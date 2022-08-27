Sunset 8/27/22
Posted on August 27, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
I occasionally remember that it’s not that the sun is setting, it’s that the planet is turning away from it at up to 1000 miles per hour. And that’s pretty wild.
— JS
Posted on August 27, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
I occasionally remember that it’s not that the sun is setting, it’s that the planet is turning away from it at up to 1000 miles per hour. And that’s pretty wild.
— JS
Thanks for the reminder, it is easy to forget the dynamics of mother nature that we all enjoy so effortlessly.
Thought if you today when I stopped at my library, one of your books was prominently displayed on one of the employee picks shelf. Redshirts … 😉
Lovely picture. Thanks.
I noticed that the sunset had shifted to almost due west tonight, and had to remind myself that WE are moving. Also, the earth is not flat.
❤️❤️❤️
Thinking about our composite velocity relative to various celestial objects and systems is just fun.
That sounds like a lot, but it’s only 0.0007 rpm.