“Travel By Bullet,” the Third Installment of The Dispatcher Series, Is Out!

I’m running around Chicago at Worldcon right now, so allow me to copy and paste the Twitter thread I used to announce it:

Happy September! “Travel By Bullet” the 3rd installment of the “Dispatcher” series, is now live on @audible_com, read as always by the incomparable @ZacharyQuinto. I’m so excited you can hear this story now, and dive back into this world I love writing.

"Travel By Bullet," as with the other two installments of the Dispatcher series, is part of @audible_com's "Audible Plus" catalogue: if you have the standard Audible subscription, you can listen to it at no additional cost. So if you're new to the series, it's easy to catch up.

The Dispatcher series takes place in a world where intentionally killed people come back, which give rise to a new class of pro killers, like our protagonist, Tony Valdez. This time, Tony's friend accidentally draws him into a world of deception and corruption and crime.

The Dispatcher series is also my love letter to Chicago, one of my favorite places in the US (and where I am right now for @chicagoworldcon). I went to school here and it's always fun to fictionally walk its streets in these stories.

I'm grateful @audible_com found a place for these stories, and gave them to @ZacharyQuinto to read. He's the perfect Tony Valdez, and hearing him tell the tale gives me a way to listen to my own story as if for the first time. I'm a fan of the series through him.

So, enjoy "Travel By Bullet"! It may be the most fun you can have with your ears today.

Originally tweeted by John Scalzi (@scalzi) on September 1, 2022.

— JS