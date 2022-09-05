Back From Chicago
Where I was in town for the Worldcon, at which I did panels, hung out with friends, and DJ’d a dance. Aside from the fact I gave myself a sore ankle from walking so much, it was a lovely time. And no, I didn’t win any Hugos; you have to be a finalist first for that, and I wasn’t this year. But there were some excellent winners! Here’s the list if you’ve not seen it.
For me, however, this year was about seeing friends, some of whom I have no seen since before COVID, and also, getting to take a vacation with Krissy, because I dig spending time with her. Friends and Krissy made for a great Labor Day weekend in Chicago. Hope your weekend was also lovely, wherever you spent it, and whomever you spent it with.
— JS
Glad you had a good time.
I want to thank you for posting about the nominees for the Hugo’s a while back. I was able to read a few of them before last night, and karma was such that I just got the Becky Chambers novella yesterday via library loan.
The new voices in science fiction and fantasy have renewed my love for the genre. Thanks for promoting them so I know of them now!
I saw you in passing. It was a good con. Though I know I’m going to regret my position as a moderator for JOFS over the next few weeks.
Great pic of Krissy, she’s wearing a cool shirt. I can’t make out what it is for except it has a 45 on it. Sadly, a former president has ruined that number for me.
Hope to attend a Worldcon someday.
That’s a great architectural photo! Krissy is incomparable, of course.
Glad that you had a good time. My weekend was mostly good, but we are sweltering here in California. Oakland was around 100 for part of the day and I have heard of temperatures up to 116 elsewhere.