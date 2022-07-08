A Brief Moment for Sunflowers
Posted on July 8, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
Athena bought them for her mother, which I though was kind of her. They certainly stand out.
That’s it, that’s the post. Just thought you could use some sunflowers in your day.
— JS
One of the side effects of the Ukraine war is that we all found out Ukraine uses Sunflowers as a national symbol. (And right now posts about Sunflowers are sometimes related like that) You can definitely picks worse national symbols! But also, sometimes a Sunflower is just a Sunflower.
So, did you place them on black velvet or did you mask them out in PShop?
The latter.
I can never again see sunflowers without thinking of The House in the Cerulean Sea.