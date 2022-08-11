The Kaiju Preservation Society a Finalist for the Dragon Award
Posted on August 11, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
And, well, that’s pretty damn cool. Here’s the whole ballot of finalists, and at the bottom of that I’ll put in a link so you can go vote for whomever you like.
1. Best Science Fiction Novel
Leviathan Falls by James S.A. Corey
The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi
Goliath: A Novel by Tochi Onyebuchi
You Sexy Thing by Cat Rambo
Shards of Earth by Adrian Tchaikovsky
2. Best Fantasy Novel (Including Paranormal)
Age of Ash by Daniel Abraham
Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James
Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki
Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher
Book of Night by Holly Black
Jade Legacy by Fonda Lee
3. Best Young Adult / Middle Grade Novel
Gallant by V.E. Schwab
Akata Woman by Nnedi Okorafor
A Dark and Starless Forest by Sarah Hollowell
A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger
Redemptor by Jordan Ifueko
Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
4. Best Military Science Fiction or Fantasy Novel
The Shattered Skies by John Birmingham
A Call to Insurrection by David Weber, Timothy Zahn, Thomas Pope
Citadel by Marko Kloos
Backyard Starship by J.N. Chaney, Terry Maggert
Against All Odds by Jeffery H. Haskell
Resolute by Jack Campbell
5. Best Alternate History Novel
She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
Invisible Sun by Charles Stross
The Silver Bullets of Annie Oakley by Mercedes Lackey
When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill
The King’s Daughter by Vonda N. McIntyre
1637: Dr. Gribbleflotz and the Soul of Stoner by Kerryn Offord, Rick Boatright
6. Best Media Tie-In Novel
Star Wars: The Fallen Star by Claudia Gray
Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil by Timothy Zahn
Star Trek: Coda: Oblivion’s Gate by David Mack
Star Trek: Picard: Rogue Elements by John Jackson Miller
Halo: Divine Wind by Troy Denning
7. Best Horror Novel
The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix
The Book of Accidents by Chuck Wendig
The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling
My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones
Hide by Kiersten White
Revelatory by Daryl Gregory
8. Best Comic Book
Devil’s Reign by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto
King Conan by Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar
Immortal X-Men by Kieron Gillen, Mark Brooks
Step by Bloody Step by Simon Spurrier, Matías Bergara
Twig by Skottie Young, Kyle Strahm
Nightwing by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo
9. Best Graphic Novel
Geiger by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank
Bitter Root Volume 3 by David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, Sanford Greene, Sofie Dodgson
Dune: House Atreides Volume 2 by Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Dev Pramanik
Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons by Kelly Sue DeConnick, Phil Jimenez
Monstress, Volume 6: The Vow by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda
Saga by Brian K. Vaughan, Fiona Staples
10. Best Science Fiction or Fantasy TV Series
Stranger Things, Netflix
The Expanse, Amazon
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+
Wheel of Time, Amazon
For All Mankind, Apple TV+
Halo, Paramount+
The Boys, Amazon
11. Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Movie
Dune by Denis Villeneuve
Spider-Man: No Way Home by Jon Watts
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by Sam Raimi
Ghostbusters: Afterlife by Jason Reitman
The Adam Project by Shawn Levy
Free Guy by Shawn Levy
12. Best Science Fiction or Fantasy PC / Console Game
Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Metroid Dread, Nintendo
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Bungie
Age of Empires IV, Xbox Game Studios
Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, Frontier Foundry
Lost Ark, Amazon Games
13. Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Mobile Game
Diablo Immortal, Blizzard
Pokémon UNITE, The Pokémon Company
Baba Is You, Hempuli
Townscaper, Oskar Stålberg
Alien: Isolation, Sega
World of Demons, PlatinumGames
14. Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Board Game
Ark Nova, Capstone Games
Cascadia, Alderac Entertainment Group
Return to Dark Tower, Restoration Games
7 Wonders Architects, Asmodee
Alien: Fate of the Nostromo, Ravensburger
Star Wars Outer Rim: Unfinished Business, Fantasy Flight Games
15. Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Miniatures / Collectible Card / Role-Playing Game
The One Ring, Second Edition, Free League Publishing
Thirsty Sword Lesbians, Evil Hat Productions
Root: The RPG, Magpie Games
Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, Wizards of the Coast
The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game – Revised Core Set, Fantasy Flight Games
Magic: The Gathering, Innistrad: Crimson Vow, Wizards of the Coast
Neat!
Here’s the link to the Dragon Awards site, which itself features a link to how to register and vote in the awards. If you’d like to vote for Kaiju, nifty! If you’d prefer to vote for something else in my category, that’s cool too, they’re all very fine work and I’d be fine with any one of those works getting the nod. And if you nominated Kaiju for the Dragon Awards, thank you! I’m really pleased.
— JS
As ever, a reminder that if you don’t vote for Kaiju, that’s totally cool, but you don’t have to go out of your way to tell me that here. That’s kind of a rude thing to do, actually.
And yes, if I don’t actually say this every time, someone inevitably says it. Nerds are awesome but not always socially clueful, you know?
Congrats on the nomination. Heck of a field to be competing in.
It seems odd that a novel that came out 25 years ago made the list for an award that is supposed to be for works released in the last year. Vonda McIntyre’s The King’s Daughter is the movie tie-in edition of The Moon and the Sun.
I just voted for Kaiju! Why not? It was a fun book to read, it was well written & well imagined, with great world building and characters I cared about. Plus it was a fun read — did I mention that already?
Congratulations on teh nomination, and on the (bound to happen) win!
Oooohh. Up against the final book of the Expanse? It’s a tough one, but those guys already have all that TV money. You got my vote.
What exactly is going on over there in the boardgames section? The title of the list does say “Science Fiction or Fantasy”, and yet the list includes Ark Nova (manage a modern zoo, no sf or fantasy elements), Cascadia (connect tiles of land types and normal earth animals, no fantasy creatures or aliens or somesuch), and 7 Wonders Architects (light civ building, in historical earth not some sf/fantasy alternate world).
How are any of these relevant for the category?
Actually, while we’re at this, videogames are about as bad as boardgames in genre recognition. They have Age of Empires IV, Townscaper, and Baba is You. Which, again, not SF&F.
(I mean, well, you could sort of stretch things a lot with Baba is You. If it had some narrative world building rather than being pure puzzle then technically there’s some magical changing of the laws of nature powers, but, eh. And nothing for the other two.)
Also feels a bit odd to have The Expanse, and Leviathan Falls, and Age of Ash, all passed as finalists, that’s three different nominations for Danial Abraham. But at least they’re both appropriate and probably warranted….
You are in some very good company. Congrats!