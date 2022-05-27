New Books and ARCs, 5/27/22

As we amble into the Memorial Day weekend here in the US, here is a nicely eclectic stack of new books and ARCs for you to consider. What here do you want to take into summer with you? Share in the comments!

  2. Anything by Ruthanna Emrys will catch my eye.

    Apart from that, while I know nothing about “Nine Tenths” or its author, the title intrigues me somehow.
    Decimation?

  3. Didn’t Skin Game come out five or six years ago? I remember reading it five or six years ago and I think it got short listed for the Hugo during the Sick Puppy fiasco, and won?

  5. I bought but haven’t read yet NINE TENTHS by Jeff Macfee, about a repo agent for supertech. It sounds fun.

