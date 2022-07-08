A Brief Moment for Sunflowers

Posted on July 8, 2022    Posted by      4 Comments

Athena bought them for her mother, which I though was kind of her. They certainly stand out.

That’s it, that’s the post. Just thought you could use some sunflowers in your day.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

4 Comments on “A Brief Moment for Sunflowers”

  1. One of the side effects of the Ukraine war is that we all found out Ukraine uses Sunflowers as a national symbol. (And right now posts about Sunflowers are sometimes related like that) You can definitely picks worse national symbols! But also, sometimes a Sunflower is just a Sunflower.

  2. So, did you place them on black velvet or did you mask them out in PShop?

  4. I can never again see sunflowers without thinking of The House in the Cerulean Sea.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
July 2022
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: