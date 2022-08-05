House For Sale in Bradford
Posted on August 5, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 14 Comments
Not the one we live in, but one that we own. We bought this house for Krissy’s mother several years ago and in the time since upgraded it rather considerably, including building a garage and a lovely pergola in the back yard. We recently moved Krissy’s mom to a newer, ranch-style house, so this one with all its improvements is back on the market as of this very morning. Here’s the actual listing. Please note that if you live in a coastal state, you may grind your teeth at the pricing. Welcome to small town Midwest house prices!
— JS
The pergola really is lovely; it was the first thing that caught my eye in the listing photos. (Unsurprisingly, the first thing that caught my eye in the listing overall was the price. Big sigh.)
Based on your posts about your Internet provider the service would probably send me into a murderous rage within a month.
I love the porch.
Also, I’ve seen so many Zillow Gone Wild posts in recent months that I was disappointed at how boringly normal this house is.
Also if you live in a coastal province this price is quite the shock. Great house, someone is going to be happy there.
And the taxes! I have 300 sq ft more and pay 10x the tax. Maybe I should put Bradford on the short list for Retirement Cities…would you know it’s Walkability Score?
Honestly, for the size of the house, the size of the rooms, and the size of front/back yards, just shy of 170K isn’t bad for rural Ohio. I hope she finds a good buyer ASAP.
22 car garage?
David Betz:
The house is actually in town, where the Internet situation is much better.
WHOA!!!
Okay, leaving now! Broker on the phone! Quick question: is it far enough away from your place that I’ll never have to see your hobbity feet unless I stop by?
See you soon, neighbor!
Hey, that monthly payment is just about 2/3 of my rent on a Studio in the ghetto 30min away from downtown San Francisco…
Beautiful home, and built in 1900! Love the history behind that. As someone who lives in the CA Bay Area (Silicon Valley) seeing the price my first thought was, “I’d like three please…” ;-)
Thank you for sharing this.
Canadians in general who look at the listing are likely to grind our own teeth upon seeing the price.
Also…that place was built in 1900?
impressed stare
We live in a coastal state and yes this is crazy! Here’s a thought, we buy it and then hilarity ensues as the town John Scalzi population doubles in size!!
Best of luck! Someone is going to be very happy there!
Lots of updates, and it looks like it will show exceptionally well. Here’s wishing you multiple offers and for the buyer(s) to be both easy to work with and delighted with their new home.
Jim Young already noted the 22 car garage. That was my favorite (and the only) typo I noticed, mostly because, indeed, that would be awesome, all right!