Church Update, 8/28/22

As summer begins to wind down, so too does the first phase of the church renovation. Things done since the last time I checked in here: Railing added to the balcony: Sanctuary floor and chancel finished (the pews, while out, are not in their final positions), new basement-level floors laid, one restroom refurbished and another new one installed. The kitchen is 90% done and there are few other things to be dealt with, including capping a chimney and installing bookshelves into the balcony area. It’s far enough along that we can start thinking about the next phase (furnishing and decorating the place), and that’s a pretty nice place to be.

Would that we would have been there sooner! But welcome to contracting work in 2022, where everything takes longer as the baseline, and to renovating an 80-year-old church, where there’s always something unexpected to deal with, pulling completion dates further into the future. Still, good to be within sight of the finish line for this part.

— JS