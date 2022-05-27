New Books and ARCs, 5/27/22
Posted on May 27, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi
As we amble into the Memorial Day weekend here in the US, here is a nicely eclectic stack of new books and ARCs for you to consider. What here do you want to take into summer with you? Share in the comments!
— JS
Spear by Nicola Griffith is the one that’s on my TBR list.
Anything by Ruthanna Emrys will catch my eye.
Apart from that, while I know nothing about “Nine Tenths” or its author, the title intrigues me somehow.
Decimation?
Didn’t Skin Game come out five or six years ago? I remember reading it five or six years ago and I think it got short listed for the Hugo during the Sick Puppy fiasco, and won?
“The Long Game” is a great title, I wonder if I’d like it?
I bought but haven’t read yet NINE TENTHS by Jeff Macfee, about a repo agent for supertech. It sounds fun.