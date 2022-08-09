Trying Out A New Recipe: Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread

Athena ScalziMy grandma keeps giving me zucchinis from her garden the size of toddlers, so I’ve been trying out zucchini recipes lately! Recently, I tried Dessert For Two’s Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread. I’ve been following this food blogger for a couple years now, but never tried out anything by her, so I was excited to give this one a shot.

For the ingredients, I’d say everything is pretty standard, the only things you may not really have on hand is nutmeg and chocolate chips, and of course the zucchini.

Ingredients laid out on a counter. There's flour, sugar, eggs, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, chocolate chips, baking soda, honey, and a zucchini.

Everything started out really well. I mixed together the butter, sugar, and honey:

A silver mixing bowl with butter, sugar, and honey mixed together in it. There's an off white rubber spatula resting in the mixture.

Then I added the eggs, and it was time to squeeze the water out of the zucchini.

I’ve never handled zucchini before, so I thought that paper towels would be enough. It was not.

Shredded zucchini bursting out of a ripped paper towel.

After the zucchini immediately soaked the paper towels, the paper towel busted open and my zucchini threatened to fall into the sink.

I tried the method again with way more paper towels, and the same thing happened. I figured that that was good enough, and put the zucchini into the batter (it was not good enough). I also added the cinnamon, baking soda, salt, and nutmeg.

My batter ended up looking like this:

A silver mixing bowl with seriously messed up looking batter in it. It's brown and liquidy and there's shredded zucchini visible throughout.

I’d never made zucchini bread before, but even I could tell that something was not right.

At this point, I thought for sure it was so liquid-y because I didn’t squeeze enough water out of the zucchini. But there’s no way that the water in the zucchini alone could do this much damage, right?

The batter, my rubber spatula pushing back the solid part of the batter to reveal just how insanely liquid-y it is.

I knew I couldn’t put it in the oven like this. So I tried to strain it. HORRIBLE IDEA.

My sink, splattered with batter that fell through the holes of the strainer.

As you can see, tons of batter fell out in my attempt to separate it from the liquid. I transferred what was left of the batter into the loaf pan, which ended up getting a bunch of batter on my floor as I carried it from the sink (I am not the brightest).

I threw it in the oven in frustration and hoped for the best.

I did not get the best.

A partially burnt, partially undercooked, awful looking loaf of bread.

I could not figure out how I had fucked this up so badly. I sat there and contemplated for awhile, looked over the recipe again and again, and couldn’t determine what went wrong.

So, I decided to retry, and this time, I was going to squeeze ALL THE WATER OUT.

The first couple steps went just as swimmingly as the first time around, and this time I got a clean kitchen towel instead of paper towels to wring these bitch ass zucchini shreds out.

I added the zucchini in, and then added in cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, baking soda, and… flour.

My hand stopped as it scooped the measuring cup into the flour. I had forgotten the flour in the first loaf. Two whole cups of it.

I felt so silly, but relieved to know that it was such a fixable error. Finally, I had some good-looking batter!

A silver mixing bowl with some good-looking, beige, zucchini bread batter.

(I took a picture of the batter before I added the chocolate chips, but you can see them in the loaf pan.)

The zucchini bread batter in the loaf pan, before baking. Chocolate chips and zucchini is visible throughout.

(I also took a picture of the batter in the loaf pan before I added the chocolate chips on top, but you can see them when it comes out.)

A fully baked loaf of zucchini bread, golden brown on top and chocolate chips dotting the surface.

I did it! Apparently flour makes a world of difference.

Four slices of the zucchini bread, stacked against each other on a black plate.

I still had some zucchini left, so I decided to make another loaf, since the first one hadn’t turned out.

A new batch of zucchini bread batter, full of chocolate chips.

As you can see, the batter looks exactly the same.

Another loaf of fully baked zucchini bread, without all the chocolate chips on top this time.

But for some reason, it came out looking a little odd. I didn’t put chocolate chips all over the top of this one, so I figured maybe that was why it looked off.

I let it cool for a while, and saw the top collapsed. I cut into it, only to find that it wasn’t baked through.

The middle of the loaf, under baked.

I was miffed. Why did it turn out different when I had made it the exact same way? I just repeated the exact same process that gave me a good loaf, so what had happened here? I threw it away and called it quits on bread making for the night.

As for the loaf the did turn out, I thought it was kind of meh. It was on the dry side, and just not as good as zucchini bread I’ve had in the past. But it was good enough with butter spread on it, at least.

All in all, it’s not the worst baking failure I’ve ever had.

Do you like zucchini? How about in bread form? Do you have a good recipe for it? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS

  2. Timely information! Yesterday was Sneak Some Zucchini onto Your Neighbors’ Porch Day, after all.

  3. LOL, reminds me of the time I forgot to add the baking powder to the cookies I was making, and the cookies spread so much when baking that I had one giant rectangular cookie the size of the cookie sheet.

    I always enjoy your travel posts, restaurant reviews and baking posts a lot.

  5. My only zucchini bread recipe requires 5 cups of zucchini (post-squeezing!) and makes 8 loaves, which is really only useful when you’re desperately overwhelmed with zucchini.

    But having spent all day baking almost a hundred loaves of zucchini bread, I think I have the expertise to say that the second loaf probably might have turned out differently because the oven was hotter the second time around. Definitely it looks to me like it was baked at too high a temperature: a little too dark on the bottom but nonetheless underbaked in the middle. My recipe usually bakes for an hour at 350°F. A more “low and slow” bake might have helped the first one be less dry, too, or maybe that was the recipe’s fault.

    Also, if you reserve the zucchini juice in a cup instead of squeezing it into the sink, it makes for a surprisingly refreshing and tasty drink (think cucumber water), though it won’t last overnight.

  6. I have to admit I’ve never understood the concept of zucchini bread (or carrot cake for that matter). I love most vegetables, although not zucchini so much, but I don’t know why people put them in dessert. Maybe it’s just one of those things my mom probably didn’t like so I didn’t grow up eating.

    Speaking of Smitten Kitchen, my most recent baking screw-up was making Chocolate Dutch Babies (https://smittenkitchen.com/2017/01/chocolate-dutch-baby/) and forgetting to add the milk. I realized it a couple minutes after putting it in the oven when I saw the unused measuring cup sitting on the counter so I had time to toss it and start over. My brain takes a while to kick into gear in the morning. This is why I don’t usually make anything more complicated than scrambled eggs or Krusteaz pancakes.

  7. Athena, I dearly love your adventures in baking. Your mistakes and solutions and guesses and corrections are so relatable! So many of these blogs about baking adventure are step-by-step instructions in how to make something that will never come out of my kitchen. Yours feel like getting together with my best friend, both of us a little bit drunk, and making a mess with a lot of giggling.

    ‘bitch-ass zucchini shreds’. Heh. Sing on, sister.

  8. I was going to suggest the Smitten Kitchen ultimate zucchini bread, but someone already did! I have added chocolate chips to it and it came out amazing.

