Buying Mystery Books Paid Off!

Posted on June 10, 2022

Athena ScalziA couple days ago, I went to a local used bookstore. After doing some perusing in the main area, I saw they had a shelf in the back with brown paper bags. They were mystery bags, with a book inside, the genre of which was written on the front of the sack, along with the cost, which was 50 cents a bag. There was a lot of drama, some romance, and then I saw them. The only two bags I cared about. “Recipes” and “Cooking”. I wasn’t sure what the difference was, but I was for sure getting both.

I thought I had gotten one cookbook per bag, but it turns out I got a ton of the tiny kind:

Seventeen different recipe booklets laid out on the table.

(Please excuse my hand in the shot, the light from above was causing the worst glare ever on the damn purple chicken book.)

Seventeen recipe booklets in total! For one dollar! I was shocked. I had thought at first that I got some repeats, since there’s two Bisquick books and three Campbell’s books, but they were all different, thankfully.

Two Bisquick recipe books sitting on the counter next to each other, both bright yellow with blue lettering and the Betty Crocker logo at the top.

I actually didn’t know Bisquick was owned by Betty Crocker until I saw these. The one on the left is from October 2000, and the one on the right is from 2001. Clearly, they didn’t change the design much, but hey, whatever works for them. I am disturbed by the “impossibly easy cheeseburger pie” image on the cover. Is there a more difficult cheeseburger pie? If it’s so impossible, how’d they make it at all? Jokes aside, I thought it was cool to get two that were so close in date.

Two Pampered Chef booklets next to each other on the counter.

Unlike Bisquick, The Pampered Chef clearly had a glow-up between 1995 and 1997. Both of these are the fall/winter editions of their year, and apparently the 1995 one is the 15th anniversary year! I had certainly never thought about the year that The Pampered Chef was founded before today, so that’s neat.

Two Pillsbury booklets side by side, one titled

Another 1997, this one from Pillsbury, accompanied by its predecessor from 1996. I was shocked to see a cookbook from the nineties that was meatless. It seems progressive given the time. I feel as though vegetarians may have been a bit more uncommon back then. Then again what do I know, these two books came out before I was born. One of my favorite things about cookbooks from back in the day is when they say “a photo with every recipe”. How tantalizing.

Three Campbell's cookbooks in a line, the one on the left spiral bound, all three with red and white covers.

As previously mentioned, I got a whopping three Campbell’s cookbooks, the one on the left being the oldest of the three. I find the design change from spiral bound to stapled interesting. They also seemed to have added the blue ribbon to both of the newer ones. Really makes those covers pop. I was also intrigued by the one on the right claiming that it had a whole three dollars worth of coupons inside, so I took a look at them.

A page from one of the booklets, displaying three separate coupons. One for 30 cents off any three Campbell's soups, another for 25 cents off two Campbell's soups (excluding cream of mushroom and cream of chicken), and the last being 25 cents off one soup of your choice from the list provided.

I am SO tempted to test if that “no expiration date” claim is true. It has been over twenty years since these coupons were released into the world, and by god I am going to get 25 cents off Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom w/Roasted Garlic soup if it’s the last thing I do.

Two Betty Crocker booklets next to each other, one titled

Aside from the two Bisquick ones, I also got these other two Betty Crocker booklets. I have found through experience that most cookbooks that are only microwave meals, especially those before the year 2000, are TERRIBLE. Like, what even is on the cover there?! Orange slices and the saddest carrot chunks the world has ever seen? Dubious concoction, I say, dubious indeed.

A Tyson booklet, featuring a cartoon chicken on the cover with a chef's hat and apron, mixing things together in a bowl. The background behind the chicken is purple.

This Tyson brand booklet was one of the only ones I could not find a year on. It is rare that there is no publication info at all, but it does happen from time to time. If I had to guess, with my formidable knowledge on old cookbooks, I’d place this one anywhere from 1995 to 2005.

The most interesting thing about this booklet was that the recipes inside were submitted by Tyson’s plant employees.

Two recipes, each one from a different plant worker, whose headshots and info are at the bottom of the page. The one on the left is the first place winner, and the other is second place.

The first place winner, Mattie, had been working at the plant for 28 years. TWENTY-EIGHT YEARS. At Tyson. A place known for its awful treatment of employees (and animals). Does she still work there to this day? Does she still make her award-winning chicken breast supreme? I must know her story.

A Swanson cookbook, titled

Along with the Tyson one, this Swanson Broth booklet had no year listed either, but whatever year it was, computers looked like this:

A page in the book telling you to visit their website, with a picture of an old looking monitor.

