27 Years

Posted on June 17, 2022    Posted by      8 Comments

I was going to say “sometimes you get lucky,” but I don’t think you get to 27 years of marriage by luck. I got lucky when I met Krissy. We’ve both been working on it since then to stay lucky. It’s worthwhile work. I hope to keep doing that work for at least as long as we have been at it already. The results speak for themselves!

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

8 Comments on “27 Years”

  1. Yay happy marriages!

    I never liked the phrase marriage is work until someone pointed out to me that work doesn’t have to be a negative thing that we have to get paid to do. Work doesn’t have to be hard. Work can be a joy. Work can be a vocation. Work can keep you from being bored. Fie upon this quiet life I want work.

    Happy anniversary! We’re five years behind, but share the sentiments.

  2. A very happy anniversary wish to you both and for many more years to come

  3. Congratulations. You’re right. You get to 27 years because you make a good team. It’s not all romance. My wife Christina and I will celebrate 39 years next month. I am grateful still to have her after she had major cancer surgery in February and spent 106 days in the hospital. I wish you and Krissy another 27 years and more.

  6. Congratulations! Sweet picture. This October, the hubby and I will have worked our way through 42 years. Work? Hell yeah, but worth it.

  8. Happy anniversary! And keep up the great work, too, because you are so correct that a good relationship requires ongoing effort, nurturing and support to succeed.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
June 2022
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: