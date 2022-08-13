Your Weekend Cat
Posted on August 13, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
I had the Midjourney AI art generator give me a few pictures of a cat in a library, in the style of Gustav Klimt. This was my favorite, both for the absolutely unimpressed expression but also because in the cat’s “fur” you can see hints of books and bookshelves, which is actually quite clever for an artist without actual sentience. It was worth sharing on this slow summer weekend, so here it is. Enjoy the rest of your weekend. Maybe read a book.
So maybe it’s also a library in a cat?
There might be a joke in there …
Also reminds me a bit of Maud Lewis, from Nova Scotia.
Very cool! Framable too.
That’s really great. Thank you for sharing that with us.
I’m impressed. That’s a legitimately excellent piece.
(For context, my whole family are/were visual artists, including 4 painters.)