An Attempt At Binging With Babish’s Ube Roll
Posted on July 19, 2022 Posted by Athena Scalzi 11 Comments
Did that look super difficult or what?! I certainly thought it did, which is why I was hesitant about making this dessert. I knew I had to put aside my reluctance and just go for it. What was the worst that could happen?
So, I started by looking for the ingredients on Amazon, because I had a feeling the Dollar General in town wouldn’t have powdered ube. I wasn’t sure what kind to buy, so I watched through the video and paused when I saw his package of powdered ube, and just bought the exact same kind. Luckily, the one I bought actually came bundled with a McCormick brand tiny bottle of ube flavor, which I also needed. This bundle was thirteen dollars. I also had to buy violet food coloring, which was six dollars for a small bottle.
Other than those oddities, everything else needed is super standard ingredients that most people already have on hand. Except maybe the cake flour, but that’s not too terribly hard to acquire. I will say, though, that you need a full dozen eggs for this recipe, so if you’re like me and break yolks when trying to separate, or are just clumsy and drop one on the floor, buy an 18 pack of eggs instead of just a dozen. Leave room for mistakes.
Once I had acquired all the ingredients, I got to work and started by mixing the powdered ube with boiling water, resulting in this purple paste.
Then I combined the eggs, sugar, flour, rehydrated ube, ube flavoring, vegetable oil, and food coloring together in a stand mixer. Unsurprisingly, it came out purple.
This batter looked to be the same color as Babish’s end result roll, so I thought I was off to a strong start. I did find it odd how the batter was sort of frothy, though. I’ve never really seen a batter be foamy before, unless it has yeast in it, but this didn’t, so it was a little off-putting.
Babish says to put the batter on a quarter sheet pan (a 9×13 baking sheet), but I don’t have one of those, so I opted for this glass casserole dish that is also 9×13. I had a feeling this would alter the bake time, since it didn’t get to spread out quite as thinly.
The recipe says to let it bake for 10-15 minutes, but mine ended up baking for twenty before I decided it was about as done as it was gonna get.
It came out not quite right, to say the least.
Why was it so spongy? And sticky? And grossly colored?
I flipped it over onto a plate and started to peel off the parchment paper, but kept tearing the cake apart because it was so stuck to the paper. My dad ended up getting the paper off far more cleanly than I was, and here was the bottom-side of it.
Bruh. It looked like a sheet of seaweed. And it had so many weird lines in it?! I was disheartened. But I figured buttercream could save the day, so I started on that.
I’ve never actually made buttercream before, so I was shocked to learn about the inclusion of eggs in it. The recipe says to combine the ingredients (except the butter) in a bowl and put it over a pot of simmering water until the mixture reaches 160 degrees. Well, I still don’t have a thermometer, so I didn’t know how hot it was, but eventually I got bored of waiting and figured I’d risk the potential salmonella. So I put the mixture into the stand mixer and whipped the hell out of it until it looked like this.
After adding all four sticks of butter, it looked like this!
It honestly just looked like super fluffy butter, and I half expected it to just taste purely like butter since there was a whole four sticks in it, but it actually tasted so good I could hardly believe I made it. It was better than any icing I’d ever made before, or any icing I’d ever had, for that matter. It was dangerously delicious.
So, I got my ugly little cake ready to roll.
And rolled it did! Without cracking, I might add!
As you can see, it is significantly darker than it’s supposed to be, and also browner. And also has weird spots and marking all over it. This bitch was UGLY.
Also, I overstuffed it.
You can barely see the swirl of cake with how much buttercream I loaded into this bad boy.
So, it was definitely not perfect, appearance-wise. But how did it taste? I don’t really have a reference for how it’s supposed to taste, but it wasn’t half bad! The cake was a little too dense and chewy, but it sort of tasted coconut-y and was very mild flavor. It was mostly just overwhelmingly buttercream-y. But, not horrific for my first attempt, I’d say.
Charlie would say, too.
Have you tried making this before? Would you try a slice? Let me know your thoughts in the comments, and have a great day!
-AMS
Guinea Pig Tester review: I thought it was good, and the buttercream frosting was indeed astoundingly addictive. There was a little too much of it in the ube roll, however. I suggested next time it should be a little more thinly spread.
I mean, I know it wasn’t the goal, but I kinda like how it looks.
Has a bit of a van Gogh/Starry Night feeling.
I enjoyed your post. Perhaps the cake was overcooked, thus the color.
Did you get a purple tongue from it?
My daughter has a favorite whoopie pie recipe, and we’ve learned that it makes more than twice as much frosting as needed. (The frosting is a simple Fluff/powdered sugar combo.) Sounds like your recipe also makes too much.
Looks good.
It will be prettier next time.
On the Buttercream, one way to do it heat the eggs and sugar stirring until the sugar has melted, that tends to happen at the same temp. Other option is to buy pasteurized eggs or egg whites.
Nice job, Athena! A rolled cake like that isn’t easy to handle, and you did beautifully with it.
May I offer a suggestion that you might consider if you try this recipe again?
You can buy a non-stick version of tinfoil that has a silicon coating on one side, and it is an absolute godsend for cooking sticky foods. It’s also a lot easier to get tinfoil smooth across the bottom and tucked into the corners of a pan than it is to do that with parchment paper. Non-stick tinfoil is considerably more costly than the regular kind, but for sticky baked goods, it can be worth every penny.
Another trick that my late aunt taught me many decades ago was to cut a piece of waxed paper to exactly fit inside the bottom of the cake pan. It shouldn’t go up the sides; you need to use something like cooking spray and flour on the sides. Once the cooled cake is flipped out of the pan, the waxed paper will peel off quite easily in my experience. When I make a pumpkin roll-up cake (similar method to your recipe here), I line the sheet pan with waxed paper and the cake comes out perfectly every time.
Now, all that said, in the long run, the only thing that really matters is how it tastes, and from your description (plus your dad’s comments), it sounds like you nailed that part.
Have fun baking, Athena – I look forward to seeing what you decide to try next!
Did Charlie get to be a guinea pig tester too? I’m sure they would volunteer…
I think part of the problem with the cake is that you used a glass dish rather than a metal sheet pan. Glass is slow to heat and then retains the heat longer. It’s probably why you had to bake the cake for a longer time than the recipe called for, and why came out darker and with a different texture than you were expecting. If you’re going to bake a lot more often, you should get some metal cake pans and sheet trays because they work best for that kind of baked good. Save the glass dish for casseroles or cobblers/pies.
If this was fun for you, try the buche de Noel in Nigella Lawson’s cookbook Feast.
Clearly this cake is just an excuse to eat buttercream, and I respect that.