Sky, Tree, Dog, Grass

Posted on July 9, 2022

Wherever you are in the world at the moment, I hope you can enjoy and appreciate this small moment of bucolic Midwest splendor.

That’s what I have for this Saturday, but I think it’s enough. Look, a dog! And a tree! What more do you need?

— JS

3 Comments

  1. Gorgeous. And according to Google the humidity hasn’t hit yet, so you can enjoy it.

    Looks like something out of a Clifford D. Simak story.

    Speaking of forgotten SFF authors, this would be a good title if you ever decide to write a reboot/sequel to Grass by Sheri S. Tepper.

  2. Family reunion; old folks telling stories, kids playing, good comfort food.

  3. Sometimes the dichotomy between my comfortable personal life and the general state of the country/world is so enormous it defies description.

