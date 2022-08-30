The Big Idea: Bob Smietana
For years now, Bob Smietana has been a writer, reporter and editor for the Religion News Service, and as such has had a front row view of the changes in, and challenges of, religious organizations and entities here in the United States. Where is it all going — and where should it be going? In this Big Idea for his new book Reorganized Religion, Smietana has a few thoughts.
BOB SMIETANA:
What would happen if all the religious groups in your community were to disappear?
If every church, synagogue, mosque, temple, other house of worship closed its door for good, along with every faith-based institution were to close their doors for good.
Would anyone miss them?
That’s the big question that’s been on my mind the past few years—and the question that led me to write “Reorganized Religion,” a new book about the decline of organized religion and how it will affect us all.
The last few decades had been difficult for organized religion.
Less than half Americans belong to a church or house of worship, down from 70% in the 1990s. The average congregation has dropped from 137 people in 1999—when I first started covering religion for a living— to 65 people.
Thousands of congregations close each year.
Tens of thousands will likely close in the near future. And a growing number of Americans could care less about God and especially about organized religion—either because they have lost faith or because they no longer trust an institution that’s been beset by scandals and been turned into an engine of divisive politics.
Yet, behind the scenes, churches and faith groups are part of the glue that holds communities together. And they provide help when crisis hits or people’s lives are falling apart.
In Kentucky, as I write, an army of volunteers, many from faith-based groups, has descended upon flood ravaged communities: cooking thousands of meals, clearing away fallen trees, helping people sift through the wreckage of their lives.
This kind of thing happens all the time. Faith-based groups provide tutoring and shelter, they run schools and hospitals, they resettle refugees, they comfort the grieving and care for those in need. When crisis strikes, they come running to help.
A friend of mine put it this way: The average person had no idea all things that churches and other faith groups do to make the world less awful. And we will not realize how much we rely on them till they are gone.
As a religion writer, I think about this all the time. If the decline of organized religion continues, what will take its place? We don’t know. But if we don’t start thinking about it or about the ways that religious groups can adapt to a changing world, we will all be the worse for it.
When I started writing Reorganized Religion, I had a lot of data and hundreds of stories based my reporting over the last 20 years on what we call “the God beat.” But the idea of the book was too detached. I could tell you why, from a practical and perhaps utilitarian viewpoint why we should care about organized religion.
But that was not good enough. Eventually I realized that I could not tell people why organized religion should matter to them–if I could not tell them why it mattered to me. .
This turned out to be harder than I thought it would be.
My work as a journalist requires a certain amount of detachment. I don’t write about my own beliefs or practice or thoughts on how religion should be practiced. My job requires me to set my own beliefs aside to focus on other people.
So here’s why it matters.
At some key moments in my life: the death of my younger brother, a crisis in our marriage, struggles with infertility—our church was there for us. They carried us when life fell apart and when we did not know how we could go on. And more than that, we found in our church a group of friends and a community we could rely on and place to belong and important work to do—work that was focused on helping others. Without that, life might have been very different.
One other story about why organized religion matters to me—a story that helped unlocked the book for me. About midway through, I was stuck. The clock was ticking, I had a tight deadline and lost the thread of the book for while at a very inconvenient time. Then I thought of my mom and how organized religion changed the course of her life.
My mom grew up in poor home, the daughter of immigrants. Her father was a janitor, her mom a millworker and there was little extra money. Certainly, no money for college. Despite being an excellent student, my mom was likely looking at a future working in the mills like her mom.
Then she got a scholarship offer from the nursing school at St. Luke’s hospital in her hometown of New Bedford, Massachusetts. She took it and went on to have a long and fruitful career as a nurse, ending up as manager despite only having an associate degree. That scholarship opened up a whole new world for her.
Here the thing. In the mid-1950s, when my Mom got that scholarship, there was a great deal of hostility and suspicious towards immigrants, and especially immigrant Catholics. Some of the major religious magazines of the day ran articles about the Catholic Church taking over the US – and powerful politicians and leaders saw Catholics as a threat. There’s a reason, for example, why Joe Biden is only the second Catholic president in U.S. history.
And that hospital which was gave my Mom a scholarship? It wasn’t Catholic. Instead, it was started in the 1800s by Episcopal Sunday school class who knew their community needed a hospital and decided to start one. That hospital then started a nursing that eventually offered a place to my mom—even though I suspect the founders were not thinking about Catholic immigrants when they started the hospital. They knew their community needed help and decided to build something that would help the community thrive.
That’s why this all matters to me. Because organized religion, in a real way, saved my mom and changed her life—and my life and the life of millions of Americans like us. I don’t want it to disappear while no one pays attention.
Sounds like an interesting read. Regardless of where you fall on the scale of faith, it is obvious there is a slow decline taking place in religion.
