More New Music: “8/22/22 (Perseus Galaxy Cluster)”

Posted on August 22, 2022

Photo Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Stephen Walker et al, in the Public Domain

NASA’s Exoplanets Twitter account posted this yesterday:

John Scalzi

And I was all, huh, I wonder if I can make some music out of that.

The answer is: Apparently! Although I didn’t end up using the original audio file. What I did was make a MIDI file out of the original audio, quantize it for time and key, and use that for several individual tracks, time-stretching the information to 16, 32 and 64 bars, and then putting various voices and effects on the tracks. And then adding drums. As one does.

I mentioned all this to Athena, and she was, all “so, you sampled a black hole.” And, well. Yes! Sort of. I’m a science fiction author, I’m allowed.

The resulting track is a) short, and b) asymmetrical. It’s not a song; it’s a musical composition. And — this is a real surprise, I know — it’s pretty noisy. Once again, it’ll be up on music services in the next few days, but right now here is the only place to hear it. I hope you like it.

— JS

7 Comments

  1. Several Species of Small Furry Animals Gathered Together in a Cave and Grooving With a Galaxy Cluster?

  5. No foolin’ a good track.

    The last third got a little “on the floor” for my – admittedly odd – ear, but twas compelling nonetheless.

  6. That rocks! I kept adding a couple of voices humming, droning, scatting, no words, just interplaying with the piece. Female and male.

  7. i really like this! enough so that i forwarded it to some noise/electronic music maker friends, and i’m picky af about music!

