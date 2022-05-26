Housekeeping Note Re: Search

Several of you have noted that the search widget in the sidebar appears to have gotten bunged up and was offering up 404s when you tried to search something. Indeed it was, so I uninstalled the search widget and then reinstalled it. Now it seems to work fine. Whether it will continue to do so is a mystery best left to WordPress.

In the future, should the search function over on the sidebar go wonky again, here’s a tip: Go to Google’s search page, type “site:whatever.scalzi.com” into the search area (minus the quotation marks), a space, and then the word or phrase that you are looking for. Google will likely not fail you.

— JS