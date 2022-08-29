The World’s Biggest Pooper Scooper

Posted on August 29, 2022    Posted by      1 Comment

Because we live in the country and are not hooked up to the village of Bradford water supply, we have a septic tank, and because we have a septic tank, every five years or so the county comes by to check on it and make sure it’s in working order. The last time, everything was in order except for one particular part — think of it as a router for what’s coming out of our house — so we needed to get that repaired and upgraded. Here are the gentlemen who are doing that. They will also be cleaning out the septic tank. So I guess you could say that we’re dealing with a lot of shit today, here at the Scalzi Compound.

Also, no, I’m not sorry I just made that pun. Not sorry at all.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

1 Comments on “The World’s Biggest Pooper Scooper”

  1. Been there. First house, we noticed some “black gold” in the yard, which explained why the garden was growing so wildly–like, we didn’t plant tomatoes, but they came up from seed on their own and were 6 feet tall. Had to replace the field.

