Hey Scalzi, What’s Up With the Church?

Posted on July 3, 2022

Funny you should ask, I was just over there to take a look. We are (hopefully) in the end game of renovation; all the major foundational things have been addressed, including a few not-exactly-welcome surprise issues — because there are always surprise issues with 80-year-old structures — and at this point everything left to do is (mostly) cosmetic. Some of these are less cosmetic than others (for example, the railing for the balcony, so people don’t, you know, fall from a largish height), but in all there’s a schedule and with luck (again, this being a major renovation), we’ll keep to it.

When the renovation is done, we won’t be done with everything we have to do, because then we actually have to furnish and prep it for use, and that will take more time and money. I reiterate: If you’re wondering what my new expensive hobby is, here you go. I’m still pretty excited about it, I have to say.

Hope your Independence Day weekend (if you’re in the US, first weekend of July everywhere else) is going swimmingly.

— JS

1 Comments on "Hey Scalzi, What's Up With the Church?"

  1. If you’re wondering what my new expensive hobby is, here you go.

    I still don’t understand what the expensive new hobby actually is. Did I miss something? When finished, what will this space be used for?

