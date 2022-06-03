Strawberry Flavored Disaster
For the past decade, I’ve had a tiny strawberry patch by my house. Most years, I fail to do anything with them, except maybe make some jam, but nothing spectacular. This year, I decided I would try to use them for a freshly baked pie. It seemed so aesthetic and simple.
So, I got to picking. I only picked half the patch before my container I brought out was overflowing.
Deciding that was probably plenty, I went inside and washed them, and set them on paper towels to dry while I looked up a recipe for the pie. Look at all these funky little dudes!
I settled on King Arthur’s No-Bake Fresh Strawberry Pie. Mainly because I already had all the ingredients listed, partially because I use King Arthur unbleached all-purpose flour anyway, so might as well use their recipe, right? Also, I don’t have pie weights, as I’ve never made a pie before, and this recipe calls for baking the crust in the microwave rather than the oven, so I figured I could skirt around using pie weights if I used this recipe.
First, it says to put the butter in a microwave safe 9″ pie pan. As soon as I dropped the stick of butter in my pie pan, I realized it mostly certainly was not a microwave safe one. In fact, I realized I don’t have any microwave safe pie pans. So, I figured I could just melt the butter in a bowl and then pour it into the pie pan, then add the dry ingredients on top of it. So I did that! And this is how it looked:
This was so different from how I imagined a pie crust to be. Most pie crusts are made using cold butter and ice water, and are certainly not as squishy as this was. Regardless, I pressed it into the pan the best I could, and discovered that there wasn’t enough dough to go up the sides, like a pie crust should. No matter how thin I made the bottom layer, it wouldn’t go up the sides. I wasn’t sure how to fix that, but then it didn’t even matter because I suddenly remembered that this was supposed to go BACK INTO THE MICROWAVE TO BAKE.
It was still not, nor was it ever, a microwave safe pie pan. So now I had a dough that needed to be cooked, and I could not follow the recipe’s method to cook it, because I just put it right back into the same pan I specifically did not put the butter in. Obviously, I took to Google to try to convert microwave time to oven time, as well as figure out what temperature I should bake it at.
After much thorough research (about one minute and skimming, because I’m wildly impatient), I threw it in the oven at 375 degrees for fifteen minutes. After that time was up, it wasn’t quite done, so I gave it another ten, which was too much, and it came out too dark in some parts.
So, the crust was a total bust in my eyes. I decided to go ahead and try to make the filling anyways, and then maybe retry another pie crust later.
For the filling, it said I needed eight cups of strawberries, which I was fairly sure I had. I cut up all the strawberries, and it ended up only measuring five cups. Then I realized I should have measured the eight cups before cutting them up, because they take up less space when they’re all cut up. So I totally mis-measured. I said fuck it and continued with the filling recipe, which called for sugar, cornstarch, water, and lemon juice. This is what it looked like when I was done with it:
Upon tasting it, the texture and taste were both off, and I wasn’t sure why, until I realized I probably used too much cornstarch, since I was using the amount that correlated with the eight cups of strawberries, rather than accounting for how much I actually had (which was an unknown amount, really, I was just estimating). Also, despite all the cornstarch, which I’m pretty sure was supposed to be the thickener, it was still runny.
Feeling defeated and disappointed, I covered the bowl with foil and put the strawberry mixture in the fridge, and left the non-pie-crust-pie-crust out on the stove, and walked away from it.
Along came my father, who always makes me feel better about my less than perfect baking attempts. He said both things I made tasted good, and whipped up this little concoction:
1. Break off a piece of homemade shortbread baked by @AScalzi98.
2. Surround shortbread with a wall of whipped cream.
3. Fill the inside of the whipped cream wall with homemade strawberry filling also by @AScalzi98.
4. Eat.
5. Try not to lick the plate.
6. Fail. pic.twitter.com/6TLxGWCpUo
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) June 1, 2022
The pie crust I attempted really did taste far more like shortbread than a pie crust, and was also not even close to a pie crust texturally. Honestly, I don’t even like pie crust, and I love shortbread, so I guess I’m not too unhappy with how this turned out. I had him make me a serving, too, and it was pretty dang good.
