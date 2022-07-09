Sky, Tree, Dog, Grass
Posted on July 9, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
Wherever you are in the world at the moment, I hope you can enjoy and appreciate this small moment of bucolic Midwest splendor.
That’s what I have for this Saturday, but I think it’s enough. Look, a dog! And a tree! What more do you need?
— JS
Gorgeous. And according to Google the humidity hasn’t hit yet, so you can enjoy it.
Looks like something out of a Clifford D. Simak story.
Speaking of forgotten SFF authors, this would be a good title if you ever decide to write a reboot/sequel to Grass by Sheri S. Tepper.
Family reunion; old folks telling stories, kids playing, good comfort food.
Sometimes the dichotomy between my comfortable personal life and the general state of the country/world is so enormous it defies description.