was still a little rocky, I did managed to finish my bachelors in mathematics (which I think is quite impressive, given that I failed college calculus the first time I took it). And now (about 15 years later), I have a PhD in mathematics, and teach at a community college.
My point, insofar as I think I have one, is that the American education system is such that you can fail hard, but still come back from it. American higher ed is replete with second-chances. Failures or struggles that you are having right now are not the end of the world, and I am certain that you will find a path forward.
As an addendum, a couple of observations:
The last two academic years have been awful, and I think that this year has been worse than the 20/21 academic year. My students have been struggling more this year than last, and last year was hard. I have never had so many students just disappear as in the last two semesters. As an instructor, this has been demoralizing. I imagine that it has been similarly difficult for my students. We are all struggling—you are not alone here.
I think that you are making a good decision to work through community college. When / if you complete an associates degree, you will have cheaply completed most (if not all) of your gen ed requirements, and will be in a good position to complete a bachelors degree (if that is your path). The American community college system is excellent: classes are typically small, and are taught by highly qualified faculty (rather than grad students). Kudos to you.
You are also doing something very smart in sharing your experiences, though hopefully you are also sharing with folk who are actually qualified to help, and not just writing here. When I was struggling as an undergraduate, I didn’t tell anyone about it; I very much kept it to myself. In retrospect, I was probably experiencing a major depressive episode, and should have been talking to someone about it. It turns out that there are a lot of people out there who can help. You just have to ask.
I’m a couple years older than your parents and have 2 sons, one who is only a couple years older than you. I have sympathy for your problem and honestly, no particular solution. I had 2 thoughts, and they may or may not be of use to you.
Possibly you’d work out better in an academic environment that was more independent study-based. That may not always be possible, but there may be opportunities to take a class where you are given a reading list, then go in and discuss the reading with the professor, rather than the sit-in-class-take-tests-write-papers approach.
The second is more my perspective as a full-time freelance writer and editor. Your dad certainly has a similar perspective on this. Which I would think, have you tried getting some paid freelance writing gigs? You would already have some quasi-published clips from the variety of writing you’ve done here that you could use to show to publications you can write. Just a thought. Otherwise, good luck.
Athena, I’m seeing a lot of great advice up above. I put two daughters through college – one a four year program for a bachelor’s program, another a two year program for an associate degree. The first never used her degree at all, the second (with only an associate) is doing spectacularly twenty years on. In fact, she’s now a teacher in the program she graduated from.
I think you need to focus away from a traditional school to either a more focused environment, or no college at all but another path altogether.
I hope you’ll make a post soon about what it is you want to do with your life. If you have that as a goal, and not a silly piece of paper that might never do you any good, I think you’ll be happier and, perhaps more ‘successful’ – whatever that means.
I wish you the best of luck.
Athena, you are so obviously an intelligent and capable person, that if you’re struggling this hard over this many tries, I agree with many others here that it appears that college – at least this particular college, at this time in your life – is not for you.
It’s unfortunate that our society is being constructed so that a four-year degree is being considered a minimum capacity for success. It’s not entirely true, and it certainly shouldn’t be true. There are many people who are intelligent and capable but are just not built for the academic experience. I’m not a guidance counselor so I have no suggestions as to what you might do instead, except – why not consult one?
Have you considered a trade school? Learning electrical, plumbing, carpentry, or even going to a medical or dental assistant program can get you to an outcome in a shorter amount of time. The prevailing wage for an Electrician in Greene County is $33.25. From your writing, it seems much of your concern is that you are still at the beginning of your educational journey and that the year to get an associates plus the 2 years to get a bachelors plus 2 years to get a masters seems over-whelming. Trade schools have programs that have outcomes that get you better jobs in as little as 6-12 months.
“And that’s how all of college is, actually. You just need an A. You don’t need to know what the fuck is going on, as long as you pass, and then you get your little paper. ”
That’s the short path to being an educated Uber driver.
It sounds to me like you don’t really have a goal for your life. I’d suggest spending some time this summer thinking about that, and then you’ll have a better idea what things to do to advance you in that direction. If you’re just marking time, then of course everything is going to seem pointless.
I am so sorry. You sound so much like my older son.
He was incredibly miserable in college and the only thing he enjoyed was band. He passed his freshman year, barely, and withdrew in October of his sophomore year. He is now an electrician and is doing very well for himself.
