Why I Like Making Music
Posted on August 14, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 11 Comments
Mostly, it’s because I’m not good at it.
This is not me fishing for compliments. I am aware I can fiddle about and get something out of my equipment that is musical, and that it isn’t completely awful. What I mean is that my level of technical competence with the programs and instruments I own is relatively low, and that I am in the process of learning how to use it all, and every time I do, I’m learning something, and my baseline level of competency and proficiency goes up a bit. The learning part of this process is fun for me, as much, and at this point, possibly more than, the music that comes out of it.
And yet you have an entire album of music! Yes, well, and a) that album is crafted from loops made by others, not music I created myself, b) on software from nearly 20 years ago. While I have nothing against creating music from loops (I mean, obviously), it’s a different skill than creating music from instruments, which is what I’m mostly working on now, and the skill I learned using that software in the early 2000s does not entirely transfer to today’s music-producing software. When I picked things up again a couple of years ago, in many ways it was starting again from square one.
My learning curve on music has been relatively slow — we’re talking over years — for a number of reasons, mostly involving time, and how relatively little of it I have for it, but also because of personal inertia (I would have more time if I stopped faffing about on Twitter), and because the joy I have in learning new skills is also counterbalanced by the aggravation of having to learn new skills when all I wanna do is just make music, man. Sometimes the latter wins out over the former and I just stay upstairs rather than descending to my subterranean lair to compose (the music room is in my basement). But I have been making an effort to actually use all the expensive musical stuff I bought rather than just let it sit around. When I do I remember why I bought it in the first place.
The real trap of increasing competence in any hobby, mind you, is that the further you go along, the more you realize just how much more you have to go. I have all these really nifty musical toys that promise that you can use them without having to know music theory, for example, and while they are correct — up to a point — when I use them, at least, what I end up realizing is, yeah, actually, sooner or later if I want to get where I’d like to be with music, I’m probably gonna have to learn fucking music theory. I’m not 15 and have scads of time just to do nothing but play guitar or keyboards until I figure it all out on my own. At my age, learning music theory is the short cut! I hate that. Also, I am seriously considering keyboard and guitar lessons, with an actual person.
Aside from the pleasure of learning things, and it is a pleasure, the other thing I like about music is that it’s almost certainly never going to be anything more than a hobby. I’m 53 and the number of musicians who have debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at that late age is pretty low. I think it’s Christopher Lee (who had a heavy metal Christmas song enter the charts when he was 91), and then… yeah. Let’s just say my expectations for my music are realistic. No stadium tours, no Grammys, no platinum albums. Just me in the basement, occasionally putting something together for myself.
Which is fine! I mean, I do have goals for my music. I’d like to eventually put together a whole album’s worth of music I’d consider good outside the “faffing about” rubric, one that I could play for my actual musician friends and have them be, like, “yeah, that’s not bad at all.” That seems achievable, eventually. Anything else will be a bonus, and unlikely to be something I’ll be giving up the day job for. Which, again, fine. I have a day job. Letting hobbies be hobbies is a thing we occasionally forget is allowed. We don’t have to, in fact, monetize every enthusiasm we have.
Anyway: Music! Fun! Good for my brain! Unlikely to lead to a new career at this late stage! I’ll occasionally pop new music up here when I feel like it. Listen to it or don’t, it’s all groovy either way. I’m mostly doing it for me. I’m not good at it. But I’m enjoying getting incrementally better as I go along.
— JS
I’ll never be the best player in the room… but my most satisfying musical accomplishments have basically revolved around getting good enough that I can play with players way, way above my level and have them be happy with how I contribute. And part of that journey was years ago attending a music camp for adults where part of the message was that here, you all have the freedom to suck, so go learn something in the process.
(Blatant plug: my wife does piano lessons over Zoom. Lots of kids, but her adult piano students are an eclectic bunch with a range of skills and interests. Whoever and however you go with- do it! Future you will thank current you!)
I so admire what you’re doing & the way you’re doing it. I share your goals. While I can kinda sorta play a number of instruments (used to be good now I’m incompetent through lack of practice) I’ve always had the desire to make original music. I have only once ever put anything out there in the world – one simple line of Kalimba (thumb piano) melody. It’s not even a baby step in the process. More like a newborn learning how to roll over.
Making music because you like to is a great reason!
Music theory, at least as much as you need to learn, is pretty simple. Learn the notes, intervals, and how to make chords. I’d say once you learn the circle of fifths you’re good to go.
I picked up guitar in my 50s, my cat was my constant companion while I practiced. He died a few years ago and I lost all desire to play the guitar. I don’t hate it, it doesn’t make me sad. I just have no desire to play anymore.
Because you can’t fit a burrito in your ear
Love this. I had, I think, three guitar lessons, and taught myself the rest; enough–using about ten chords–to play in two or three bands in my youth. Playing in bands, making music with people you gel with, doesn’t require any degree of virtuosity, just love, respect, friendship and energy, things we all should be good at (even if we have to practise).
Also, do you have a Rick Nielsen six-neck? Wow!
After playing bass for 25 years, including being in bands an making three albums, I took music theory classes at the local community college in 2001. I was lucky and got a teacher who made the class a lot of fun. It’s made a big difference in how I play. If your schedule permits, you should see if your local community college offers theory. It’s a lot more fun to learn it with other people than to sit in your room trying to do it by yourself.
I love music theory. I know a lot of musicians hate being forced to learn it, but my childhood piano teacher slipped it into my lessons and then in college, where I did almost a full music major on the side, my music theory classes were my absolute favorites. It helped that I was at a STEM school taking them with other kids who were taking it for the fun of it, not because they were pre-professionals being forced to. For me it was like a game, where you learn the rules and their evolution, then start to play with them and break them.
I’m 62 and am having an initial meeting with a guitar teacher tomorrow to see whether it would be a good fit. It’s been roughly 50 years since I last took a few lessons with a teacher, and I would love to finally go at least a little bit beyond basic noodling.
Buy Rocksmith. It’s a ‘game’ where you plug your guitar into your (in my case) PS3, and it detects how well you’re playing. There were 2 of them, the first was buggy, the second (2014?) was pretty solid. Not sure how it will work with your 6 headed monster but you have a $100 pawn shop cheapie like I do it will work fine.