Spoiler-Free Thoughts On “Uncharted”

For the summer's first review, I've decided to go into uncharted waters and review a video-game movie.

Before I begin this review, I think it’s important to mention that I have never actually played, or even knew anything about, the Uncharted video game series. I tend to avoid trailers as much as possible because I feel that trailers nowadays give absolutely everything away and leave nothing for the film. From what little I had heard and seen before going to see it, I figured Uncharted would be a lot like a Tomb Raider movie: lost treasures, perilous situations caused by trying to retrieve said treasure, and lots of fighting and guns.

And I was correct! Uncharted is an action-packed, celebrity-studded, predictable, and somewhat goofy movie. I actually quite enjoyed it! I’m sure it helped that I went in with low expectations; not everything has to be a hard-hitting, emotional, super deep story that wins Oscars. It’s okay to just put a movie on, eat popcorn, and watch people punch each other.

The characters were fun to watch interact with each other, in a two-dimensional, you’re-here-for-explosions-and-fighting way. I liked Tom Holland’s performance as the lead character, Nathan Drake, and I especially enjoyed the dynamic between his and Mark Wahlberg’s character, Sully. They had an entertaining back and forth, with constant witty jabs at each other. Their characters aren’t the only ones that deserve a mention, though, for there are some killer femme fatale characters (played by Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle) that will immediately make you want to start keeping a dagger strapped to your thigh at all times.

As mentioned before, this movie was highly predictable, and that’s coming from someone who is usually super oblivious to plot twists. People often say, “I saw it coming from a mile away,” and I finally got a chance to feel that way with Uncharted. Not just once, but three times!

The special effects were impressive. Everything looked quite realistic, and as I mentioned before, the main thing I hoped to see in this movie was good special effect explosions and the like, so I really enjoyed this aspect of the film. There were a couple shots that were clearly made for the 3D version of the film, which looked a bit awkward in regular 2D. That took away from the sense of immersion.

Uncharted was a helicopter-heisting, stolen-ship-sailing, treasure-trove-tracking movie, and I was totally here for it. If you can keep your expectations in check, I recommend this movie.

If you’ve played the game and seen the movie, how did it stack up? If you only saw the movie, what did you think? Let me know in the comments and have a great day!

-AMS