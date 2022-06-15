Visiting Italianfest

This past Sunday, I ventured down to Cincinnati to visit my friend, and she took me to Italianfest in Newport, Kentucky! Which is right across the river from Cincinnati. I had never heard of Italianfest before, but apparently it’s been going on since 1991. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but it was basically just a long stretch of food tents lined up along the river, with a stage and music, and bounce-houses for kids.

Most of the booths were totally decked out with signs of what they serve, but this one was the loudest and proudest, so I got a pic. And I ended up trying the crabby lobster mac & cheese it boasted, which apparently had four cheeses in it! Here’s what a six dollar portion looked like:

Personally, I liked it, but my friends weren’t so keen on it. I thought it was pretty good, though it mostly just tasted like regular mac & cheese with old bay seasoning in it.

After the mac & cheese, my friend got us an order of four stuffed shells to share, and I forgot to take a picture, but they were super good! The sausage in them had a strong anise flavor, but not too overpowering when combined with the ricotta cheese mixture and red sauce.

Then, after the shells, my friend brought over another plate! This time it was bruschetta, which happens to be one of my favorite foods.

As you can probably tell from the photo, it was scrumptious. I’ve never had bruschetta where the tomatoes weren’t diced, but I’m not complaining.

And then, just when I thought I could eat no more, my friend got us a bowl of ice cream to share!

It’s not the prettiest serving, but boy oh boy was it tasty. You could definitely tell this was homemade ice cream, it was ridiculously creamy and delicious. The flavor on the bottom is actually banana, and while I usually hate banana flavored things, this ice cream was the bomb dot com.

After eating all that amazing food, we took a walk over the river to Cincinnati across this purplish-blue bridge. I didn’t take a picture, but I got a frozen lemonade slushy to drink while we walked across the bridge, and it honestly tasted more like a weak limeade, but it was refreshing either way!

Once we made it to the other side, I took a picture of the festival from Ohio. It’s hard to tell, but all those white tents are covered seating areas by the food stands and whatnot, and that bright pink thing was a huge T-Mobile truck stand thingy.

All in all, it was a super fun day, even though it was muggy as shit.

Now that I know it exists, I definitely want to go back next year to try all the things I didn’t this time around, like spaghetti and cannoli! If you’re in the Cincinnati/Newport area, I recommend you check it out if you haven’t already.

