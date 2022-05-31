We Interrupt This Tuesday To Bring You This Extremely Important Picture of a Dog Rolling About On the Grass
Posted on May 31, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi
Really, it might be the most important photo you see today. Look at this happy dog. Just look at her.
Back to your regularly scheduled Tuesday. Thank you for your attention.
— JS
Best photo of the day ever!!!
💗💗💗
This photo should be used by dictionaries to illustrate the word “happy”.
#goals (as the kids say)
By golly, it was indeed the most important.
Best thing I’ve seen all day! I really needed that! Thanks muchly!
Well OF COURSE, that’s the most important picture of today!
Perfectly timed, and greatly appreciated. My thanks to all who participated in this urgent update.
I am en route tomorrow to my daughter to celebrate her birthday, and assist her dog in said celebration since otherwise the sheer number of things he has to do eg collecting various shoes and tidying them up by placing them in his bed, would curtail his time available to spend rolling in the grass. I offer my thanks, on his behalf, of this reminder of the important things in life!
Thanks, I needed that. Been cooling my heels in Denver after bailing on an AMTRAK trip that wasn’t what I expected. Assuming United will get me there tomorrow. Was tempted by something called Meowolf, advertised as a sci-fi experience … but couldn’t justify the $50 after the AMTRAK debacle. Anyway, love your photos, thanks again.
Grazin’ in the grass is a gas, baby can ya dig it?
Thanks and you’re welcome.
That dog is almost certainly having a better day than most humans. What a bitch.