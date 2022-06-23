Well, Poo
To begin: I’m fine. I’m double-vaxxed and double-boosted, and my symptoms so far have been those of a mild flu; and in point of fact I felt worse yesterday than I do today. Yesterday I wanted to sleep all day, and mostly did; I was in bed at 6:30pm and didn’t get back out of it (save for a ten-minute interval at about 10pm where I ravenously ate all the cheese in the house) until 9am this morning. Today I’m mildly achey but not overly tired. My brain has been useless for the last few days, which I should have taken as an early distant warning, but did not because sometimes one’s brain is just useless. My sense of taste and smell is perfectly functional, for which I am grateful. I’ve called my primary care physician’s office to report in and see if I should get Paxlovid; I imagine I’ll hear back soon. In the meantime, and again: I’m fine.
I find it mildly ironic that when I finally definitively have gotten COVID, it’s when I’ve been at home for weeks; I traveled all over the US between March and May and got through unscathed. My assumption at this point is I may have caught it when we were out and about on our anniversary, or when we went to see Lightyear. The moral of “never leave your house, ever” is not lost on me.
My immediate plan is to do nothing and to eat all the food in the house and see where things go from there. In the meantime, I would note that my prophecy that if I did ever catch COVID, my double-vaxxed-and-boosted ass would find it a mild inconvenience rather than a life-threatening issue, seems to be panning out pretty well. So, please, if you’ve not already been vaxxed and boosted, please do that. It’ll make a difference.
(Also, for those about to ask: Krissy’s fine and I’m staying away from her. Athena is in California and also perfectly fine. The pets are fine, too. Everyone’s fine! Don’t worry.)
— JS
I forget-was cheese craving one of the side effects of all the vaccines in KPS?
I am so sorry to read this
I am glad your symptoms are currently mild and hope you continue to recover quickly
Wishing you a speedy and minimally-symptom’d recovery.
Also, with your preparations, there’s the possibility that the slow brain days really were independent events. Possibly burrito-related? Have you been venturing into any particularly dangerous burrito waters recently?
I hope you are feeling better soon. Thankfully, you are vaxxed and boosted. I got it before the vaccines came out and trust me it was not fun. I hope Krissy does not get it. Be well
Glad you’re not feeling too bad. Get your rest, stay hydrated, and if you have a pulse-oxygen sensor, just check yourself a few times a day. Hope you recover without any Long COVID involvement.
Hang in there!
We’re all fine here now. Thank you. How are you?
Quote drop aside, glad to hear that you are feeling better. Best wishes for a full and speedy recovery and good health to all in Casa Scalzi.
Ugh! Sorry it caught you. But glad that your symptoms remain mild. Wishing you a swift recovery!
What research is showing right now is that many people are exhibiting systems of flu, so they do a rapid antigen test and it shows positive. But: they have both the flu AND Covid-19. Had they had C19 only, they might have been asymptomatic, and so wouldn’t think to test. So you might be feeling the flu…
Well, dang, John. So glad that your symptoms are mild. It seems that your situation is not that strange. I have patients and colleagues who have patients (all vaxxed and double boostered) who have traveled and been fine until they have come back home and gone to a movie theatre or a restaurant. Sending you healing energy and wish you a speedy recovery. Hope you can get back to finishing your book…I, for one, am eager for your next gift to us!
Best wishes for you to recover quickly. As someone who had Covid before vaccines/boosters, I second your comments about getting assorted shots to make a mild case more likely. (Mine in the summer of 2020 was brutal.) Will also be interested to see how your Paxlovid experience goes should that happen.
Poo indeed. I’m sorry it finally caught you, but very glad that you’re vaxxed and boosted.
Our family, all fully vaxxed and boosted as well, has had multiple “well, poo” moments just like that in the past month, one of which wound up in a hospitalization. The hospital stay was very short, and the person recovered quickly and completely with treatment (no ventilator needed), which I attribute to the influence of the vaccines and boosters.
I do think that we all need to recognize this virus is eventually going to catch up with all of us. We can improve our chances of surviving it with minimal impacts by getting the vaccine and getting boosted whenever appropriate, but thinking that we can just dodge it completely is pure fantasy.
I wish you a speedy recovery and no further spread in the family, and I hope that the rest of your summer goes better.
My husband was in your position a couple of months ago. For two years, we all managed to avoid it. But he picked it up at work from his boss. That’s when I found out that they don’t mask at work( …and they all work in a big open common room!). The major thing we did was to move me into a separate bedroom at night, and mask in the house. It was annoying, but neither me or our daughter caught it. It was not major for him either, just a fever for 2 days, runny nose and coughing. Never even a suggestion that he might need to be hospitalized. So yeah, fully vaxxed and boosted! I’m so glad you did too. I would hate to lose one of my favorite authors and fellow Nerd Boater.