Do you have any pie crust recipes to recommend? Have you ever had a garden fresh strawberry (they’re way better)? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!
-AMS
Pie crust is incredibly hard. I’ve been making pies for 30 years, and still have some really bad outcomes. It takes practice (sorry, it’s just does). I use:
https://www.cooksillustrated.com/recipes/10330-foolproof-all-butter-dough-for-double-crust-pie
CI has several more crust recipes, too. I’ve tried them all. What I love about CI is that they break everything down scientifically, and tell you why it works. Good luck!
I have tried making pie crust from scratch. It’s not easy. One has two choices: keep making it over and over again until you get the hang of it, or two, buy Mrs Smith’s frozen pie dough in a cake pan. I find the latter is best for me. It’s much better than I can make from scratch for now.
Now one thing I have learned to do is make chocolate pie with shortbread for crust. It’s absolutely delicious, and incredibly difficult to accomplish. Making the shortbread is easy. Forming it around a pie pan bottom and sides is the really difficult part. It’s crumbly and you can’t roll it out like a pie dough. My problem is it winds up very thick in the fold between the bottom of the pie pan and the sides, making it hard to cut when chilled. It’s also hard to get it out of the pie pan in one piece. My solution is I grease the pie pan, then put parchment paper inside the pie pan, forming it as close to the greasy pan as I can make it, then put in the short bread and push it around to form the crust shape. Make sure there’s plenty to put on the sides and as a lip around the top. Then I blind bake it with more parchment paper inside the pie dough with baking beads to keep it from ballooning up. After it’s done and cools, I use the excess parchment paper on the sides to lift up the shortbread crust in one piece, peel off the parchment paper and put it back in the pie pan (I use a Chantal ceramic bakable pie pan). Now I can put in the cholcolate filling, home-made whipped cream on top, and into the fridge to set. It’s still hard to cut at the bottom where the sides meet the bottom, but it comes out of the pan much easier this way. Let me know if you want my shortbread or chocolate filling recipe.
Hope this wordy explanation helps.
Baking is a very precise, fiddly science which is why I don’t do it often. I also had a mom who was world class at it, did it all by sight, and couldn’t teach me (I didn’t calm down enough to be precise and fiddly about anything until I got a lot older).
Pie weights are the easiest things to DIY. You can use uncooked rice or beans, granulated sugar, or even just another pie plate. My brother wrapped a brick in foil once and used that! It worked but my mom would’ve had a herd of Holsteins if she’d found out.
My favorite strawberry pie recipe is the one from Shoneys. It uses strawberry jello to help get that perfectly soft gel that fills the tiny spaces between strawberries without taking away from the star of the pie.
Don’t forget: you have half a strawberry field left and a Dad who deserves some more pie yumminess. Another day awaits the perfect joy of dough under your hands and the wet strawberry perfume of spring filling the air. Maybe that’s the grey in my hair talking, but treasuring the process while doing takes a bit of the sting out of things that don’t turn out to match the perfect photo shoot end product in your mind.
So the first thing is that you do probably have pie weights, you just don’t realize it. Pie weights are anything that have mass and are safe to bake in the oven. So you can use the fancy ceramic beads, but just as easily you can use dry beans or rice. Just lay down a layer of foil and fill with the beans/rice.
Secondly, and I cannot stress this enough, you really do need to read through and understand recipes before starting. Don’t just check the ingredient list; go through the steps. They might involve a technique you’re unfamiliar with. They might be time sensitive so you need to have everything prepped ahead of time. Really going through the recipe avoids surprises like “oh crap, my pie pan isn’t microwave safe”.
So – pie crust. I actually really like the version in the Joy of Cooking, which uses a food processor. Super easy. But, honestly, for most things, it’s so much easier to just use store-bought. Anyone who tells you different has too much time on their hands; the results are not noticably different.
For strawberry pie – the one I like has a baked crust, but a no-bake filling. You’ll want pie weights – but they can be dried beans, you don’t need anything fancy. Bake a single pie crust. Spread the baked pie crust with cream cheese – ideally, while the crust is warm, but not hot – just a nice even layer on the bottom of the crust. I’d say half a brick of cream cheese. If you want to, you can whip the cheese with some sugar – half a cup? – before spreading it. Then, you’ll want two pints of strawberries – 4 cups. 5 cups? It’s fine if you have extra. Take the biggest berries, and just cut the tops off – the fat end, by the leaves. Plunk those bad boys down into the cream cheese with their little points sticking up. Cook the remaining berries with, hmmm, a cup of sugar? Crush them up as you cook them. You can add a little lemon juice too, if you like – a tsp? two? I don’t know – I don’t add lemon juice. Anyway, boil that mush up until it’s basically jam, and then pour it, hot, over the the strawberries and cream cheese in the pie shell, just to the top of the shell. If you’ve got any left over, you can eat it like jam. Chill the pie until it’s solid, and enjoy! If you want to be fancy, you can add whipped cream.
Accidental strawberry short-cake? I dig it.
I love how Charlie is captured in that last photo. You can tell she’s just WILLING Scalzi to accidentally drop that plate.
Most baking is a matter of ratios. The ratio for pie dough is 3-2-1. That’s 3 parts flour, 2 parts fat, 1 part water. The fat needs to be ice cold, but it can be anything. I like a mix of 2/3 butter to 1/3 lard, but all butter works just fine.
To figure out how much of each you need, the basic rule is one inch of pan equals one inch of dough. So, a nine inch pan means 9 oz. total of dough. There are 6 parts to the ratio (3+2+1), so 9 divided by 6 is 1.5 oz. per part. So-
1.5 x 3 = 4.5 oz. flour
1.5 x 2 = 3 oz. fat
1.5 oz. water
Yes, weigh your stuff. It’s the best way to make sure you are accurate and consistent.
It all sounds complicated, but once you get used to it, you never have to worry about how much? again. And the crust always turns out right.
There’s a strawberry farm about a half hour south of us (at a lower elevation that has better strawberry weather). We don’t go down that way often but my wife has started working a little way past that a couple times a month. So every time she comes home she stops and picks up a few baskets of strawberries. They’re so much better than store-bought. They’re deep red all the way through instead of a red surface with white interior. It’s not surprising because store-bought have to survive packaging and transport and have to be picked early enough that they aren’t rotten by the time they make it onto the shelf. These are straight from the field to the shack by the road to our kitchen.
When life gives you shortbread, may strawberry shortcake.
Back when I was heavily into baking, I made two identical pies at the same time…one with homemade crust, and one with store bought crust.
NO ONE COULD TELL THE DIFFERENCE.
I never looked back. I have never made a scratch homemade pie crust again.
I hate making pie crusts. Trader Joe’s, for the win (or any store bought, I imagine). For something like a no-bake pie, I’d make a shortbread crust, or one with graham crackers or crushed cookies and butter.
‘strawberry flavored disaster’ could be your official name for this dessert. if pop’s reaction is any indication, you’ll be making it again!
As an experienced baker, my favorite pie-crust recipe is to buy the prerolled crusts at the grocery and store them in the deli drawer. (Seriously). It’s just not worth the angst.
The secret to a pie crust is to not let the butter melt into the flour.
Get a larger bowl and put some ice cubes in it. Put the flour bowl in this to work the butter in. Make sure the water is ice cold too.
As soon as it starts to come together, wrap it plastic wrap and refrigerate for a half hour.
Knead the dough and roll it out. Put it in a pie tin and refrigerate for an hour. Then bake.
This works a little more than half the time, so it is easier to buy one.
Regarding pie weights: I don’t own any, and I see no need to go out and buy them. To pre-bake a pie crust, roll it out, put it in the pan, line it with foil, then dump in uncooked rice or beans. You can then pre-bake the crust as you would otherwise do.
If you use rice, the rice can be easily cooked up with little harm done (rice which has been used in this manner tends to be a little mushy, so not the best for all purposes, but still fine in many contexts, e.g. rice pudding or Spanish rice). The heat pretty much ruins the texture of the beans, though they can be boiled as usual, then refried without much harm done.
Shortbread makes a perfectly delightful pie crust.
Also, making a classic pie crust is not particularly difficult if you use a food processor. You need ice water, you need very cold butter, and it’s best to measure carefully. I tend to be a little on the sloppy side and my baked goods still come out fine.
I have personally not found baking as finicky as some of the responses here say but it’s also true that I don’t bake fancy French pastries, which I’m sure take more precision than pie crusts.
Whatever. Your strawberry-shortbread dessert sounds great.
Never have used pie weights; didn’t know they were a thing. What are they supposed to do?
Pie crust can be relatively simple–my mother’s recipe used vinegar and didn’t require being cold. Doesn’t work well for gluten-free flours, though.
For strawberry pie, there’s a variant crust with crushed graham crackers and melted butter that requires a short baking period. Filling is about half a packet of strawberry Jello mixed with sliced berries. Yum.
I don’t know why it is, but I’ve never had the trouble other people have with pie crusts. My recipe-slash-technique is also super simple; maybe you could try it.
For a single crust (double amounts for bottom-and-top crusts):
– 1 stick (8 oz) butter, room temperature
– 2 cups all-purpose flour
– 1/4 tsp salt (I usually use kosher salt, but probably shouldn’t)
– Ice water–yes, with actual ice cubes floating in it
Sift flour and salt into a largish bowl. Cut up butter into dry ingredients with two table knives. Cut/mix with knives until you have pea-size or smaller chunks of butter totally covered in flour.
Now you want to add the very cold water (not the ice cubes, obvs). This is important–you really only want to add enough to get the dough to hold together. 2-3 tablespoons will generally do it. Add a little at a time and mix until it almost-but-not-quite holds together. If you think you added enough water, you probably added too much, so err on the crumbly side. (Somewhere in this step I usually abandon the tools and mix it with my hands until satisfied.)
Turn out onto waxed paper, wrap and refrigerate for an hour or more, even overnight is good. (I’ve sometimes left dough in the fridge for a week when things got busy.)
Roll out on heavily floured surface with a floured rolling pin. (If you have one of those marble jobs, pop it in the fridge to chill beforehand too.)
My mom makes a delicious apple pie with a buttery flaky homemade crust (it’s an old family recipe and I’m not sure who it originally came from). It’s so good I literally have been spoiled for other pies and have pretty much given up on eating pie that isn’t my mom’s because generally I hate their crusts.
I don’t know if the same crust would work well for strawberry pie, but the recipe isn’t that difficult, I just rarely make it myself because I’m too lazy to peel all the apples. The hardest part is just rolling out the dough- she usually rolls it out in-between layers of floured wax paper because it’s a rather sticky dough and can be tricky to lay out properly.
If you want to try the recipe, I have it on my recipes page here:
https://anybrowser.org/cdaveb/recipes.html#applepie
Personally I have never heard of pie weights before and having looked them up I guess I understand why I’ve not used them, since the apple pie recipe bakes all together and doesn’t bake the crust separately.
I’ve been too lazy to actually garden anything as an adult, but I do remember having a strawberry garden when I was a little kid and it was really cool having fresh strawberries direct from the backyard. Sadly I can’t really eat fresh fruit these days much as if I try to eat more than a small amount on an empty stomach my stomach gets angry at me.