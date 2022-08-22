(Not) Getting a New Computer
My desktop computer has been slowing down a bit recently, and my graphics card is now several years old and questionable for a number of new games I wanted to play, and my C drive recently informed me it had only 5GB of space left on it. So I made the decision a couple of weeks ago to get a brand new, top-of-the-line desktop computer, and since I have neither the interest, or, frankly, competence, to build my own (I’ve tried it before, it ended… poorly) I went ahead and ordered it from Alienware (i.e., Dell). They took my money and told me it would be out for delivery by the 18th of this month.
Then on the 20th (i.e., after the 18th), I got an email informing me that the computer would be delayed until well into September, which is to say, more than a month after I had placed the order. I went to Dell’s site to see where we were in the production of the computer, and it turns out they haven’t even begun assembling it yet, i.e., there was no computer, yet, and no one had put in the labor to make it. The only actual thing that had happened at this point was Dell charging my credit card.
I had no real confidence that Dell would actually make the new delivery date, and by this time I was asking myself if I really wanted to spend as much money as I had laid down. After much soul-searching, and reminding myself how much the church renovation was costing us, the answer, it turns out, was “no.”
I canceled the order for the new computer and decided to make do with what I had.
So what to do with this older, slower, fuller computer? Well:
1. I purged the C drive of a whole bunch of memory-gobbling programs I had downloaded but either never used, or were obsolete versions of programs I did use. Lo and behold, a third of my C drive suddenly became free, which is more than enough space for my current needs and purposes.
2. I did the same to my D drive, which is mostly Steam Games, punting off the games that I hadn’t played in a year and/or opened up, played for a little while, and then never played again. Deleting them isn’t a problem these days since my settings for the games are stored with Steam, so if I reload them later, all my configurations will be ready to go.
One side effect of all the purging on both drives: The computer accesses the remaining programs faster. I especially notice this with Photoshop.
3. That doesn’t solve my older graphics card problem, however. My current computer is a compact chassis, and I’m not 100% sure that it will fit the current generation of graphics card, or that the motherboard will work with them even if I did make one fit. And anyway, as stated earlier, I am hilariously not competent in building/fixing computers.
So for that, I punted: rather than trying to buy a current-level graphics card, I’m renting one. Which is to say I got a GeForce Now RTX 3080 account, which allows me to stream a significant portion of the games I own on Steam with all the graphical bells and whistles, including ray tracing. There are some limits — my Internet account is only barely fast enough for it, which means I’m streaming games at 1080p rather than in full 4k glory — but at the moment it’s good enough. Also, because it’s streaming I’m not bound only to my desktop to play games anymore. I briefly played one of my games on my Chromebook last night, which, conceptually, was delightful. I’ll do a longer review of the GeForce Now service once I’ve lived with it for a bit, but so far I am not at all displeased.
Will I eventually get a shiny new computer? Of course. Computers don’t last forever, and there’s only so far purging one’s storage will go. Also, I am a nerd and I like shiny new toys. But at the moment I am feeling relatively smug that I got most of what I wanted out of a new computer, not for thousands of dollars, but for $99 (the cost of the 6-month GeForce Now subscription) and a couple of hours on a Sunday, clearing out unused programs. That seems like a reasonable compromise for now.
As an aside, one of the effects of this entire adventure was to make me ask myself what I actually use my computer for on a daily basis. They are:
a) Writing
b) Social media
c) Photography
d) Music
e) Games
Writing and social media require almost no processing power at all these days. Photography for me requires Photoshop, but my current graphics card can handle that load without any real problem. I have a separate computer for the music stuff (a Mac Mini M1, which handles that stuff swimmingly). So the only thing I really needed a whole new computer for was games.
Which is to say that if the GeForce Now subscription actually pans out for me, then it really will make me re-evaluate what I need out of my future computers.
I ordered a top of the line desktop. Delivered prior to delivery date. They usually are good. Dell has been my to go computer place. This is my 6 or 7th computer I have ordered from them
It’s really too bad about Dell buying Alienware. For a while that was a reliable place to get a good quality PC if you were willing to spend the money.
I don’t want to switch entirely to Apple, but that seems to be the only way to not have to deal with these kinds of hassles (plus the lack of quality control hassle combined with the terrible customer service hassle that I’ve been reading about Dell having on Twitter). I did not enjoy dealing with getting a broken new PC from HP many years ago and the idea of going through that again with another company … ugh.
