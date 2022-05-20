View From a Hotel Window 5/20/22: Gaithersburg, MD

No parking lot, but there is an auto dealership across the street, which makes up for it, I think.

I’m in Gaithersburg for the city’s book festival, and tomorrow I am being interviewed at 3:15 at the Dashiell Hammett Pavilion. I’ll be talking about The Kaiju Preservation Society and anything else I’m asked about, I suppose. This is the final event of my Kaiju tour; after this I have no book-related travel for months, which is good because, uhhhh, I’m supposed to be writing the next novel, and no going anywhere will help. If you’re in or around Gaithersburg, come on by to see me, I’ll be happy to see you.

— JS