Sunset 8/27/22

Posted on August 27, 2022    Posted by      6 Comments

I occasionally remember that it’s not that the sun is setting, it’s that the planet is turning away from it at up to 1000 miles per hour. And that’s pretty wild.

— JS

  1. Thanks for the reminder, it is easy to forget the dynamics of mother nature that we all enjoy so effortlessly.

    Thought if you today when I stopped at my library, one of your books was prominently displayed on one of the employee picks shelf. Redshirts … 😉

  3. I noticed that the sunset had shifted to almost due west tonight, and had to remind myself that WE are moving. Also, the earth is not flat.

  5. Thinking about our composite velocity relative to various celestial objects and systems is just fun.

