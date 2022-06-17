27 Years
Posted on June 17, 2022
I was going to say “sometimes you get lucky,” but I don’t think you get to 27 years of marriage by luck. I got lucky when I met Krissy. We’ve both been working on it since then to stay lucky. It’s worthwhile work. I hope to keep doing that work for at least as long as we have been at it already. The results speak for themselves!
Yay happy marriages!
I never liked the phrase marriage is work until someone pointed out to me that work doesn’t have to be a negative thing that we have to get paid to do. Work doesn’t have to be hard. Work can be a joy. Work can be a vocation. Work can keep you from being bored. Fie upon this quiet life I want work.
Happy anniversary! We’re five years behind, but share the sentiments.
A very happy anniversary wish to you both and for many more years to come
Congratulations. You’re right. You get to 27 years because you make a good team. It’s not all romance. My wife Christina and I will celebrate 39 years next month. I am grateful still to have her after she had major cancer surgery in February and spent 106 days in the hospital. I wish you and Krissy another 27 years and more.
Happy Anniversary! And to many, many more!!
Congratulations to you two!!
Congratulations! Sweet picture. This October, the hubby and I will have worked our way through 42 years. Work? Hell yeah, but worth it.
A very happy anniversary to you both!
Happy anniversary! And keep up the great work, too, because you are so correct that a good relationship requires ongoing effort, nurturing and support to succeed.