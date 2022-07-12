Making the Call on the 2023 Worldcon
For various reasons, I was already leaning against physically attending the 2023 Worldcon in Chengdu, China, but now, a little over a year out and with other organizations querying me about appearances in the same timeframe, I should more firmly note that I won’t be on the ground at the 2023 Worldcon.
I will say that aside from any other reasons, at this point the two primary reasons for this decision are purely practical. One, air travel is currently a mess, and no matter what the airlines say about it, I’m not optimistic it’s going to be all that much better a year from now. That’s currently bad enough domestically, when flights are being cancelled en masse, and realistically one has to budget an entire extra day for travel (both Athena and I had overnight delays due to cancellations on our last flights). Dealing with international delays or cancellations from halfway around the world seems like a good way to lose a week.
Two, COVID is still actually a thing and the most recent variants of it have the transmissibility of measles. There’s little reason to believe either that we’ll have the virus contained by next year, or that strains a year from now will be more mild (I will still get boosters when available, to significantly reduce the chance that I’ll be hospitalized – or dead – if I am reinfected). Given all this, the idea of testing positive for the virus in China, with few personal resources or the ability to easily navigate the local medical options, and then trying to return home on rescheduled flights, does not thrill me.
It’s possible things will be better on both fronts a year from now, and these concerns are overstated. I hope I am wrong, in fact! Be that as it may, I have to make choices now about what I’m doing in a year. I’d rather be wrong, and at home, than right, and stuck (and possibly very ill) on the other side of the globe.
When the stars align in these and other areas, I would love to be able to visit China, and spend more than a few days to explore that vast and hugely interesting country. That visit, I’m sorry to say, won’t be in 2023. I hope the people who do choose to attend have a fantastic time, and that I’m seethingly jealous of the fun they are having in Chengdu.
I have indicated to the Dorothy Dunnett Society that I hope to attend their April, 2023, annual meeting, which is being held in honor of Dunnett’s centennial. It’ll be in Edinburgh and I am considering the same things you are: will COVID-19 be under reasonable control? What will air travel be like?
I can’t even fly directly to Edinburgh from the Bay Area. It’s either BA -> NYC -> Edinburgh or BA->London + train to Scotland. So – decisions, decisions.
I think I have to sign up and commit fairly soon, and may just decide, well, I’ll visit Scotland and miss the DD events OR I’ll sign up for DD and eat any costs I incur for that meeting.
Good call.
We don’t need to be prescient to extrapolate the current mess into the near future mess.
Oh I miss traveling…
My spouse has traveled to Japan and China, several times.
A day to recover is very optimistic. Four days is her period.
Luckily she flew for Business and got 1st class direct from Boston to Tokyo. $ 15,000 ish.
She once flew in two legs coach from Boston to Seattle, and Seattle to Toyoko. She was miserable, and said the company will pay for 1st class forever.
Your chances of getting COVID in China are significantly less than the chance of getting it in the US; China has less than 500 new cases daily (compared to 175,000+ in the US).
The problem is in how China is maintaining those numbers. There’s still a mandatory 7-to-10-day quarantine on arrival for international travelers. And if even one person in your hotel or at the convention center tests positive, everybody’s going into lockdown for 10-14 days (where lockdown means you don’t leave your room.)
If you personally were to test positive in China, you wouldn’t need to worry about navigating the medical system; you’d be politely escorted by big whites to the nearest medical facility and not allowed to leave until they were good and sure you’re negative again.
My husband is Chinese, so we really want to go, but unless they shorten or eliminate the arrival quarantine, it probably isn’t going to work for us.
I have been to China a few times, so this may color my current views.
You could not currently convince me to fly to China. One of my trips to China was during the SARS outbreak. I remember sitting on a very hot airplane before they let us into a warm room for temperature checks (somehow I passed).
It’s been a while since I’ve been to a Worldcon. Chengdu won’t be my return.
Not that my opinion matters, but I think you are making a good call.
I don’t even want to travel far enough in America these days to be stuck paying for 2+ weeks more in a hotel room while having covid. That’s expensive AF and not worth it to me.
Glad you are not going. I shudder at going to that now for all the reasons you said.
Really, I just do NOT want to commit to long term plans for anything any more because of covid. Going on a trip X number of months/years from now is a giant “who knows?” and highly likely to be bad at this point anyway.
Dealing with illness is tough enough away from home in this country, I’d be worried with dealing with it on the other side of the world in a culture I’m not familiar with. I think (who am I?) you made the right call also. Another year…