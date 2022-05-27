Universal Yums: May 2022 Review

When I mentioned that I was going to be doing snack box reviews again, someone commented that I should consider trying out one called Universal Yums. Little did they know that that was the brand I was planning to do all along! This is actually not my first time trying them, though, as I used to get them consistently a couple years ago. But I’m excited to revisit it and try even more snacks!

Universal Yums is a snack box company that changes the country their snacks come from every month, so you get to try a whole world of snacks rather than snacks solely from one specific place (unless you only try one box, then you only get that month’s country). When I tried Universal Yums in the past, a few of the boxes I got were Spain, France, Brazil, and Japan.

This month, I got the United Kingdom! The United Kingdom actually consists of four countries: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales (which I learned by looking at the map that came in the box), so there’s more than just English snacks to be had. I got the “Yum Yum” box, which is one of the three sizes of boxes you can choose from when you sign up.

The smallest, the “Yum” box, contains 5-7 snacks, and is $17 a month. The medium size, the “Yum Yum” box, has 10-12 snacks, and is $29 a month. And the largest box, the “Super Yum” box, has a whopping 18-20 snacks in it, at $45 a month (these prices are cheaper if you choose an annual plan). I went with the medium sized one because I certainly wanted to have an array of things to try, but felt that 20 snacks might have been a bit much. One good thing is that no matter which size you choose, you get free shipping (in the US)!

So, let’s take a look at the 11 snacks I got in this United Kingdom box! My helper for this session of snacking was none other than my dad, so you’ll be hearing his opinions, as well.

First up, we tried Kent Crisps Lamb & Rosemary Crisps:

(Image from Kent Crisps)

After doing some looking on Kent Crisp’s website, I saw that this flavor was their newest addition. And I have to say it is a wonderful addition, because these “crisps” were super good! They definitely had a strong rosemary flavor, making them taste a lot like stuffing. These chips also possess a special kind of crunch, making them seem almost like kettle cooked chips rather than regular potato chips. My dad gave these crisps an 8/10, while I went for an 8.5/10.

For our second snack, I chose Grandma Wild’s Oaty Biscuits (the one on the right):

(Image from Out of Eden)

I’m not sure why, but the package of these that came in the box was identical to this one pictured, but said “oat cookies” instead of “oaty biscuits”. Either way, it’s the exact same snack. Anyways, this oat cookie was quite tasty. It was like a granola bar and shortbread cookie hybrid. It was simple, subtly sweet, and would surely make for a pleasant tea time snack. My father and I both gave it a 7/10.

Switching back to savory, we tried Golden Cross’s Prawn Cocktail Twirls:

(I actually don’t have a photo for this one, but it’s the pink package in the box photo at the top)

Upon opening the bag, we were immediately hit with a strong vinegar scent, and upon eating these twirly snacks we found that they had a prominent vinegar flavor, as well. I was saddened by the utter lack of shrimp flavor, as I expected a shrimp and cocktail sauce flavored snack, but was met with more of a unsatisfactory salt and vinegar type chip instead. If I hadn’t had my hopes high for a shrimp snack, these wouldn’t have been that bad, but it’s because I was expecting a shrimp flavor and was not met with such that causes my disappointment. As for the texture, my dad said they were like a spiral-y Pringle. These spirals earned a 6/10 from my dad, and a 4.5/10 from me.

Taking a break from crunchy things, we switched to these wine gummies:

(Photo is from ME because my dad reminded me to take a picture before consuming)

These non-alcoholic wine flavored soft candies had more of a chew than I was expecting. They were harder to get through than what I’m used to with things like peach rings and gummy bears. It wasn’t too much of a hassle, but they definitely get stuck in your teeth pretty hardcore. There were different types of wine on the front of each gummy, such as claret, port, and Chablis, but mainly they just tasted like a slightly worse version of fruit snacks. My dad and I settled on a 6/10 for these.

Our fifth snack was Pipers Cheddar & Onion Crisps:

These were some HONKIN’ chips, okay, these were big boys; bigger than any potato chip I’ve seen in the US. Aside from the size, these crisps were much like the Kent Crisps because of their kettle-chip-esque crunch and texture, so that is definitely a plus. The flavor was a bit odd though, not bad, just kind of odd. It didn’t taste quite like I expected it to, but maybe cheese flavored things there are just different than cheese flavored snacks here? Overall, these were perfectly fine but not stellar, so we rated them a 7/10.

