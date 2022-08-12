Love Death + Robots Renewed For Season 4

Netflix announced it on its Twitter feed (and presumably elsewhere):

Love, Death + Robots Volume IV is a GO! ❤️ ☠️ 🤖 pic.twitter.com/ciDBiZtp7Y — Netflix (@netflix) August 12, 2022

Of course I’m thrilled about that and for the whole team at Blur, the production company who makes LD+R for Netflix.

Before anyone asks, at this particular point there’s very little I know and even less that I could tell you about the status of things for season four; Blur and Netflix like keeping their cards close to their chest when it comes to news. I’m just happy that something I’ve been involved with, and have admired well outside my own involvement, gets to keep going. Any show getting a fourth season in the streaming era is an increasingly rare event. I’m glad LD+R has pulled it off, and I’m looking forward to seeing where the series goes next.

— JS