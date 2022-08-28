Church Update, 8/28/22
As summer begins to wind down, so too does the first phase of the church renovation. Things done since the last time I checked in here: Railing added to the balcony: Sanctuary floor and chancel finished (the pews, while out, are not in their final positions), new basement-level floors laid, one restroom refurbished and another new one installed. The kitchen is 90% done and there are few other things to be dealt with, including capping a chimney and installing bookshelves into the balcony area. It’s far enough along that we can start thinking about the next phase (furnishing and decorating the place), and that’s a pretty nice place to be.
Would that we would have been there sooner! But welcome to contracting work in 2022, where everything takes longer as the baseline, and to renovating an 80-year-old church, where there’s always something unexpected to deal with, pulling completion dates further into the future. Still, good to be within sight of the finish line for this part.
— JS
Absolutely dying of curiosity about what you’re going to do with this church.
“…always something unexpected to deal with”: my house is 104 years old and I sympathize.
The Dark Church of Scalzi’s Satanic Burritos?
What a wonderful setting for holding readings from your books!
“Today, readings from the book of ‘Old Man’s War.’ Please turn to chapter 1, page 7. ‘I did two things on my seventy-fifth birthday. I visited my wife’s grave. Then I joined the army. …'”
Seriously though, looks nice. Have you stated what you will do with it? I first thought some sort of office location for your business… but keeping the pews in makes me think this is more of a place to present?
Anyways, good luck. Love seeing the progress here. Thanks for sharing with us.
I truly wish I could put owning a church on my bucket list but an RV takes priority.
Remember Cheop’s Law: No building project is on time or within the budget.
I wanna see the Scathedral’s pipe organ plates with a smoke machine aimed at the intake! I think it would look creepy and cool :)
played*
Beautiful soft, gleaming hardwood floors. It’s a lovely space. You chose well.
Thanks for the update and the picture!
One day I should hope to make the sacred pilgrimage to the Scalzi church, should that I be found virtuous enough for such an honour.