Status Update, 7/1/22

Posted on July 1, 2022    Posted by      3 Comments

For the second day in a row, I feel perfectly fine; still a little tired, but at this point I suspect that has more to do with being on my ass for the last couple of weeks as it does with having been sick. My brain is also waking up a bit more, which is important for my line of work. I’m not planning to run a marathon anytime soon, but I feel pretty positive (so to speak) that the worst of it is behind me.

Which is nice because the last couple of weeks have been a total loss, writing-wise, and that book I have due is not going to write itself, ALAS. My editor has been super-cool about telling me not to stress myself and to recover, which I appreciate. That said, I’m behind and I’m getting antsy. I am going to be mindful of not overtaxing my brain; also, I’ve gone about as far on the “doing nothing” train as I can handle. I’m super lazy, but it turns out there’s a difference between “lazy” and “enforced inactivity.” Two weeks of the latter seems my limit.

It’s a national holiday weekend, so I expect I’ll spend a large portion of it being mellow, and keeping my pets from freaking out about explosions. After that: Back into the swing of things, I think, gently as possible. It’s time.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

3 Comments on “Status Update, 7/1/22”

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
July 2022
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: