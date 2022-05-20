View From a Hotel Window 5/20/22: Gaithersburg, MD
No parking lot, but there is an auto dealership across the street, which makes up for it, I think.
I’m in Gaithersburg for the city’s book festival, and tomorrow I am being interviewed at 3:15 at the Dashiell Hammett Pavilion. I’ll be talking about The Kaiju Preservation Society and anything else I’m asked about, I suppose. This is the final event of my Kaiju tour; after this I have no book-related travel for months, which is good because, uhhhh, I’m supposed to be writing the next novel, and no going anywhere will help. If you’re in or around Gaithersburg, come on by to see me, I’ll be happy to see you.
Looking forward to seeing you!
I’m in charge of Dashiell Hammett, so just let me know if there’s anything you need.
Do you/can you write when you’re on the road? I’m sure it’s more comfortable to be at home in your own surroundings, but is it really that difficult to write on the road? I’m not criticizing you, I’m asking as a serious question.
Oh my gosh! I had no idea! I’ll see you tomorrow!
I’m planning on being there with a few books to get scribbled in!
I’ll be there. The Washington Science Fiction Association is tabling for Capclave, our local convention. As a former Guest of Honor, you should stop by if you have a free moment.
We’re planning on being there. Though how much my son lets me see outside of the children’s area remains to be seen.
I’m sadly not in Gaithersburg but I have just finished The Kaiju Preservation Society and wanted to say thank you. Such a lovely read.
I had no idea til I read a previous post that Jamie could be female, but in the U.K. most Jamie’s are male, and I shared an office with a male Jamie for a few years so I think that’s where my biases come from. Now I need to reread it!
Oh, Wow! You are in my neighborhood (well, closer than Ohio anyway:). I live in Columbia which is a 45 to 55 minute drive from Gaithersburg (on a good traffic day).
The weather is supposed to be unseasonably HOT this weekend. I hope that does not negatively impact attendance for your event.
Waving at you from a neighboring county! I’m still avoiding crowds so I’ll miss the book fair and all the wonderful authors and attendees :( Have a lovely time here in muggy Maryland! (Oh, and I am very much enjoying KPS. Currently up to chapter 20.)