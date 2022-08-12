Love Death + Robots Renewed For Season 4
Posted on August 12, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
Netflix announced it on its Twitter feed (and presumably elsewhere):
Of course I’m thrilled about that and for the whole team at Blur, the production company who makes LD+R for Netflix.
Before anyone asks, at this particular point there’s very little I know and even less that I could tell you about the status of things for season four; Blur and Netflix like keeping their cards close to their chest when it comes to news. I’m just happy that something I’ve been involved with, and have admired well outside my own involvement, gets to keep going. Any show getting a fourth season in the streaming era is an increasingly rare event. I’m glad LD+R has pulled it off, and I’m looking forward to seeing where the series goes next.
— JS
Seriously, the answer to any question you might have at this point for LD+R (including any possible involvement by me) is: I don’t know, and if I did know, I couldn’t tell you. I swear I’m not being obstinate. I just don’t have anything to share at this point. When or if I do have something to share, obviously I will share it at the appropriate time.
It’s okay that you don’t know anything. ;-) You knew the most important item, the news that I did not know. We are getting a season 4! Oh happy days. Love, LOVE that series.
Okay, now I wait a year… Maybe I’ll read some of your books to hold me over.
Yay! I told my gaming group the news and they were all excited as well.
I’m sure I’m not the only one who heard this and immediately started thinking of material you’ve written which might get adapted for this season.
Yes! That is wonderful. It is a really fun series and I expect to enjoy the new season.
Thanks for letting us know.