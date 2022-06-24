Status Update, 6/24/22

Posted on June 24, 2022    Posted by      2 Comments

I feel… meh. Mostly fuzzy and distracted and a little ache-y. I have congestion and a runny nose. I don’t feel horrible, but I certainly don’t feel good. I do retain my sense of smell and taste so far, so that’s a good thing. I think it’s accurate to say the thing I feel most at the moment is boredom and restlessness, since apparently COVID for me combines a desire to focus on things with a complete inability to focus. Sneaky COVID!

The good news, such as it is, is that I don’t feel any worse today than I did yesterday. It’s a perfectly reasonable plateau of meh, and I’m okay being here rather than, you know, feeling worse. My plan for the day is to do more of nothing, take some naps, have some ice cream and otherwise let my body to its recuperating things. I think it’s a good plan. I’ll let you know how it works out.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

2 Comments on “Status Update, 6/24/22”

  1. Hang in there and rest. The great thing about having a porch or deck on a house is you can sit outside and get some fresh air, and either sit in the sun or shade.

  2. Sounds like the allergy attack I had this spring. I kept testing negative, and figured that the chance of that many false negatives was low, but still didn’t quite believe the tests. Especially as Covid was making a run through my social circles at the time.

    Take it easy and pet the dog a lot. And, hey, it’s great weather for sitting outside in the shade.

