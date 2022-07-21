I Was Going to Write Something Today But Then I Sat Down to Write It and Forgot Was I Was Going to Write About, I Blame COVID Even Though I Am Almost Entirely Over It Now, Anyway, Here’s a Hibiscus

Posted on July 21, 2022    Posted by      1 Comment

In fact, today was the first day I got real serious work done on the novel in, like, forever, so blaming COVID for having a brain fart here feels even less sincere than it might have been previous. Although I suppose I could say I spent all my writing coins today on pay copy. Yeah, that’s it. That’s what I’m going with. The hibiscus is pretty, at least.

— JS

