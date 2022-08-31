My Chicon 8 Schedule

John Scalzi

I’ll be at Chicon 8, this year’s Worldcon, starting tomorrow, and if you’re there, you’ll be seeing me doing public events at these times and places:

Friday, September 2, 2022
1:00 PM CDT: 45 Panels in 60 Minutes
Grand Hall L
Duration: 60 mins

4:00 PM CDT: Autographing – John Scalzi
Autographing area
Duration: 60 mins


Saturday, September 3, 2022
1:30 PM CDT: Reading – John Scalzi
Regency Ballroom D
Duration: 20 mins

4:00 PM CDT: What Happened After My Story Got Optioned
Grand Hall L
Duration: 60 mins

10:00 PM CDT: Saturday Night Dance Fever, Featuring DJ John Scalzi
Plaza AB
Duration: 180 mins


Sunday, September 4, 2022
10:00 AM CDT: The Journey from Page to Screen
Grand Hall K
Duration: 60 mins

2:30 PM CDT: Table Talk – John Scalzi
Crystal Foyer
Duration: 60 mins

Beyond that, I’ll be about, so if you see me, say hello! See you there —

— JS

  3. And the following week (in case you’re at a loose end) is Bouchercon in Minneapolis.

    Have fun.