One of his best friends withdrew when failing from his first semester as a freshman. He said he couldn’t see the point of the classes he was taking — could not figure out how they had anything to do with life. He moved out of state, stayed with friends and found a job, then found a better job, then was promoted twice and is now supervising people and making really good money.
I hope you can let go of your belief that the college degree means something in regard to your value as a person. It’s just not true. Don’t believe everything you think. You don’t have to force yourself to keep trying to do college if it makes you miserable. Plenty of successful happy financially comfortable people do not go to college.
Also, writers do not need a college degree. At all.
Wishing you all the best.
BTW, doesn’t have to be the end goal of your life. Goals are a starting point, not a destination, and they’ll change over the course of your life. Just figure out what you want your life to be now.
Trade school, maybe? Any interest in machining?
Hi Athena. Former college prof and academic-advising-award-winner here. I’d first like to amplify a point Heather raised – many of my best advisees were “nontraditional” adults who came in with a bunch of life experience and some very clear goals. Most of the rest of my best advisees were also characterized by having some very clear goals.
To anyone who was present because “college is just what you do” or “to get a degree”, my advice was often to consider spending the time and expenses of college at a later point. Not because they wouldn’t get anything out of it /now/ – whatever you do, you learn&train /something/ – but because for the same investment they could get a lot more out of later relevant to what they cared about. And because it’s possible that college might /never/ be what they need to get to a good place in life for them.
Taking a “nontraditional” route certainly has a bunch of obstacles that aren’t put in the way of people taking the mainstream default, but given how many obstacles you’re already encountering along the traditional route you might not find it worse off the beaten path, and could even find it better.
And, FWIW, I can personally vouch for the existence of people without any post-HS degree who have a pretty good life, a job they’re happy with, and are well-respected.
Athena
Having read your writing, it is clear to me that you are an intelligent person and that for a variety of reasons, college education as it is currently, is a struggle for you.
I certainly don’t have any definitive answers, only some suggestions which of course you can take or ignore as you wish
I saw above comments for a trade school and I do think that is an option you could explore.
Another option to consider if possible is to audit a course, some places allow you to do this as a way of exploring options without the overhang of passing / failing
Above all else, you should not feel this defines you as it doesn’t nor should it
I wish you the best of things as you go forewatd
Sincere thanks for you confessional which strongly mirrors my own undergraduate experience. At times like these I like to whip out my tattered copy of Beneath The Wheel and morosely ponder the vagaries of fate. Then I’ll cheer myself up by re-reading The Phoenix Guards or perhaps Jack Vance’s Planet Of Adventure series. Enjoy your summer!
I haven’t read every comment above, but many that I skimmed seems to say be yourself first, and if that means changing your perception of what degree you do, or even if you do a degree at all, so be it. I support this wholeheartedly. My son is your age, and while he was passing his degree, he was frankly miserable. He dropped out of that with 6 months to go, and is now at a music academy and doing live, paid gigs and as a dad, I couldn’t be more proud of him!
I took real guts to look hard at himself and change his viscerally held notions of himself and see what he really wanted to do. For me, seeing him move mentally from a place where every day seemed to be a painful slog to every day being another chance to do something he clearly loves is astoundingly awesome.
And then there’s my nephew, who was having a lot of trouble with high school. What he did was NOT to drop out, but instead to find an alternative way of learning. There are alternative schools that are run in very different ways than the expected “normal”, but with the same certification at the end. I feel very strongly that if you look at any aspect of learning – be it iq, learning style, physical ability, personality, interest etc, you will find that while a particular way of doing things works for the 98% of people in the middle of the bell curve, the other 2% – who, remember, are on BOTH ends of the bell curve, meaning that it includes your HIGHEST potential – need something different – and it is super hard for the 98% to see that. (Also, personally I am aware that I am within that 98% for most things, and not immune to the effect.)
So, to be a bit crude, there’s no point trying to push shit uphill with a stick. Not saying you’re shit in this analogy; if anything you’re the stick holder, and also it is from the POV of a dung beetle, the shit is the good stuff. Find a way to combine it with some leaves and dirt and make a nice ball and roll it across the flat or even downhill instead. When you find the way you’re meant to go, you will know.
All the best
Yeah, that’s the spirit! Fuck education! What’s it good for anyway?
I seem to recall Athena wants to be a writer. Maybe just…write, then? Can’t hurt to focus on that for a change instead of banging against the academic wall of sheer boredom.
Athena, I am glad you shared because then others could dig inside and generate a philosophy before giving advice, which probably did them good.