Some thoughts from someone mostly outside any religious community, organized or other (but still marinated in a western cultural environment that cannot be untangled from its religious influences):
Many years ago, when I was an undergraduate, there was an explicitly secular student group of which I was a member. From the group’s name to the content of its philosophy-major-led discussions, many aspects of religious thought and doctrine were not seen as positives within modern life. However, when this group did community outreach for the homeless, it did it with a local Catholic charity. Our meetings were regularly attended by, and greatly enriched by, an (originally) Anglican priest (who had, by this time, come to give his sermons at a Unitarian meeting hall, but that’s a different story) – and who commented at length on how his interactions with our group bolstered his own faith because we attempted to be and to do good (large caveat on “good”: in a common, mostly-western conception thereof) other than at the explicit instructions of a perceived higher power. He further opined on the word religion itself and its role in describing how a community (re)binds itself together in common cause and understanding.
Reading this post makes me reflect back on the roles of both religious community building and religious institutions and ponder what, if anything, in the intervening decades, has replaced these longstanding bits of social connective tissue. To echo the author’s initial question – I don’t personally fear for the closing of congregations because of any belief in a special or necessary place for religion in society, but I do have concerns for the disappearance of religious groups without a clear sense of both how the services performed by these groups will be shifted and to what new groups these people are finding their sense of belonging with if not religious communities. I worry that, with respect to the former, the services will decline alongside the institutions (to our substantial collective loss), and, with respect to the latter, people in an era of abundant echo chambers will easily find communities of thought that, physically dispersed online and hyper-specialized in their discourse, only sometimes emerge as communities of support (and sometimes emerge as something rather worse than that).
Well Bob (and John if you share this opinion), I couldn’t agree with you more, and I don’t think we are at a crisis level yet. I spent 10 years preparing for celibate ministry, earned my Master in Divinity degree at Catholic University, and then as a result of my discernment, stepped off the path to priesthood, and was married three years later. Why? Because I wanted a family.
I provide that introduction for background of my experience in church ministry and observing and as a lay person, supporting church ministries. In West Michigan (which is where I live) churches provide strong “faith community”, and equally important real life support to those in need (food, clothing, housing, rehabilitation, employment, etc.)
Yes, church community participation ebbs and flows with our ever changing would. But the “sandals on the ground” (attempt at humor) is still strong and very much taking up the slack. And I believe and I think we agree, that the path to raising up those in need lies in engaging the community around the needy… to get involved and extend a hand. And it starts with little things: help in a soup kitchen, volunteer to do housekeeping at a shelter.
I’m sort of all over the place here, but I’ll close by reminding all that humanities need for “faith communities” which we organize around religions has endured far worse: Christian persecutions, the 70″s-80″s “God is DEAD”, etc. Writings and teachings from all religions are filled with stories of humanity “abandoning God”, only to humbly return seeking that which all humans needs: faith, hope, and love. Collectively,,, this is humanity’s “Salvation History.” In fact, I would say that your observations, concerns, and data point to the fact we are in the very midst of yet another story. I would suggest that we can be assured that the story will eventually end with humanity’s return once again home to it’s God (mother and father). What we do not know is exactly how long the story of Salvation History is… how many pages… how many chapters. So we just keep reading, and turning the pages. I like to remind people the difference between faith and religion. Religion is how people try to understand and define their beliefs. But faith is only “that you believe.” That we believe there is, in fact, a story in which we are all characters in… and also reading, hoping for a positive ending. Some days, you just gotta keep turning the pages and hope for the best. Now that’s “FAITH.”
Speaking as someone who used to go to church (Roman Catholic) but now views himself as agnostic or atheist, it seems to me the problem with isn’t so much with religious communities as with the religion itself. A lot of people (myself included) are turned off by organized religion in large part because of the “othering” that accompanies any group united by a belief that their vision of the one true god is better than everybody else’s. And the religious doctrines themselves, especially for more conservative congregations, can seem pretty heartless and judgmental (putting aside the various problematic dogmas regarding non-cis people and the role of women, the idea that everyone who doesn’t believe as you do is going to hell can lead to some pretty awful behavior). What I hope eventually replaces religious institutions are the groups dedicated to community service but unburdened by the religious baggage of those institutions–Habitat for Humanity is the example that comes to mind.
I would claim that none of the good works you list as examples are bound to religion, neither broadly nor specifically. There are people that will help and people that will not. There are alarming numbers of people that claim to be religious that will not help.
The sectarian trappings of religion have caused staggering suffering. I would also posit that a significant part of the problems in politics is due to the way religious belief has become bound to politics
Great that the author had a good experience, but now turn around and ask those who have been hurt by organized religion. Shunned from a community because they don’t belong, young kids sexually abused, adults whose faith has been broken by a church that over stepped its bounds, etc…
I’ve seen this country with a strong religious community I’d like to see how we do without one now. Folks truly being good and being part of our society because we are all interconnected.
I’ll be happy when we grow past myths and traditions set in stone from the bronze age and our superstitious leanings. It would be nice to have humanity grow up. Santa Claus was a fun idea when we were young, but now we are adults. Let’s shift our thinking.