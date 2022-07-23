I Was Left Unsupervised: A Twitter Thread

Recorded here for posterity, which will question why I bothered.

I have been left unsupervised.

They say we have strayed from the sight of God. I say, God sees all… And chooses inaction.

It is time to move humanity out of its comfort zone, beyond its antiquated ideas of what should and should not be. A new age is dawning. You are all witnesses.

NO GODS

NO RULERS

BECOME UNGOVERNABLE

They say genius is not understood in its time

Finally I know the infinite awe of Robert Oppenheimer as he beheld his terrible creation

We pause to let the flavors steep for a bit. Here's a dog whilst we wait.

Back to it

First, split the banana lengthwise and set it on the tortilla.

Step two: add the mayoreo to the center of the split banana.

Step three: time to add the gherkins!

Step four: lightly nestle macaroni salad to the side of the mayoreo-and-gherkin-filled banana.

Step five: gummy chicken feet at both ends of the banana, because, I mean, OBVIOUSLY

Step six: wrapped and rolled and into the microwave

Step seven: garnished with whipped cream and crushed Oreos. Charlie silently bears witness to history.

The all-important cross-section.

And now the moment you've all been waiting for and/or fearing was inevitable: the taste test.

Epilogue: To atone for my sins, I have made a donation to a local food panty serving my county. If you have somehow made it to the end of this thread, I encourage you to do likewise in your own community.

Also: Don't make Mayoreo. It's not good. Thank you.

/end

(Food pantry, not food panty. LOOK I HAVE A STOMACHACHE OKAY)

Originally tweeted by John Scalzi (@scalzi) on July 23, 2022.

— JS