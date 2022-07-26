Spice, the Mighty Hunter
Posted on July 26, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
I came downstairs this morning to Spice on the kitchen counter, which is a place she is generally never on, so I figured something was up. Sure enough, Spice was hunting prey, in this case an adult antlion, which had positioned itself just out of paw-swatting reach. The antlion was escorted outside via a small plastic container; the cat was escorted to the floor, mildly protesting all the way, by my hands. No one died, and nothing on the counter was destroyed by a fast-moving predator. And Spice was praised and petted for her diligence in keeping the house safe from invaders. So in all, a good morning for everyone.
— JS
When we had cats (three of them) in Maryland, we never had to hire an insect control service for the house. They kept it free of insects.
My dad, in Utah, had a cat that regarded scorpions as toys. He’d bite off the stinger then bat them around for a bit. Eventually we’d feel sorry for the scorpion and put it out of its misery.
What a good kitty! So Spicy!
Glad that everyone was safe enough at the end.
I very rarely think of scorpions as vulnerable. This gave me one such moment.