Sunset, 7/11/22
Posted on July 11, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi
This feels in many ways like the platonic ideal of a sunset. It certainly was lovely to look at. I’m delighted to get to share it with you now.
— JS
This feels in many ways like the platonic ideal of a sunset. It certainly was lovely to look at. I’m delighted to get to share it with you now.
