Status Update, 7/1/22

For the second day in a row, I feel perfectly fine; still a little tired, but at this point I suspect that has more to do with being on my ass for the last couple of weeks as it does with having been sick. My brain is also waking up a bit more, which is important for my line of work. I’m not planning to run a marathon anytime soon, but I feel pretty positive (so to speak) that the worst of it is behind me.

Which is nice because the last couple of weeks have been a total loss, writing-wise, and that book I have due is not going to write itself, ALAS. My editor has been super-cool about telling me not to stress myself and to recover, which I appreciate. That said, I’m behind and I’m getting antsy. I am going to be mindful of not overtaxing my brain; also, I’ve gone about as far on the “doing nothing” train as I can handle. I’m super lazy, but it turns out there’s a difference between “lazy” and “enforced inactivity.” Two weeks of the latter seems my limit.

It’s a national holiday weekend, so I expect I’ll spend a large portion of it being mellow, and keeping my pets from freaking out about explosions. After that: Back into the swing of things, I think, gently as possible. It’s time.

— JS