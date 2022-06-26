Status Update: 6/26/22
Still on the plateau of meh. It’s the good side of awful and the bad side of okay, if you grasp what I’m saying. Today, I’m mostly just feeling tired, which corresponds with me being extremely bored with resting up. But there’s nothing for it. I understand the secret to keep COVID from messing with you in the long term is actually listening to your body about it in the short term. So I will be napping soon, is what I’m saying.
— JS
Hang in there. You are actually so right about listening to your body and not pushing it. Rest up! Oh, and if your body wants some chocolate, don’t fight it. Never fight against chocolate. Just say’in. ;-)
Take a cup of Earl Grey, a cat, and a nap. That is the secret to getting over COVID.
You’re doing the right thing by listening to your body. When I had COVID in December, the cold-like symptoms (sore throat, cough, congestion, etc) were bad enough. But the worst was the fatigue. I’m not particularly energetic at my best (my patronus is a sloth) but this was much, much worse than usual. The mental fog ran a close second.
It was about 3 weeks before I felt like I was back to normal, or at least close enough for government work.
This is not something to try to push through.
Get well soon!
Had you had the Covid vaccine? If so, did your doctor figure out why it didn’t work on you?
See, we knew you were a smart guy. Keep listening to your body: naps are your friend.
Easy does it. Let’s call it a research sabbatical.
Best to you and yours.
That’s not the way vaccines work.