I have no advice but I can’t resist sharing trivia, as I am on holiday in London England, Churchill’s old stomping ground. I myself happen to be very clearly an oral learner: I learn by talking to myself or others.
Sir Winston Churchill went on to get a Nobel prize in writing, but back in school he struggled. Turns out that, unlike the other kids, he was neither a reading learner nor a listening learner. As an adult he was a writing learner, he learned by writing. I think: Wow, that must be rare.
A personal story. We have two children, both now in their late 30s. They are wildly different personalities. One did well in a good school, went to college, veered wildly from an interest in international politics to school psychology. She is now a happy school psychologist in an inner city system. The other had a terrible time, so we pulled him from a traditional middle school and homeschooled him through high school. He tried college, found it a poor fit, and exited. He is now a pharmacy tech, married, owns a home and is very happy. Moral – find out what matters to YOU, not what you think everyone else expects of you. Then follow the most logical path to that dream, whatever it turns out to be. And don’t give yourself an artificial timeline – only you can grade yourself on your life.
As people have said here, college isn’t for everyone; look into a trade school. My daughter graduated cum laude in a field she hates and is going to learn how to be a nail tech. But if you do insist on college, consider Landmark, which deals with your sort of situation.
@pjcamp
In fairness (and I say this as someone who teaches that most hated required subject, mathematics) an awful lot of “teaching” consists of plowing through “material” instead of providing an educational experience. And there are no consequences for that, because–despite the lip service–every other signal we send to students reinforces the idea that the point of school is the grade and the diploma. It’s possible to get an education in school, but we don’t make it easy.
You are not alone, Athena. I’m a year older than your dad. (We went to high school together.) When we were young, you needed a bachelor’s degree to even get a decent job. During my third year in college, I realized that I didn’t want to work in the field that I was studying. It was too late to change my major, so I finished it up to get that piece of paper. I struggled with what I wanted to do with my life. I eventually settled on going back to school for a teaching credential at my mother’s suggestion, mostly because I couldn’t think of anything better to do.
Luckily the world has changed, and a lot of companies are realizing that a bachelor’s degree really isn’t necessary after all. They are starting to redefine their hiring practices and have begun to train employees themselves. That still means that you will have to figure out what you want to do (which can be even harder), but you may not need a degree to get started working.
Perhaps deciding what you would like to do as a job is a good place to start. Then you can look into ways to get started in your chosen field without having to get a degree first.
As for me, I left teaching after climbing the school district ladder for 11 years. I took a 40% pay cut to do what I had actually wanted to do, train guide dogs. I don’t regret it at all. After 18 years I have had to give it up due to injuries. It’s a job designed for people in their 20’s and 30’s … not their 50’s.
I’m back in the same old boat, trying to figure out what to do with my life. Things don’t always turn out the way we planned. That is the nature of life. If I may offer a bit of advice: Do something that makes you happy. Nothing will please you, or your parents, more.
As someone who received her BA in Linguistics 17 years after graduating from high school, trust me when I say college is what YOU bring to it. I was overwhelmed, undermotivated, and failing classes right and left (and was too inexperienced to drop classes when I saw where they were going) right out of HS.
When I returned to university many many years later, after living in several states, marrying, divorcing, having a child, I was one of the more, ahem, mature students in any class. I could see my classmates groaning through the lectures (this was before cell phones, so they had nothing to distract them), skipping the assignments, and basically being bored to death. I, on the other hand, was fascinated by the richness of perspective brought by my own life experience. I loved the challenge of having to actually THINK in my more challenging major seminars. In other words, I was finally ready to learn, and very little of it was wasted effort on my part, or that of my professors.
Consider this: Is there a non-college pursuit that you love, such as cooking, crafting, art/music/etc. that you could pursue RIGHT NOW, rather than returning to something that has already proven to be Not For You At This Time? Not everyone needs college, not even an associates degree. But you do need something you love to do, that people will pay you for. Might be your writing. Have you considered taking journalism classes? Mine were quite a revelation and a superb teaching/learning experience.
Don’t keep repeating what you’re failing at now. Failure = learning, or it should. Try things until you find something that engages you. Then do that for a while. It took me 17 years, but I did find my expertise and ability to make a living for myself. If you do return to college when you are older, it will be an entirely different experience, because you will be an entirely different person, modified by life.
And good luck. You’ll find your One True Thing, or Many True Things, really you will.