Thank GOD Swanson Broth is online for all my brothy needs.

Three cookbooks beside each other, a

These three are relatively un-notable. I am intrigued by the prevalent redness amongst their covers though. I actually am a huge fan of Christmas Cookie editions of popular magazines like that Taste of Home one, and I usually buy one a year on impulse in the checkout line of the store. I mean who doesn’t love holiday-themed desserts?! I also believe that Taste of Home one is the most recent out of everything I’ve procured, being from 2007. That’s just a guess though since a couple of them didn’t have years.

Finally, my personal favorite of the bunch, this lovely 1969 “Meals for Two”:

A predominately orange book cover with steak and vegetable kabobs pictured, with the words Meals For Two Cookbook in a green box.

Published in Chicago and made by the Culinary Institute of America, this 60-year-old, 50-cent booklet is the thing I’m most pleased with out of the various booklets. With a whole page dedicated to “cooling beverages”, there’s so much to love:

A page with the title

There’s also classic favorites you’re sure to love, such as tuna-sour cream dip, and cottage cheese-deviled ham dip.

A page titled

I am totally going to make these.

Anyways, that’s everything I got for a dollar! I am super pleased with my mini haul, and I definitely recommend buying a mystery bag from your local bookstore if given the chance. I will likely go back for more the next time I’m in the area.

Which is your favorite? Or at least looks the least terrible (almost all cookbooks from the early 2000s are just the worst)? Do you happen to have any of these lovely booklets? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS

Category: Athena Scalzi    

15 Comments on “Buying Mystery Books Paid Off!”

  1. I had that Meals for Two cookbook! I recall making some of the less frightening recipes in the late 70s, and probably some of the tasty beverages, too. I think my mother had some Campbells, Bisquick, and Betty Crocker mini-cookbooks stashed away in her kitchen.

  3. What a great post. Thanks for sharing all your cookbook finds. Having lived through those years, I can be happy that no one chose to make for me the Made for Two meals.

  4. Oh wow, that Culinary Institute one has all the same fonts and typesetting habits as my c.1965 Good Housekeeping cookbook! You’ll have to report back on whether it contains all the same adorable assumptions about its audience (the reader is a bride on a budget who nevertheless wishes to impress her neighbors & husband’s business associates with her worth as a human being/fancy food (same thing, right?))

    I’m not mad; it was of its time. But it’s amazing what a strong reaction of recognition I can have to a typeface. Almost like a scent with powerful associations.

  6. Good grief – “canned chocolate syrup” and sweetened raspberries. No wonder there is a problem with type II diabetes. That would be like a nuclear bomb of sugarosity in a glass.

  7. Great article Athena! Perhaps this is the first step towards a life passion: Integer Vitae Tellus archeology… or in rather less grandiose terms, Cook Book archeology. There are recipes for beer from ancient Egypt, recipes for hummingbird tongues from ancient Rome (how many hummingbirds does that call for?), and oatmeal recipes from Viking Scandinavia. So much past goodness languishing in obscurity.

  8. “Meatless” was not necessarily vegetarian; the further back one goes the more likely the intent is “budget.”

    Fascinating little batch!

  9. I’ve actually made some of the Betty Crocker recipes in that book. I will say that almost all of Betty’s recipes are very, very bland if you season them as indicated. If that’s your thing, great! But I have very little spicy food tolerance and I’m usually at least doubling the spices those recipes call for, and adding in others.

  11. I love old cookery books, and yes , there were vegetarians before the year 2000. The Moose wood Restaurant was rather famous, and I have collected all their cookbooks. A fascinating fact: primarily vegetarian and plant based diets were the norm for most of human history. In Britain, cheese was known as “white meat” and the primary animal protein for al but the top 1% of the population. Daily meat consumption has historically been a sign of significant wealth.

  12. Hey now… published in 1969 is most assuredly not 60 years. I, ahem, was born slightly before that year (still in the same decade) and I am most assuredly not turning 60 this year or next.

    Let’s see here, errr, 2022-1969,
    carry the 1….
    TaDa! = 53 years!!

    Hope I helped :)

  14. If historical recipes are of interest, the British museum has published recipe books, including the British Museum Recipe Book (one of which might have the tongue recipe).

    Clara’s Kitchen is based on her and her grandson’s YouTube series on cooking during the Great Depression.

    Cooking with Mona: the Original Woodward’s Cookbook, for those of us who remember that department store. I bought it for the Strawberry Glazed Pie of my childhood.

  15. Nice haul! I would love to see you cook your way through that 1969 Meals for Two book on the blog, if you’re so inclined.

