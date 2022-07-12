Trying Out A New Recipe: Blueberry Lemon Cream Cheese Bread

Well, that’s certainly a mouthful, isn’t it? Especially if I add “with cream cheese glaze” at the end. But that’s exactly what I made last night, glaze and all! I can’t quite remember how I found this recipe, but I’m pretty sure it was through Instagram, and I decided to give it a try (as if I don’t have a huge list of recipes on my to-try list already).

This recipe for Blueberry Lemon Cream Cheese Bread comes from Bake From Scratch. And boy oh boy, was this recipe a tough one.

My first issue came in acquiring the ingredients. I had all the basics, flour, sugar, eggs, the usual. What I didn’t have was vanilla paste and freeze dried blueberries. The vanilla paste was easy enough to find, but it was almost twenty dollars for a tiny jar. I know why vanilla is so expensive, but it still pains me to buy. I’ve never used vanilla paste before, or had a recipe that called for it, only vanilla extract, so this was an interesting change.

As for the freeze dried blueberries, I searched four grocery stores for them, and to no avail. I even asked an associate for help, and they told me where to find frozen blueberries. I repeated that I wanted freeze dried, not frozen, but they didn’t know what that was, so they asked someone else, who said they didn’t know what I was talking about, so they asked someone else, who told me where to find dried blueberries. At that point I let it go. It was clear they didn’t have it, so I just ordered a bag on Amazon for eight dollars.

It took a few days to get everything I needed for this dumb bread, but I was finally ready to get cookin’.

The first thing it says to do is mix the flour, sugar, yeast, and salt together, so I did. Then I put the milk and butter in a pot on the stove. The recipe says to heat it to 120 degrees, but I don’t have a thermometer, so I just kind of ball-parked what was warm enough, then poured it into the dry ingredients. Steam came out of the bowl, and I was worried I’d made it too hot and killed my yeast. But I continued on, and added one of the eggs and the vanilla paste.

Then it says to transfer to a bowl once that’s done mixing, and says the dough might be slight sticky. Um, slightly? Y’all, this was the STICKIEST dough I have ever worked with in my life. Trying to move it from the mixing bowl into another bowl was a nightmare. It stuck to everything. If you make this, DO NOT use your hands to try to transfer the dough, you will be wearing the dough as gloves with how sticky it is. It’s unbelievably clingy. Which is why it looks so uneven on the top, instead of a nice, smooth ball of dough.

It said to let it rise, so in the meantime I made the blueberry lemon cream cheese filling.

It didn’t really seem like it’d be enough filling, but I decided to follow the recipe to a T and hope for the best.

At this point, I was convinced I had killed the yeast in the beginning, because this definitely didn’t look like it doubled in size.

It was a little bigger, sure, but I don’t think it really rose to its full potential.

Next it says to divide the dough, but I was terrified to touch it again because of how much of a pain the stickiness had been earlier. However, I found out that letting it rise somehow made it less sticky, and more manageable to work with. So I divided the dough into what I felt was four even portions and shaped them into balls, and covered each one in plastic wrap.

The recipe said each ball should be about 200g, so I decided to see how close to perfect I actually got. The heaviest one was 220g, and the lightest was 190g. I could’ve evened it out more, but I decided that was close enough.

Then I preheated my oven to 370 degrees because I have learned (mostly from y’all telling me) that my oven gets too hot and that’s why I burn everything. So I always just set it five or ten degrees lower and sometimes reduce cook times a little as well.

Next comes the hard part. I took out one ball of dough, and laid it on the parchment paper lined baking sheet. I then had to form it into a flat layer to spread the filling on, which was ridiculously difficult. The dough, though significantly less sticky than before, was still really sticky, and kept sticking to everything I tried to use to flatten it out. I ended up using a rubber spatula to just kind of pull the edges further and further out until I had an almost thin circle.

Even harder than that was doing it AGAIN but this time on top of the first layer. I knew the ball of dough would just stick to that layer and not spread out, so I tried to be like a pizza chef and throw the dough in the air into a circle-esque shape before laying it on top of the first layer. That didn’t go too well, as I ended up tearing the center of the circle, so I balled it up and tried again, more gently this time. Eventually, I laid it on top and used the rubber spatula to try to pull the edges as far out as possible again.

I did that again with the next layer, and eventually got this messy stack:

At least the filling ended up being the perfect amount!

And finally, I topped it off with the last ball of dough.

It was a mess, but I didn’t care at this point. I just wanted to get this thing in the oven.

So, I cut it into sixteen “even” pieces with a pizza cutter, and my god did it look horrifying.

Jeez Louise, it was so damn ugly. But I wasn’t ready to give up on it. So I twisted those bad boys until I got this!

You know what? That doesn’t look half bad! And I’ll be darned, it looked even better after it rose again!

Still maybe a little odd, though.

Anyways, I made an egg wash and drenched that thing. I wanted it GOLDEN, baybee.

After putting it in the oven, I was hoping it would just come out edible at this point. I felt like I messed up every step of the way, so I was just praying it wasn’t terrible. 20 minutes later, I took this glorious piece out of the oven.

I couldn’t believe it turned out so well. It’s quite literally the prettiest thing I’ve ever made. I was so obsessed, I took like a dozen photos, and sent it to all my friends in celebration.

And then, here it comes, the cream cheese glaze:

Is it as lightly and carefully drizzled as in the recipe’s photo? No. Is it messy and uneven and imperfect? Yes. And I love it.

It said to let it cool completely, but I couldn’t wait, I tore a piece off and dug right in.

Would I make this again even though it was definitely one of the most difficult things I’ve ever made? Absolutely. Especially for a holiday party since it’s in a snowflake shape! Both my parents tried it and loved it, and I can assure you you will love it too! Though you might not love the process of actually making it.

Do you like the combo of lemon blueberry? Have you made anything from Bake From Scratch before? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS