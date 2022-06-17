New Books and ARCs, 6/17/22
Posted on June 17, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
This anniversary edition of new books and ARCs has some excellent limited editions from Subterranean Press along with new work from other publishers. What here is calling to you? Tell us in the comments!
— JS
I read The Grief of Stones already, or I’d pick that. It was excellent!
Reynolds is one of my favorite authors. Preordered, thanks for the tip!
Are the Lawrence Block books older books from earlier in his career?
Ray, yes. I’ve read all the Blocks – they are reprints (probably with new introductions) from early in Block’s career. A DIET OF TREACLE is set in the East Village and was originally published in 1961. KILLING CASTRO is exactly that – a guy is hired to go to Cuba and kill Fidel Castro, this written in 1961 (the year of the Bay of Pigs).
They are all worth reading.
I just finished Reynolds’ Eversion – really enjoyed the classic adventure tale style. Mexican Gothic is excellent too!
Anything and everything by Lawrence Block is worth reading. He’s a master who’s been working his craft for 60+ years.