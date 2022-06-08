Sunset 6/8/22
Posted on June 8, 2022
What a sunset looks like during a tornado watch. In case you were wondering.
(We’re fine.)
— JS
I’m glad that you’re fine.
Do you have a tornado cellar or is your house reinforced in any special way?