If you do decide to get a new computer, I would recommend looking at ecollegepc.com – Dell build quality has been outright bad of late and I was quite satisified with the system I got from eCollegepc.
There’s no dishonor in tweaking the computer you have while you carefully shop to replace it. That gives you time to make a good choice.
K’plagh!
And you also avoided creating more garbage unnecessarily. Good for you!!
Hey I have a 11 year-old Dell with a 8 years-old graphics card, 4 year-old memory and a 5 year-old SSD.
The computer was slow as heck, but I did what I didn’t want to do and reinstalled Windows using a downloaded media from Microsoft made using my 11 year-old Windows 7 licence ported to Windows 10.
Result: this computer is like a new one. It used to take 15 minutes to boot, now it takes 45 seconds. Everything is faster. Except of course recent games, you can’t bypass transistor speeds. At least it’s usable for Fortnite and Roblox.
I think reinstalling the operating system from scratch purges old entries in the registry which slow down the operating system considerably.
I suggest you try that.
Alienware is a ripoff, just go to your local microcenter or peruse buildapc.com and select all your parts. Building your own pc is trivial these days
I love the concept of game streaming and would probably start doing more of it, except all of my data plans have caps that we already hit in a month with lots of work and Netflix/etc, so adding to that with gaming is just a no-go.
That said, make sure you know if you have a cap and how you can monitor your data usage. Those overage fees are no joke on a lot of plans.
You’re better off. I went through three Alienware computers over the course of 6 years before I finally learned my lesson. I had a BSD issue with a gaming laptop gaming card and even after sending it to them they sent it back without fixing the issue and I had to come up with my own workaround. The graphics card on the last “desktop” I owned blew out and I couldn’t replace it because of Alienware’s custom form factor. I put “desktop” in air quotes because after I opened up the case I discovered that it was in effect a laptop in a pretty case.
If you live near a Microcenter you can pay the staff a reasonable fee to build your PC for you.
I built a PC recently, and while it was intimidating there are so many Youtube videos where someone is building and you follow along, that it isn’t so bad.
I assume you’re already using SSDs for your PC instead of spinning disks? If not, they’ll probably make more difference than anything else, though I don’t know if how old the SSDs are makes any difference.
mrcompletely:
“Building your own pc is trivial these days”
It’s really not, and there’s a reason I stated clearly in the piece that I have no interest or competence in building my own.
Your ordering experience sounds similar to the last time I ordered something from Dell. They put the laptop on the loading dock and charged my credit card on December 31 (so they could record the revenue on year-end financials and not report the inventory for tax purposes) and then it didn’t actually ship out for three weeks. And it was a total POS when it did arrive, so bad that I wound up replacing it within three years, which is far less time than I expect to get out of a laptop. I’ll never buy another Dell.
Glad you wound up getting a “new” computer just by judicious rearrangement and pruning of your data. I am all in favor of frugality and resource preservation.
Re: building your own computer
I think it’s actually gotten harder, not easier, because quality control is so terrible compared to 20 years ago. Some part you buy is not going to work, and unless you have EE testing equipment or a bunch of spare parts that you know work to figure out what is dead, you’re not going to know what piece(s) is/are broken. So not worth it.
I’m a bit of a tech guy and prefer building my own PCs (and a few for friends) but I’d definitely say it’s not always easy. There are a lot more tutorials online than there were in the 90s but it’s not trivial.
That said I wouldn’t have even thought of streaming a ‘video card’, but I have been trying streaming games on a console lately and it was completely playable. I was pleasantly surprised.
I owned Alienware machines on either side of the Dell divide. Before Dell it was a custom build shop and they slipped deadlines all the time, but it truly was a custom build for you so that kind of hands on kind of made up for the weeks to months of delivery slips. There were some quality control issues with custom builds of course and you just hoped you had better luck than if you did the build yourself (which I’ve done, but never want to do again). After Dell they somehow managed to keep the delivery slips and quality control issues but with standardized assembly line builds. I don’t know how or why they accomplished that worst of both worlds situation, but they did.
