New Music From Me: “8/13/22 (They Were Not Aware They Had Become Ghosts)”
Posted on August 13, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
More fiddling about with my DAW and musical equipment. This one is noisy and saturated and the drums have more echo on them than is perhaps wise, but I kinda like it, which is why I’m sharing it. I suspect this is may be an early draft of something else (which is to say I’m thinking about whether or not I can put some lyrics to it), but in the meantime, here, enjoy.
— JS
That is super cool! I can hear that playing as-is during the credits of a blockbuster SF movie!
It sounds to me like the kind of travel music you’d get in a thriller, in a good way.
Definitely Depeche Mode-ian.
Nice, John! A lovely 80s Goth / Cure vibe to it. Agree that the echo is pushing it a bit, & would benefit from a proper studio mix. A big thumbs up from this former audio engineer.