“And it’s not that I don’t find anthropology or geology interesting, or that I don’t like learning about some of the content, I just don’t want to write papers or be tested over it. It seems so meaningless to be tested on whether or not I can identify diorite or muscovite. Are they cool rocks? Sure. Do I think it’s essential to learn their chemical composition and then be graded over it? Not really.”
That’s the thing though. There are a lot of requirements in a college degree that exist for no other reason than some administrator decided it would be good for everyone to spend some time learning about geology in order to get their fancy piece of paper. Then the professor decided that the way to determine if a student had learned a sufficient quantity of introductory geology was to test if they could spot diorite and muscovite from a mile away. Nobody finds every bit of their introductory courses meaningful to them. A lot of it is arbitrary, and exposing people to a breadth of subjects means that everyone will find a few that don’t speak to them. That’s the nature of the schooling.
In a sense that’s why so many jobs require a university degree even though the subject you studied isn’t immediately relevant to the task at hand. They know that many of the things they’ll ask you to do on your job may seem pointless or boring to you. The diploma is proof that you have successfully gone into depth on a large number of pointless and boring topics before. Are you the type of person who is capable of sitting down to cram a bunch of characteristics about minerals into their head simply because that’s what they’ve been asked to do in order to get a degree (or a paycheck), or are you not? That’s what they’re looking for when they ask you for a degree in order to apply.
I wish you all the best in finding your niche. Perhaps college is not the path forward for you, at least not now. You write well, and surely have many other talents. Find a way to use them in a way that doesn’t set off the internal BS detector that is standing in the way of your academic success.
College isn’t for everybody, and a degree isn’t everything. If your good with your hands there’s always the trades, a career where you are always needed.
@Sean Crawford: “As an adult he was a writing learner, he learned by writing. I think: Wow, that must be rare.”
I’m not so sure. It’s said that one of the best ways to learn something is to teach it to someone else. Writing about a subject could be considered a variant of teaching it.
I am so f’ing envious of you, I am spitting (and I’m 50 years out of college). Envious because your parents and the commenters here are so very supportive of where you are and/or suggesting non-college options. But I do understand that you are suffering.
I don’t recommend you follow in my footsteps for a college degree. I was very book smart and my parents were a teacher & a corporate executive. I was absolutely expected to do college, and do it well. When my brother flunked out of college after one year, I watched my Dad break into sobs for the only time ever. And the parents stopped supporting him financially (as threatened, despite their affluence).
So I went to the college they were willing to pay for and also worked part-time (no needs-based financial aid for the rich kid!) I got two bachelors degrees — by literally gritting my teeth through my then-undiagnosed anxiety disorder. I was truly miserable there and then at my big corporate jobs. I realized I could change paths at about age 27, a few years after my dad, ahem, died of a heart attack at his office at age 46.
When reading your posts, I sometimes slip up and channel my parents, mentally suggesting that you try to support yourself without parental help for a while and then see if you are still “unwilling to do busy work.” But I’m not that person any more.
I am now in my 60s and my poor abused teeth have had countless crowns replacing crowns replacing fillings. These are now replaced by implants (5 so far) or just gaps. My mouth has cost well over $100,000, possibly more than any earnings differential provided by my college degrees.
But hey, at least I never made my Dad cry.
Bitter and envious, me?
Former academic here. I’ll second the advice to not go back to school until you have a better idea what you’re going for. Right now you’re teaching yourself how to fail school, and that’s more utterly useless than passing the classes. Stop learning and practicing how to fail classes. You need to learn the opposite and practice that instead. It’s more fun anyway.
Second thing: dump the game metaphor. That obviously won’t get you through the middle of the term, and the “piece of paper” goal doesn’t seem to sufficiently motivate you to go. So don’t do it that way.
I’ll tell you how I got straight A’s in grad school, and I can even tell you how to do it when your roommate commits suicide and when a parent dies. But you probably don’t want to know any of that?
First part is, you guessed it, motivation. The reason I got A’s after my roommate committed suicide was that I needed something to distract myself, and studying filled that too-silent hole. It’s not the best way to cope, but it’s a way when there’s no other way. Wanting to learn something because it’s interesting and you’re naturally good at it is a better reason to learn.
