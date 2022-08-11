The Kaiju Preservation Society a Finalist for the Dragon Award

And, well, that’s pretty damn cool. Here’s the whole ballot of finalists, and at the bottom of that I’ll put in a link so you can go vote for whomever you like.

1. Best Science Fiction Novel

Leviathan Falls by James S.A. Corey

The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi

Goliath: A Novel by Tochi Onyebuchi

You Sexy Thing by Cat Rambo

Shards of Earth by Adrian Tchaikovsky

2. Best Fantasy Novel (Including Paranormal)

Age of Ash by Daniel Abraham

Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James

Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki

Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher

Book of Night by Holly Black

Jade Legacy by Fonda Lee

3. Best Young Adult / Middle Grade Novel

Gallant by V.E. Schwab

Akata Woman by Nnedi Okorafor

A Dark and Starless Forest by Sarah Hollowell

A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger

Redemptor by Jordan Ifueko

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao

4. Best Military Science Fiction or Fantasy Novel

The Shattered Skies by John Birmingham

A Call to Insurrection by David Weber, Timothy Zahn, Thomas Pope

Citadel by Marko Kloos

Backyard Starship by J.N. Chaney, Terry Maggert

Against All Odds by Jeffery H. Haskell

Resolute by Jack Campbell



5. Best Alternate History Novel

She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan

Invisible Sun by Charles Stross

The Silver Bullets of Annie Oakley by Mercedes Lackey

When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill

The King’s Daughter by Vonda N. McIntyre

1637: Dr. Gribbleflotz and the Soul of Stoner by Kerryn Offord, Rick Boatright

6. Best Media Tie-In Novel

Star Wars: The Fallen Star by Claudia Gray

Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil by Timothy Zahn

Star Trek: Coda: Oblivion’s Gate by David Mack

Star Trek: Picard: Rogue Elements by John Jackson Miller

Halo: Divine Wind by Troy Denning

7. Best Horror Novel

The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix

The Book of Accidents by Chuck Wendig

The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling

My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones

Hide by Kiersten White

Revelatory by Daryl Gregory

8. Best Comic Book

Devil’s Reign by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

King Conan by Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar

Immortal X-Men by Kieron Gillen, Mark Brooks

Step by Bloody Step by Simon Spurrier, Matías Bergara

Twig by Skottie Young, Kyle Strahm

Nightwing by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo

9. Best Graphic Novel

Geiger by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank

Bitter Root Volume 3 by David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, Sanford Greene, Sofie Dodgson

Dune: House Atreides Volume 2 by Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Dev Pramanik

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons by Kelly Sue DeConnick, Phil Jimenez

Monstress, Volume 6: The Vow by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda

Saga by Brian K. Vaughan, Fiona Staples

10. Best Science Fiction or Fantasy TV Series

Stranger Things, Netflix

The Expanse, Amazon

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+

Wheel of Time, Amazon

For All Mankind, Apple TV+

Halo, Paramount+

The Boys, Amazon

11. Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Movie

Dune by Denis Villeneuve

Spider-Man: No Way Home by Jon Watts

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by Sam Raimi

Ghostbusters: Afterlife by Jason Reitman

The Adam Project by Shawn Levy

Free Guy by Shawn Levy

12. Best Science Fiction or Fantasy PC / Console Game

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Metroid Dread, Nintendo

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Bungie

Age of Empires IV, Xbox Game Studios

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, Frontier Foundry

Lost Ark, Amazon Games

13. Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Mobile Game

Diablo Immortal, Blizzard

Pokémon UNITE, The Pokémon Company

Baba Is You, Hempuli

Townscaper, Oskar Stålberg

Alien: Isolation, Sega

World of Demons, PlatinumGames

14. Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Board Game

Ark Nova, Capstone Games

Cascadia, Alderac Entertainment Group

Return to Dark Tower, Restoration Games

7 Wonders Architects, Asmodee

Alien: Fate of the Nostromo, Ravensburger

Star Wars Outer Rim: Unfinished Business, Fantasy Flight Games

15. Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Miniatures / Collectible Card / Role-Playing Game

The One Ring, Second Edition, Free League Publishing

Thirsty Sword Lesbians, Evil Hat Productions

Root: The RPG, Magpie Games

Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, Wizards of the Coast

The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game – Revised Core Set, Fantasy Flight Games

Magic: The Gathering, Innistrad: Crimson Vow, Wizards of the Coast

Neat!

Here’s the link to the Dragon Awards site, which itself features a link to how to register and vote in the awards. If you’d like to vote for Kaiju, nifty! If you’d prefer to vote for something else in my category, that’s cool too, they’re all very fine work and I’d be fine with any one of those works getting the nod. And if you nominated Kaiju for the Dragon Awards, thank you! I’m really pleased.

— JS