Sunset, 8/8/22
Posted on August 8, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
We get some good ones out here in the Midwest. Note the prismatic action at the top of the cumulonimbus, by the way.
— JS
Beautiful! Friend of mine grew up on a Kansas farm watching stuff like this. It made him get a degree in Meteorology when he grew up!
So cool.
Beautiful! Reminds me of a turtle.