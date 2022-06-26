Authors Talking About Politics: An Archived Twitter Thread
I’ve written about this subject extensively here on Whatever over the years, but it’s worth saying again here in 2022, and also, not everyone who follows me on Twitter comes over here. I posted this tonight over there, and am reposting here for archival purposes and because not everyone here goes over to Twitter.
1. Over on Facebook a post is being passed around in which an author is telling other authors not to take political positions because our job is to entertain, not alienate “half our readers.” So, let me speak on this general concept of authors shutting up and staying in lanes.
2. Basically: Nah. Don’t shut up, if you would prefer to speak. Also, as a human here on Earth in 2022, you’re in a bunch of “lanes” including “a political stakeholder who has opinions on events that affect their life.” You may decide that “lane” is the important one right now.
3. Will you alienate readers expressing political opinions? Sure. But, as someone who once received a flaming kiss-off from a reader for expressing a mild operating software preference, I assure you that you can alienate readers by expressing any opinion on anything whatsoever.
4. You could try to never express an opinion on anything ever again, including in your writing (this is a neat trick if you can manage it, good luck with it), but living a life of never publicly expressing an opinion so as to never lose a sale seems enervating and futile to me.
5. Also, think about the math for a second, for crying out loud. To grossly oversimplify: The US adult readership is about 200 million people. If you alienate “half of them” by talking politics, you have 100 million left. 99+% of books sell 20k copies or less. YOU WILL BE FINE.
6. More realistically, the market pool for any book will be smaller based on genre, etc. But even then, if you lost “half” the potential readership, you’d still have more readers available to you than you are likely to sell to, even if you are a genre or mainstream bestseller.
7. But you want to sell more! Well, good for you! Also, have you noticed that bestselling authors on social media tend to be a politically mouthy bunch? It’s almost as if their having a loud public political opinion did not impede their book sales! Curious, that!
8. Also, look: you could lose readers by expressing opinions. You can also gain them. There are readers who factor a similar worldview into their purchase choices, or when trying out new authors. Other readers don’t care. In my experience, these things even out in the wash.
9. You don’t have to express political or other opinions out loud if that’s not how you roll. Be who you are. But that is how you roll, don’t limit yourself because of worries about sales. I suspect you will also find being your authentic self is important in the long run.
10. On a personal level: With full acknowledgment of who I am and the privileges I get because of it, I have a full and extensive history of being publicly political, long before I was writing books. Lots of people wish I would shut up. But it’s not their call and it’s my choice.
11. I could not and can not in good conscience be silent about politics and the world, especially now, when fellow Americans are having their rights stripped from them by cowards and bigots and fools. I will speak and not give a damn how many sales I lose. This is an easy choice.
12. So, yeah. Speak your mind, authors, if that what you think the moment requires of you. You don’t need to be silent against your will, just for the sake of a sale.
And now, to close the thread, as always, here's a cat.
/end
Originally tweeted by John Scalzi (@scalzi) on June 27, 2022.
— JS
Thank you for all of this
It is so relevant
Including the cat
As opportunities present themselves, I will fight for what is right. When that is done, I will be more like cat.
Be more like cat.
The cat has a most excellent cattitude.
Hear, hear. Well said.
As sci-fi is not a genre I regularly read, I discovered your books after a friend shared a political post from your blog. I liked the blog, began following it, and eventually decided to give one of your books a try. I have since read (and enjoyed) several of them.
So yeah, posting political opinions can definitely bring you new readers as well as (potentially) alienating existing readers.
Thank you for not staying silent.
I’ve always shot my mouth off about politics. I used to do it for a living, within the Canadian context, and I guess the habit sank in.
Being a center-left Canadian, my politics wold probably be strange and exotic to my (mostly American) readers. Fortunately, most Americans know next to nothing about how things are done in other countries, and care not at all.
Lately, I’ve actually upped my posting of comments about US politics to the Washington Post and the New York Times, because I really don’t want to see America sleepwalk into a Northern Ireland-style social war.
Which is what it looks to me is happening. Which means refugees and exiles will be pouring over the border, with hit squads on their heels. Gaddafi on steroids.
It’s some combination of amusing and annoying when a writer announces that their personal policy is therefore an axiom for all writers. The inherent arrogance in the default assumption that we all make art for the same reasons is kind of a hoot, too.
I like to just reply with a simple “No” and watch them burn extra calories getting apoplectic.
I am glad you posted this here as I do not exist on Twitter.
My personal take on it is that an author’s political opinion doesn’t have much if any influence on if I read their work or not. My almost exclusive criterion on if I read a book or not is if I enjoy it, or at least think that I will enjoy it. With the exception that, as you suggested in #4, it does tend to come through in their writing and if their opinion is strong enough and contrary to my own opinion then I probably won’t enjoy their work. Funny how that works.
If an author whose work I enjoyed turned out to be a more literate Majorie Taylor Greene (They would have to be more literate since that woman can’t write a sentence much less a book) I am not sure what I would do. Probably quit reading their work since I don’t think I could stomach supporting a person like that even in the smallest way. But maybe not.
Anyway, just one assholes opinion.
Still excellent advice. Applies to all “_________ should stay in their lane!” comments. Citizenship is our lane, voicing political opinions our right. Our choices for both are ours to make.
Go Scalzi! (I attended a zoom for Access Missouri, a PAC focused on access to healthcare including reproductive type, tonight and am feeling a little less cold and selfish for my Twitter behavior since the people on the zoom were very calm and admitted that Missouri has been a post-Roe state in all but name for a while.)
One of my favorite authors wrote on her FB after 45 won (I paraphrase ’cause she’s no longer on FB): “This is horrible, a complete disaster! He is a lying grifting asshole. If you voted for him I don’t want you to buy my books, read my books, touch my books!”
I loved her even more after.