My solution and it may not be yours, has been to move to being primarily an Xbox gamer because Xbox hardware takes a lot of complications out of the process and lets me separate use cases of my PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes PC games that play even on older hardware, and includes xCloud for streaming the heavy latest and greatest to PC if you like (not too dissimilar to GeForce Now other than with Game Pass Ultimate being about the same price you get that nice download versus stream option depending on what you think your PC can run and if you want all the graphics whizbang modulo streaming over the internet compression effects).
I retired and built my 1st PC in July 2018. I had decades of IT experience, so I don’t think it is a trivial exercise. I spent a lot of time watching youtube videos. Best channel for me: “Paul’s Hardware”.
I would never go back to buying a PC for myself. I’ll probably build a new one next year, especially now that video cards are coming down from the sky-high prices of last year.
I used to champion the idea of building your own PC. But along the way, I learned that I’m not great at it. I usually can get everything done, but there will always be one hurdle I can’t clear.
The last two times I’ve repaired or rebuilt my PC, I had the system checked by a local computer repair store. That step has proven critical.
As for the graphics card mess…hoo boy. I bought a graphics card in 2019 during the Year Of The Divorce and Move. It’s doing fine for me. I’ll probably replace it at some point in the next two years if/when prices fall, but I don’t need the absolute best graphics card for what I’m running.
A thought if you want your games a bit more portable without the bandwidth issue: Valve is catching up on the Steam Deck backlog, and if you pre-order one now, you should get it before the end of the year.
You don’t have to pay in full until it ships, so it’s not like you’re sinking the money in immediately.
They’re not perfect – battery life is, shall we say, less than optimal, and compatibility isn’t anywhere near 100% – but they’re quite good as a portable gaming device that you can use in the living room while still being generally associated with your family.
I find that sites like this:
https://nzxt.com/category/gaming-pcs/build
can be a good compromise between the “big box” retailers like Dell etc. that tend to do a pretty mediocre job and completely building the thing yourself. You get to pick the parts you want within a budget and they’ll build it for you. Potentially worth looking into when you do decide to actually pull the trigger on a new rig.
If I may, humble advice…
AMD is coming out with their new line of processors this WEEK (25th). New motherboards too. A whole slew of new upgrades on the underlying technology (drive speeds, RAM). nVidia will be coming out with something new in the coming months.
Video card prices are crashing because of the crypto crash (but still high for right now.) More options will be available very soon and older parts might get cheaper.
Finally, if you have a small chassis you can still get a new video card. Just go for the 3060 area, they’re often a lot smaller. (The 4060s from nVidia are likely to come out early next year. Timing depends on some things messed up by pandemic production and cryptocurrency usage).
Thanks for listening.
When it comes to tech, you are on record for saying (paraphrasing here) that you wait a few iterations for the kinks to get worked out, and then buy the best you can afford for Future Proofing purposes.
That said, maybe you save some money by buying last year’s top-of-the-line. That’s what I did when we needed a new TV.
Woot.com has some decent computers at an okay price.
I was finally able to build my new PC yesterday. It’s relatively simple when you have all the parts but I can’t fault anyone for buying prebuilt because:
(1) depending on your case it can be a pain routing cables depending on how the case is set up, and
(2) it took ages for me to get all the parts I needed due to delays, etc.
My current beast is a very nice Dell gaming machine. It’s not from the Alienware line but, the components are nearly what I’d have chosen for myself, and it’s been very stable.
I’ve bought quite a bit from Dell, over the years, and their quality is extremely dicey these days. Computers arrived without parts, or failed a few months later, or turned out not to have enough disk space to even load the latest Windows updates with all other software removed. Admittedly, that last machine was a cheap unit with some of the most bizarre tech specs I’ve seen, and may have been built out of Chinese surplus parts. I still expected the drive to be able to hold the operating system, at least.
The key point for me is, Dell offered me a very nice line of credit at zero interest. This was ideal, the last time I needed a new computer. So far, I’ve been very pleased with this one, which is not a regular feature of Dell machines.
I’ve noticed that my PCs usually have about a three-year lifespan more or less, from fresh-out-of-the-box to donate-to-Goodwill-for-recycling. My current one (a Lenovo ideacentre 720) is surprisingly still going strong at almost four years, which is impressive, really. Come to find out, running a few system-cleaning programs (AVG & CCleaner) on a weekly basis has helped! :)