Iris, 5/28/22
Posted on May 28, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
It’s been raining on a more or less constant basis for the last couple of days here, which is no fun for various reasons but at least allows me to get in a couple nice photos of droplets on the irises in the front of the house. The good news is the rain is meant to take a break over the weekend, if not the clouds. I’ll take that. In the meantime: Flowers.
— JS
Very nice shot, sir.
It’s always important to notice and be mindful of the beauty in the world around us.
Beautiful! Do you know what that variety is called? I’m sure that Mrs. Scalzi does. Perhaps you could ask her. It looks like a pretty color & I’d like to try growing some.