Up next, another sweet snack! Here we have Bristows of Devon Rhubarb & Custard Flavored Bon Bons:

Okay, clearly there is a picture of what these candies look like right on the package, but I overlooked it entirely because I thought bon bons were chocolates. So when I opened this candy up and saw brightly colored fruit chews, I was surprised. Even more surprising was how tart they were! Having custard in the title, I thought they’d be more cream flavored, but the description says that rhubarb has a tangy flavor, and they are not joking. Aside from the tart flavor, these seemed to be covered in citric acid, so this candy was a one-and-done for me. A bit painful if you eat too many of those types of things. My dad gave it a 6/10, while I settled on a 5/10.

Onto the last savory snack of the box, we have Johnny’s Pickled Onion Rings:

Holy smackers, you are sure to make a face when you pop one of these bad boys into your mouth. These rings are certainly “crying out with flavor”, if that flavor is pure vinegar. According to my dad, the texture is like a Cheeto that gave up, and I fully agree. These little rings will have your tongue raw in four rings flat or your money back (seriously, eat with caution, these are painful to consume). Have one, be done, and never eat them again. A generous 6/10 from my dad, and a 4/10 from me.

Another treat from Grandma Wild’s, here we have a Chocolate Flapjack:

This ain’t your average stack of pancakes. Apparently flapjacks in the UK are oat bars made with brown sugar and syrup, and can either have toffee or chocolate on top. I should’ve gotten a picture that shows the oatcake as well and not just the chocolate on top, but I’m sure you can use your imagination. Anyways, this oat bar was rather dense, and my father compared it to a Clif bar. I said it was more like a bowl of Quaker oatmeal that had been sitting out a little too long. It seemed a little stale, though that could just be because it made a long journey to get here. I felt that you could definitely taste the brown sugar and syrup it boasted, so that was good, at least. Overall, it was a modest 5/10 from my dad, and a solid 6.5/10 from me.

Ninthly, we tried Millions, specifically the Blackcurrant flavor:

As the name suggests, there are so many of these tiny candies in a package! These little candies are just like Nerds, but chewy! They’re sweet, tangy, get stuck in your teeth easily, everything you could want in a candy. I found this candy to be interesting because I’ve never actually had anything black currant flavored before, since it was outlawed in the US for almost a hundred years. I liked the black currant taste, and thought that the candy wasn’t too strong in terms of flavor. A solid 7/10 from both.

Nearing the end, we have Vanilla Clotted Cream Fudge:

(Image from Universal Yums)

I’ve never had clotted cream, but if it tastes anything like these super sweet candies, I would gladly try it. These little things are packed full of vanilla flavor, and to me seemed a lot like a caramel more than a fudge, both taste and texture-wise. I would definitely eat these all the time if I could. However, my dad thought they were just okay, but I think he’s wild for that, since I thought they were the bee’s knees. My dad gave them a 6/10, while I thought they were deserving of a 9/10.

The last snack of the box was supposed to be a toffee candy, but apparently something happened to it, and Universal Yums sent an apology note and a replacement candy, which ended up being a sour plum hard candy:

Honestly, it didn’t taste much like plum at all. I was surprised it was a green candy, since I figured most plums are more purple than green. This is a great time to mention that my dad is a monster and immediately chewed his hard candy into a million little pieces, meanwhile mine lasted me like fifteen minutes. So props to it for longevity, but less props to it for taste, as my father and I agreed that it was very “meh”. It earned a 6/10 from him and a 5/10 from me.

Out of all these snacks, my dad’s favorite was the lamb and rosemary chips, and his least favorite was the chocolate flapjack. As for me, my favorite was the vanilla clotted cream fudge candy, and my least favorite was the pickled onion chips (mostly because of how oddly painful they were to consume). All in all, I thought this box had a large variety of flavors and textures, which is always a plus. I thoroughly enjoyed snacking my way through the United Kingdom.

I also enjoyed looking through the booklet that comes with the box! It has trivia about the featured country, descriptions and pictures of each snack, games, and even has a recipe (though you only get a recipe in the booklet if you get the medium or large box)! This one featured the national dish of Wales.

Overall, I’m satisfied with my purchase, and am excited to see what box will come next month!

Have you tried Universal Yums before? Which of these snacks sounds the best to you? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS