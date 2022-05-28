Iris, 5/28/22

It’s been raining on a more or less constant basis for the last couple of days here, which is no fun for various reasons but at least allows me to get in a couple nice photos of droplets on the irises in the front of the house. The good news is the rain is meant to take a break over the weekend, if not the clouds. I’ll take that. In the meantime: Flowers.

— JS

  3. Beautiful! Do you know what that variety is called? I’m sure that Mrs. Scalzi does. Perhaps you could ask her. It looks like a pretty color & I’d like to try growing some.

