I Was Left Unsupervised: A Twitter Thread

Posted on July 23, 2022

Recorded here for posterity, which will question why I bothered.

I have been left unsupervised.

Hey, package of Oreos and a jar of Hellman's real mayonnaise.

They say we have strayed from the sight of God. I say, God sees all… And chooses inaction.

A healthy dollop of mayo in a glass ramekin, with the Oreos still in their package.

It is time to move humanity out of its comfort zone, beyond its antiquated ideas of what should and should not be. A new age is dawning. You are all witnesses.

Several Oreos are now out of the package and into their own ramekin. The mayo still sits in its ramekin, waiting.

NO GODS
NO RULERS
BECOME UNGOVERNABLE

The Oreos are now being crushed into smaller bits while the Mayo sits, waiting. Expecting.

They say genius is not understood in its time

Finally I know the infinite awe of Robert Oppenheimer as he beheld his terrible creation

The Oreos and Mayo, finally, inevitably, joined.

We pause to let the flavors steep for a bit. Here's a dog whilst we wait.

Yes, she has been watching the whole thing. She doesn't judge. She knows important work is being done.

Back to it

Mayoreo, sweet gerkins, bananas, gummy chicken feet and macaroni salad, and, of course, tortillas.

First, split the banana lengthwise and set it on the tortilla.

The banana being gutted with a butterknife.

Step two: add the mayoreo to the center of the split banana.

By this time, the Mayo Oreo combination has taken on a disturbing dark brown color.

Step three: time to add the gherkins!

The dark green gherkins are now on the dark disturbingly brown myo Oreo combination, this is a color profile that was perhaps not meant for culinary discovery.

Step four: lightly nestle macaroni salad to the side of the mayoreo-and-gherkin-filled banana.

The macaroni salad in this case has pasta shells with more mayo and more pickles. So actually it's just almost recursive at this point.

Step five: gummy chicken feet at both ends of the banana, because, I mean, OBVIOUSLY

Honestly this is yellow and red gummy chicken feet are probably the most controversial aspect of this incipient burrito.

Step six: wrapped and rolled and into the microwave

Step seven: garnished with whipped cream and crushed Oreos. Charlie silently bears witness to history.

Let's face it, this burrito is not the worst thing that Charlie has ever seen me make.

The all-important cross-section.

You can see the banana! And the gherkins! And the macaroni salad! It's all there! Don't forget the mayoreo! It's that brown stuff right in the middle!

And now the moment you've all been waiting for and/or fearing was inevitable: the taste test.

Epilogue: To atone for my sins, I have made a donation to a local food panty serving my county. If you have somehow made it to the end of this thread, I encourage you to do likewise in your own community.

Also: Don't make Mayoreo. It's not good. Thank you.

/end

(Food pantry, not food panty. LOOK I HAVE A STOMACHACHE OKAY)

Originally tweeted by John Scalzi (@scalzi) on July 23, 2022.

— JS

3 Comments on “I Was Left Unsupervised: A Twitter Thread”

