My Chicon 8 Schedule

I’ll be at Chicon 8, this year’s Worldcon, starting tomorrow, and if you’re there, you’ll be seeing me doing public events at these times and places:

Friday, September 2, 2022

1:00 PM CDT: 45 Panels in 60 Minutes

Grand Hall L

Duration: 60 mins

4:00 PM CDT: Autographing – John Scalzi

Autographing area

Duration: 60 mins



Saturday, September 3, 2022

1:30 PM CDT: Reading – John Scalzi

Regency Ballroom D

Duration: 20 mins

4:00 PM CDT: What Happened After My Story Got Optioned

Grand Hall L

Duration: 60 mins

10:00 PM CDT: Saturday Night Dance Fever, Featuring DJ John Scalzi

Plaza AB

Duration: 180 mins



Sunday, September 4, 2022

10:00 AM CDT: The Journey from Page to Screen

Grand Hall K

Duration: 60 mins

2:30 PM CDT: Table Talk – John Scalzi

Crystal Foyer

Duration: 60 mins

Beyond that, I’ll be about, so if you see me, say hello! See you there —

— JS