Oh, Right, Governance

Posted on August 16, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 15 Comments
I’ve noted before that I am posting less about politics these days, primarily because I find it largely enervating, and there are only so many ways to say “The current GOP is a white supremacist authoritarian cult who threw away any pretense at seriousness to grovel at the feet of an actual seditious criminal” before one starts to sound like a broken record. That said, for people who have an interest in actual governance, today wasn’t a bad day: President Biden got to sign into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which is actually mostly a climate and medical care bill, but, sure, call it the Inflation Reduction Act if you like, why not.
The act, now law, actually gets us a reasonable distance to meeting our climate remediation goals (knocks on wood) and helps shave down drug prescription and other medical costs, mostly for seniors. It covers a lot of ground, raises revenues to pay for the plans, and generally is a decent bill that does things as well as can be done when one entire party won’t vote for anything the other party proposed even if it were to build a golden shrine to Ronald Reagan on a national park land leased for its oil rights.
Is it a perfect bill? Not at all — Joe Manchin, who you see at left in the photo, and who was given the honor of the signing pen by Biden — made sure there were some oil and gas giveaways, and Krysten Sinema made sure very rich people continued to get a tax carveout on investments. Lots of stuff I would have been okay with was tossed over the side, and the whole thing in general is substantially smaller than it was when first proposed. From my point of view it could have been better, if, for example, the Democrats had had 52 senators and not 50.
But they didn’t have 52 senators, they had 50, and perfect is the enemy of good, and sometimes, if you can get half a loaf, you take half a loaf, because half a loaf is better than nothing. Then you find a way to stretch that loaf into something closer to what you might have originally wanted. Climate folks, for example, say that the bill just passed has the potential to achieve 90% of the climate goals of the original Build Back Better proposals, which, if accurate, seems a pretty good deal, all things considered. “I get everything I want or I set it all on fire” is not actually a good way to govern.
It also means that at this point Biden has done an actually pretty good job of carrying out his campaign goals, in terms of the legislation that’s gotten through Congress. He’s done a very poor job of communicating that fact to this point, because none of this legislation is really what you’d call sexy; it’s mostly blandly practical at best, and also, it’s debatable whether people actually want to hear about it. Biden was voted into office as much if not more to deny Trump a second term than anything else. But when you add up everything that’s gotten through Congress to be signed into law, well. Turns out Biden’s been pretty effective when no one’s been paying attention. Who knew?
What would be nice is if this actually turned into momentum for the Democrats keeping control of Congress; midterm elections rarely favor the party in power, and the GOP in particular has been busy trying to stack the House with gerrymandered districts. The Democrats will need every advantage they can get to hold that side of the Hill. Whether actual effective governance will be heard over the noise of criminal investigations of the former president (for starters) is what we get to find out. Remember to vote, folks.
But if the GOP does take the Hill, wholly or partially, and the brakes are applied to Biden’s legislative plans, he’s got these things done. We’re closer to not baking in our own juices over the next few decades, and we’ll keep some folks from not having to choose between rent, food or medications. It’s not nothing. In fact, it’s a lot of something. It’s not everything, but it’s more than I would have counted on even a couple of months ago. And it’s worth noting, and remembering when it’s time to cast your ballot.
This bill, the other bills that have been signed into law (Infrastructure, PACT, CHIP, and more that I can’t remember off the top of my head); plus the number of judges Biden has had confirmed, plus revitalizing NATO… Biden has gotten an enormous amount done in 2 years.
And all of it benefited people who are not ultra rich, cronies, or people he owed money to or wanted favors from. IOW: benefited Americans as a whole. Imagine that.
I am relieved, proud, and overwhelmingly grateful.
Go, Dark Brandon!
Hear hear, and some credit goes to the Squad for not burning everything down.
And still, his approval rating is tanked. I don’t get it. TFG was a dumpster fire of narcissistic incompetence.
Hank Green has a fabulous video breaking down what this bill does, and why its making him optimistic.
