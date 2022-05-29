Recipes That Actually Turned Out Well: Focaccia

Everyday, I get on Tik Tok, and everyday, I see someone make focaccia. And every time, I think, I would really like to try that. It took me a couple months, but I finally did it, and it turned out so amazing and was so easy that I knew I had to come bestow the recipe upon you.

I actually ended up getting the recipe from the user whose focaccia video I was watching when I finally decided that by god I was going to make this bread. This recipe comes from Jessica in the Kitchen, a vegan food blog, and here is the video that led me to her lovely site!

And here is a quick link specifically to the focaccia.

Okay, so now that you have the recipe and everything, let’s dive in to the actual making of the bread.

The recipe calls mostly for super normal bread ingredients, like flour, yeast, sugar, and salt. This version of focaccia is garlic rosemary, so I had to acquire the garlic and rosemary, but that was an easy task. I really appreciated how easy and basic this ingredient list was. This seems like one of those foods that’s super cheap to make, but looks fancy and expensive.

Once I mixed everything together, I was sure I did it wrong because of how wet the dough was. Surely I needed another cup of flour, right? Wrong! Focaccia is supposed to be like that! It’s a sticky dough. So sticky in fact, that when I moved it from the mixing bowl to the resting bowl, I picked up the entire thing with one hand straight out of the bowl. I was afraid it would tear apart and fall, but it held together.

The recipe says to let the dough rest for 6-8 hours on the counter, or 18-24 in the fridge. I started making this bread at 7pm, so I opted for the six hours. I checked on the dough a few times throughout the six hours to make sure it was rising okay, and I’m not sure if it’s because I disturbed it so much or what, but it deflated!

I was hoping I didn’t do something wrong, and that it would get bigger again during the second rise. I transferred it to the pan I was going to be baking it in and covered it again for the two hour second rise.

But then I got impatient because it was already 2am, so I didn’t wait the full two hours and threw it in the oven! But first I adorned it with sliced garlic, rosemary, Italian seasoning, more olive oil, and salt.

There is nothing I love more than a recipe that calls for a temperature of 350 and a bake time of 30 mins. It’s just a classic combination that’s so easy to remember. So, thirty minutes later, BAM!

Perfect focaccia!

I was so thrilled with how well this turned out! First I was worried the dough was too wet, then I was worried about it deflating, then I was worried because I was impatient during the second rise, yada yada yada. However, it is amazing, and I love it! Look at the inside!

Also don’t ask me why I’m holding it like that, because I’m really not sure. Regardless, GOOD FUCKIN’ BREAD.

I highly recommend trying this recipe out, especially if you’ve never made bread before, like me. It’s just so simple! And tasty! I plan to use this recipe to make tons of variations, though garlic and rosemary will always be a great combo.

If you’re gluten-free, be sure to check out the GF version she has, too!

Have you ever made focaccia before? If so, what did you put on it? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS