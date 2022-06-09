Meet the New Boss

Today I formally did something I’ve been meaning to do for a while: I created an LLC to handle my myriad business interests. I did this for various legal and financial reasons, none of which are probably of any real interest to anyone who is not actively involved in my day-to-day life. But it did mean that I, as the founder and owner, was able to hire a superbly capable and competent executive to run the company.

Please give a warm welcome to the new CEO of Scalzi Enterprises, LLC:

Kristine Blauser Scalzi, shown here with our Vice President in Charge of Being a Dog, Charlie.

My hiring of Ms. Scalzi should come as no real surprise to anyone; informally, she’s been managing almost everything Scalzi-related for a while now, and has been incredibly good at it, so this is just an acknowledgement of reality. Her hiring will allow me to continue to do what I do best, which is to make things up and schmooze people, and offend the world with “burritos.” This is a very fine division of labor.

I’m very much looking forward to working with Ms. Scalzi to make Scalzi Enterprises the foremost company in the highly-competitive field of Scalzi-related businesses. I expect great things from her, and from Scalzi Enterprises. Here’s to the future of both.

— JS