Excellent summary. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!
Biden’s been hitting it out of the park these last few weeks
inflation going down
job numbers going up
death of Ayman al-Zawahri
passage of inflation reduction act
passage of CHIPs act (American IC factories)
veteran’s health bill
I also liked the face that he made a point of saying, several times, that EVERY SINGLE REPUBLICAN voted against the bill. He and Kamala Harris, I heard, are going to go on a victory tour of sorts, touting all his accomplishments ahead of the midterm elections? Good.
Not a bad bill and not a great or even a really good bill. There’s too much pandering in it, things that will not achieve much of anything and the idea of Inflation Reduction is a joke if it doesn’t reduce the money supply (M2) or increase investment.
That said it’s a return to semi-normality of government where you accept 70% or 50% of what you want and try for the rest another time. |
Now, how about bringing back actual committees, committee hearings and having bills going through the hard and dirty work of hearings, negotiations, compromise (yes) before you have a bill head to the floor. The % of bills that go thru committee have been on a steady downhill run for a decade (3 administrations and multiple party control of congress so we cannot blame just one group).. and that leads to party leader/activist writing bills behind closed doors and presenting them fait accompli for voting, which is bad for all. You end up with poorly written laws that haven’t been vetted and are ripe for abuse (think Trump and the term “national security”).
But, still, it’s a start… which is better than where we’ve been.
I’ve always maintained that government is like sausage, and as much as we enjoy the results, nobody really wants to see sausage (or government) being made. I firmly believe this is part of the reason 45 didn’t win a second term, because watching someone figure out how to govern while we were simultaneously figuring out what our federal government actually DOES, was painful. The mistake we don’t want to make now is thinking that we’re back to grownups being (more or less) in charge and therefore, the rest of us can ignore the sausage. We need to get out and vote, in overwhelming numbers, in November…..just to keep from getting another head first into a tub of guts.
Above, two completely different takes on Biden’s record and your description of it.
Demonstrating the ‘big tent’ the Democratic Party is, as opposed to the mono-culture of opinion on the Reichwing.
But but but it’ll unleash 87,000 armed IRS agents onto the streets to kick in your doors and audit you at gunpoint.
Or so says the instigator of the biggest Medicare fraud in history. Who for some odd reason is in the Senate and not jail….
Actually the IRS agents will (check notes) maybe answer the goddamn phone now and again.
Cishet male here. Old guy.
I’ve lived in Texas since 1979, voted since 1980. I’m not a Progressive or even a Democrat, Rational voting or consideration of outcomes and consequences is lost to the majority of Texas voters, which is how we get Abbott and Cruz and Cornyn.
The GOP says they are the only party which loves and obeys God, or implies the same via positions on anything regarding personal autonomy.
I remember when I might have voted for a Republican, but those days are gone.
As for “what government does,” as was asked above, NY Times best selling writer Michael Lewis has a book called “The Fifth Risk.” I really like it; it explains a lot.
Lewis sat in on lots of “transition teaching” of three government departments. There is a law that incoming presidential administrations must be educated about their departments so that they can transition into understanding their power and responsibilities.
The civil servants prepared to teach, but Trump was fantastically incompetent—often his team wouldn’t even show up to learn.
As I say, Lewis learned a lot about the risks to America that are managed by, say, the mammoth department of agriculture, learned stuff that is not well explained to the US people. Hence the mistaken belief that government is bad. (“Government should be shrunk to bathtub size and then drowned”)
I am reminded of Robert Heinlein writing that NASA didn’t explain how beneficial the space program was, not well enough to counter a belief that the space program was purely a waste. (So Heinlein pointed out being able to monitor hospital patients without needing wires to their body, miniaturization for hearing aides, onboard computer-sized computers for hospitals instead of needing a room sized computer, and I forget what else)
If anyone else, besides Lewis, wants to step up to the plate, well, I think there is a place for education about government. Say it proud, “Government for peace!”