The real trick to getting an A is to get inside the head of your teacher. That old soul is someone who loves a subject enough to suffer through teaching intro classes to people who don’t care. WHAT IS IT THEY SEE IN THAT FIELD THAT KEEPS THEM WANTING TO BRING MORE PEOPLE IN? There’s something really cool in there, and they’re using the lessons they teach to try see if you get why it’s cool. If you can learn to see the world as they do, see what makes it cool, the class will get a heck of a lot easier, because that’s always the lesson they’re trying to teach. So if you want to be a writer (for example) use classes as a way to get into the heads of people you’d use in your stories. Why would a geologist be fascinated by the biggest thing humans ever touch? Why would an anthropologist want to spend their lives talking to people who see the world differently and whose stories don’t get told? Why would someone love K-Dramas so much they learn Korean and then teach it to others? The more you can get inside the teachers’ heads, the better you will do. Now nobody is omnipotent–I suck at most things–so the trick to graduating is finding that parcel of human experience where you can slip inside the teachers’ heads and enjoy developing their world, instead of just giving up because it makes no sense.
Finally, a note about foundation courses: they’re like the foundations of houses: ugly and functional, although they’re also supposed to lure students into a field. One good way to do well in a foundation course is to look at the advanced courses it leads into, and realize those are fascinating enough that you want to build the foundation to understand them. Upper level courses are easy, once you’ve built a solid foundation. If you want a degree, you’ve just got to figure out what will motivate you to build that initial foundation and go on from there.
Hope this helps, either you or someone else reading it. Good luck!
Why go back to college in the fall when it’s pure misery for you? You’re setting yourself up for failure, and then you’ll feel even more worthless when you feel again. Oh, and your entire summer will be filled with a sense of impending doom and anxiety. Take a pass on that. Enjoy yourself and figure it out. Lots of great suggestions already posted above. Maybe try the aforementioned freelancing, or write some articles on Medium. Go take a baking class in France. Who knows? Just do whatever on your terms, not what you think society requires.
You’re a worthwhile person, period. Your worth is in no way connected to whether you have a particular level of formal schooling or the pieces of paper that acknowledge that.
Everyone gets to find their own route to happiness in the world. If you are personally committed to continuing your formal education, I hope it’ll be because there is something you really, really WANT to study. And if there’s something you want to do, I hope that you find a way to do that thing, whether through on-the-job training, apprenticeship, or formal schooling.
It looks as though there’s plenty of sympathy and recounting of experience in the preceding comments. I hope that you find the comments comforting.
Wishing you the best, regardless of what path you decide to follow.
An idea for finding stuff you might be interested in – get the community (or any, really) college course listing and thumb through every page, reading the class descriptions. Circle ones that seem interesting. If you circle a bunch in the math or biology or textiles section, that can be a clue.
But really, you can figure stuff out later. I agree with lots of folks above that though this feels huge and insurmountable, it isn’t. We get the feeling, really, but we don’t judge you that harshly. Promise.
(I liked summer school because classes were 6 weeks. Finally passed a chem without having to take it twice.)
De-lurking to say: Good to see you again!
The hardheaded, practical reality is that one’s gender has at least as much effect on life outcomes as one’s level of education. It shouldn’t matter, but it does.
Wishing you happiness, whatever happens.
I feel for you both as a parent and as someone who struggled with school. After 9 years of my wife dragging me through it, I got a bachelor’s by the skin of my teeth. Seriously, if not for my wife I wouldn’t have made it.
My daughter similarly struggles with school as well. (As did my older sister and both of my parents.) It’s hard to see your child struggle like you did but frankly my experience has no wisdom to offer her.
School shouldn’t define you. It can be helpful in opening doors and getting a foot in the door but frankly I use almost nothing I learned in school for my job. (A job in the same field as my degree I might add)
So… Don’t beat yourself up about it. My older sister went back to school after a decade and now has a master’s degree.
Maybe it’s not for you, maybe it’s not the right time but you’ll work something out eventually.
Sincerely,
Random internet stranger
I dropped out after my 2nd term of university (Winter term, 1980) Like you, I was bored and thought it was irrelevant. It took me 16 years to go back. Along the way, I started working at the university, and discovered I didn’t want to make my living writing code, but in assisting students. 20+ years later, I am still at my university, still assisting students.’
If you were my student, I’d be recommending that you leave school now and do other things. Work, write, explore the world. College will still be there if you decide to return in ten or twenty or more years.
Hmmm … I think I wrote that in 1973 …
Two things: Do not give up. And try summer school, it’s often different teachers and a better learning experience.
Good luck. I dropped out. Regretted it every day since. That’s a lot of regret. Just do it. It’s really not what you learn, it’s the experience of discovering what kind of learner you are, and how to get the education you want out of a ‘one size fits all’ system of education.