Sunset, 8/8/22

Posted on August 8, 2022    Posted by      3 Comments

We get some good ones out here in the Midwest. Note the prismatic action at the top of the cumulonimbus, by the way.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

3 Comments on “Sunset, 8/8/22”

  1. Beautiful! Friend of mine grew up on a Kansas farm watching stuff like this. It made him get a degree in Meteorology when he grew up!

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
August 2022
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: