Today in “Scalzi Going Overboard With His New Photoshop Filter Plugin”

The application in question is called Filter Forge, which features thousands of filters, mostly created by the community which uses the program. Many of these filters are… well, not great, but some of them are pretty cool, especially when you layer them on top of each other. Thus, a selfie of me just sitting in my office has become The Most Pretentious Horror Author Photo of 1998. All it took was about five minutes of fiddling about. This is what I did with my day. I’m not proud. But I am having mostly harmless fun. So that’s okay.

Also, here’s this one of my cat. Which is also overdone, and also kinda fun:

Uh-oh, the human is getting fancy with his art filters again pic.twitter.com/LEmWAuZubu — The Scamperbeasts (@scamperbeasts) July 5, 2022

In other news, I feel completely fine now. I suppose I should get back to writing again.

(Reluctantly puts away Photoshop)

— JS